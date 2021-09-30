U.S. markets open in 3 hours 3 minutes

Global Bisphenol-A Market Report 2021: 4.5% CAGR Forecast During 2021 and 2026

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bisphenol-A Market Outlook to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bisphenol-a market is expected to witness a significant growth rate having a CAGR of approximately 4.5% during the forecast period.

The major factors responsible for the global Bisphenol-A market's growth are the increasing demand for epoxy resins and polycarbonates in various end-user industries, such as paints and coatings, adhesives, electrical and electronics, and packaging. However, Bisphenol-A can imitate body hormones and interfere with the function of natural hormones which may result in serious complications. This can hinder the growth of the market as end-users may look for alternatives.

In terms of regional market segmentation, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for the Global Bisphenol-A market due to the large end-user industries located in the region and low labor, raw material, and operating costs.

In terms of segmentation based on application, the polycarbonate resins segment will dominate the Global Bisphenol-A market. Sheets of Polycarbonate resins are used as a substitute for glass in various windows and skylight applications. They are also used as barrel vaults, translucent walls, canopies, and roof domes.

The Global Bisphenol-A market is consolidated. Major companies in the market were found to be Covestro AG, Dow Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals, SABIC, and LG Chem, among others.

The global Bisphenol-A Market report provides deep insight into the Bisphenol-A market's current and future state across various regions. The study comprehensively analyzes the Bisphenol-A market by segmenting based on Application (Epoxy Resins, Unsaturated Polyester Resins, Flame Retardants, Polycarbonate Resins, and Other Applications), End-Products (Eyewear equipment, Automotive components, Electronics, Wind Energy Composites, Paints & Coatings, and Others), and Geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle-East and Africa).

The report examines the market drivers and restraints and the impact of Covid-19 on the market growth in detail. The study covers & includes emerging market trends, developments, opportunities, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with prominent companies' profiles, including their market shares and projects.


Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope and Methodology

3. Market Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Dynamics
3.3 Market Trends & Developments
3.4 Market Opportunities
3.5 Feedstock Analysis
3.6 Regulatory Policies
3.7 Analysis of Covid-19 Impact

4. Industry Analysis
4.1 Supply Chain Analysis
4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Market Segmentation & Forecast
5.1 By Application
5.2 By End-Products

6. Regional Market Analysis
6.1 North America
6.2 Europe
6.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4 South America
6.5 Middle East & Africa

7. Key Company Profiles
7.1 Teijin
7.2 Sunoco Chemicals
7.3 SABIC Innovative Plastics
7.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
7.5 Olin Corporation
7.6 Kingboard Holdings
7.7 Chang Chun Plastics Co Ltd
7.8 Dow Chemical
7.9 Kumho P&B Chemicals
7.10 Vinmar International
7.11 Covestro AG
7.12 Hexion Inc.
7.13 LG Chemical
7.14 Formosa Plastics
7.15 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Co Ltd
7.16 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
7.17 Mitsui Chemicals
7.18 Samyang Innochem
7.19 Bayer Material Science
7.20 Rhodia Brasil*List of companies is not exhaustive

8. Competitive Landscape
8.1 List of Notable Players in the Market
8.2 M&A, JV, and Agreements
8.3 Market Share Analysis
8.4 Strategies of Key Players

9. Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4iipdz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


