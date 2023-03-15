Global Bispecific Antibodies for Cancer Market Report 2023-2027: Increasing Prevalence of Cancer, Advantages of Bispecific Antibodies Over Monoclonal Antibodies, and Strong Pipeline Drives Growth
Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bispecific Antibodies for Cancer Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The bispecific antibodies for cancer market is forecasted to grow by $400.72 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.82% during the forecast period. The report on the bispecific antibodies for cancer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing prevalence of cancer, advantages of bispecific antibodies over monoclonal antibodies, and strong pipeline.
The bispecific antibodies for cancer market is segmented as below:
By Type
CD19 or CD3
CD30 or CD16A
By Distribution Channel
Hospitals
Retail pharmacies
Online
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia
Rest of World (ROW)
This study identifies the emerging bispecific antibody generation platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the bispecific antibodies for cancer market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in strategic alliances. and strong R&D in China will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the bispecific antibodies for cancer market covers the following areas:
Bispecific antibodies for cancer market sizing
Bispecific antibodies for cancer market forecast
Bispecific antibodies for cancer market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bispecific antibodies for cancer market vendors that include ABL Bio Inc., AFFIMED N.V., Akeso Inc., Amgen Inc., Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., EPIMAB BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC., F STAR THERAPEUTICS INC., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Mereo BioPharma Group Plc, Merus N.V., Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., TG Therapeutics Inc., Xencor Inc., and Y mAbs Therapeutics Inc. Also, the bispecific antibodies for cancer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation by Type
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
8 Customer Landscape
9 Geographic Landscape
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
11 Vendor Landscape
12 Vendor Analysis
13 Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
ABL Bio Inc.
AFFIMED N.V.
Akeso Inc.
Amgen Inc.
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.
Astellas Pharma Inc.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
Eli Lilly and Co.
EPIMAB BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC.
F STAR THERAPEUTICS INC.
F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Johnson and Johnson
Mereo BioPharma Group Plc
Merus N.V.
Pfizer Inc.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
TG Therapeutics Inc.
Xencor Inc.
Y mAbs Therapeutics Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5wmjpp
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900