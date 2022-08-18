U.S. markets open in 4 hours 47 minutes

Global Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Trials Report 2028

KuicK Research
·4 min read
KuicK Research
KuicK Research

Currently There Are More Than 600 Bispecific Antibodies In Clinical Trials And 7 Approved Bispecific Antibodies In Market Says Kuick Research

Singapore, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity, Drug Sales, Price and Clinical Trials Insight 2028" Report Highlights:

  • Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity Assessment:  > US$ 30 Billion

  • Global Bispecific Antibody Market Cumulative Sales Since 2016: > 8 Billion

  • Global Bispecific Antibody Market Growth Rate:  100% CAGR (2016 -2021)

  • Approved Bispecific Antibodies In Market: 7 Antibodies

  • Comprehensive Clinical Trials  Insight On More Than 600 Bispecific Antibodies In Clinical Trials

  • Comprehensive Clinical Trials  Insight By Phase, Indications, Organization, Patent

  • Detailed Market Sales and Trends Insight Till 2028

  • Quarterly & Yearly Sales Insight Of Approved Antibodies From 2066 Till Q2 2022

  • Global & Regional Market Analysis

  • Ongoing Clinical Trials Assessment by Status, Phase and Region

Download Report:

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-global-bispecific-antibodies-antibody-market-size-blincyto-hemlibra-rybrevant-sales

In last few years, bispecific antibodies have emerged out to be shining star in the pharmaceutical market. As the word says itself bispecific, which means dually specific and so does it acts at the targeted ligands. Bispecific antibodies no doubt are a blessing in disguise by the way the act, be it their specificity or their ability to mitigate the ailment. Due to this property of this wonder molecule the industry is expanding its repertoire of antibody drug products into new therapeutic areas, product formats and protein constructs. The control of antibody/antigen targeting, binding and specificity is taking a new level of importance for researchers as well as manufacturers in this field.

Currently, seven bispecific antibody constructs have been approved. The year 2022 is considered as one of the milestone year due to rapid approval of four bispecific construct by half year. Initially in February 2022, US FDA granted approval to Vabysmo for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Later, European Union has approved Lunsumio for the management of follicular lymphoma and Tecvayli for adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). Moreover, China also approved Cadonilimab (AK104), a novel, potential next-generation, first-in-class bi-specific PD-1/ CTLA-4 immuno-oncology backbone drug independently developed by Akeso Pharmaceutical.

During the past few years, various leading companies involved in bispecific approach in their clinical pipeline and several collaboration and partnerships are observed in this segment. For instance, WuXi Biologics signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ImmuneOncia Therapeutics to develop and manufacture IOH-001, ImmuneOncia's therapeutic bispecific antibody targeting PD-L1 and CD47. With this partnership, ImmuneOncia will have access to WuXi Biologics' integrated services in cell line development, cell culture development, biologics manufacturing and bioassay development. WuXi Biologics will support ImmuneOncia on the whole CMC studies of IOH-001 for Investigational New Drug (IND) application.

Another, Xencor also exclusive collaboration and worldwide license agreement with Janssen Biotech to develop and commercialize plamotamab and novel XmAb® B-cell targeting bispecific antibodies that are designed to conditionally activate T cells through the CD28 co-stimulatory receptor. Plamotamab is a CD20 x CD3 XmAb bispecific antibody and is currently completing a Phase 1 dose-escalation study in patients with CD20-expressing hematologic malignancies. These rising trends among pharmaceutical giants are one of the major factors propelling the growth of the market.

As per our report findings, the global bispecific antibody market is expected to surpass US$ 30 Billion by 2028 which is mainly attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic disease and the promising response of bispecific antibodies in its management. High acceptance rate among clinicians and patients due to target specific treatment has boomed bispecific antibody market. The major key players in the global market are including Amgen, Roche, Janssen, F-Star Therapeutics, Biogen, and others.   The pipeline of bispecific antibody is highly crowded and consists of several potential drugs including MGD011, AMG330, Solitomab, FS118, GEM33, and others. These factors are propelling the growth of market.

US has emerged as one of the dominant market for bispecific antibodies driven by early drugs market approvals, favorable government policies, high adoption rate of drugs, and increasing awareness among cancer patients. Further, favorable reimbursement policies also drive the uptake of bispecific antibodies in the market. For instance, Genetech has developed Vabysmo Co-pay program which helps eligible patients to reduce their out-of pocket cost in their course of treatment, Amgen has developed Amgen FIRST STEP™ Program in US which helps eligible commercially insured patients to pay for their out-of-pocket prescription costs, including deductible, co-insurance and co-payment. These factors are driving the growth of bispecific antibodies in the market.

CONTACT: Contact: Neeraj Chawla Kuick Research Research Head neeraj@kuickresearch.com


