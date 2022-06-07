Global Biotech Partnering Terms and Agreements Report 2022: Comprehensive Access to Available Deals and Contract Documents for 6,500+ Biotech Deals

Company Logo

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biotech Partnering Terms and Agreements 2017-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Biotech Partnering Terms and Agreements 2017 to 2022 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 6,500 Biotech deals.

These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes. This report provides details of the latest Biotech agreements announced in the life sciences since 2017.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Biotech deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Biotech partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Biotech deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Biotech partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Biotech dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 6,500 online deal records of actual Biotech deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Biotech partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Biotech partnering and dealmaking since 2017.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Biotech technologies and products.



Key benefits

Global Biotech Partnering Terms and Agreements 2017 to 2022 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Story continues

In-depth understanding of Biotech deal trends since 2017

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Detailed access to actual Biotech contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Biotech dealmakers since 2017

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Biotech Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in Biotech dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2017

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to Biotech contract documents

Leading Biotech deals by value since 2017

Most active Biotech dealmakers since 2017

In Global Biotech Partnering Terms and Agreements 2017 to 2022, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Biotech dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Biotech partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Biotech dealmakers

2.4. Biotech partnering by deal type

2.5. Biotech partnering by therapy area

2.6. Biotech partnering by technology type

2.7. Deal terms for Biotech partnering

2.7.1 Biotech partnering headline values

2.7.2 Biotech deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Biotech deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Biotech royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Biotech deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Biotech deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Biotech dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Biotech dealmakers

4.3. Most active Biotech partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Biotech contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Biotech contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Biotech dealmaking by technology type



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Biotech deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Biotech deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Biotech deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Biotech deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xlx5tc

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



