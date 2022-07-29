Global Blasting Automation Services Market Report 2022-2027 Adoption of Automation Technology by Mining Companies to Increase Profitability is Driving Demand

DUBLIN, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blasting Automation Services Market, By Type (Batch Machine, Continuous Machine), By Application (Metal Mining, Non-Metal Mining, Coal Mining), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blasting automation services market is expected to witness robust growth in the next five years

The blasting automation process is able to provide a detailed study of the mining area and alerts them of grey areas during the drilling and mining process.

Factors such as the rise in affordability of the consumers to buy precious metals and the adoption of automation technology by mining companies to increase profitability are primarily driving the demand for the global blasting automation services market. Also, the market players offer customized solutions that comply with high safety standards and are highly accurate.



The global blasting automation services market is segmented into type, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

Based on regional analysis, Asia-Pacific dominates the market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years. The presence of several mines in the region, including the ones in China, Australia, and India, are driving the market demand.



The major players operating in the global blasting automation services market are Autonomous Solutions, Inc., iRing Inc., Orica Limited, MineWare Pty Ltd., Dyno Nobel, Atlas Copco AB, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Sasol Limited, Rio Tinto PLC, and others.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze historical growth in market size of global blasting automation services market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global blasting automation services market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global blasting automation services market based on type, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the global blasting automation services market

To identify drivers and challenges for global blasting automation services market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global blasting automation services market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global blasting automation services market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global blasting automation services market

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global blasting automation services market.

Autonomous Solutions, Inc

iRing Inc

Orica Limited

MineWare Pty Ltd

Dyno Nobel

Atlas Copco AB

Rockwell Automation, Inc

Sasol Limited

Rio Tinto PLC

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Blasting Automation Services Market, By Type:

Batch Machine

Continuous Machine

Blasting Automation Services Market, By Application:

Metal Mining

Non-Metal Mining

Coal Mining

Blasting Automation Services Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Iraq

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

