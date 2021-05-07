Global Blister Packaging Market Is Expected to Reach USD 40.4 Billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

Blister Packaging Market by Product Type (Carded, Clamshell), Technology (Thermoforming, Cold Forming), Material (Paper, Paperboard, Plastic, Aluminum), End-use Sector (Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Industrial Goods, Food), Region and Forecast 2021 to 2028

Newark, NJ, May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the study published by Fior Markets, the global Blister Packaging market is expected to grow from USD 23.9 billion in 2020 and reach USD 40.4 billion by 2028, increasing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Growing pressure on pharmaceutical companies causes to manufacture medicines that are distinguished by their packaging and difficult to imitate, keep them effective for the purpose for which they were produced, make them available to patients due to the high rates of disease and disease spread, government, strictness. The increasing need for compliance with safety regulations and increased demand for convenient and easy-to-use packaging items is also expected to control market growth. It results in market vendors partnering with technology companies to offer these features and broaden their product differentiation benefits to wholesale buyers.

Blister Packaging is referred to several types of ready-made plastic packaging used in small consumer goods, foods, and medicines. A blister pack's primary component is a cavity or pocket made of a formable mesh, usually a thermoformed plastic. This usually has a cardboard backing, aluminum foil, or plastic cover. Blister Packaging is used for small items like batteries, medicines, and toys for cars. While medications are usually believed to be in a blister package, anything with a plastic interface and other materials (usually cardboard) is considered a blister package.

The driving factor of this market is that it’s economical. There has been a slow shift in consumer choice from traditional bottles of pharmaceutical products to bubble packs, single-dose packages. Plastic packaging is used in the healthcare industry for medicines and medical devices. It is also used in wide applications in consumer goods, industrial goods and the food industry. Above all, the blister packaging requires fewer packaging resources, occupies less space than retail shelves, and provides an excellent hanging screen. The restraining factor is that it is not suitable for heavy, fragile and costly products. The opportunity for this market comes with the high growth of the emerging economies. The changing lifestyle of these economies demands convenient packing products.

A few of the significant competitors currently operating in the global blister packaging market are Amcor plc and Bemis, Inc. CONSTANTIA, Sonoco Products Company, Klöckner Pentaplast Honeywell International Inc., Pharma Packaging Solutions, and Tekni-Plex. And Dow and Blisterpak, Inc., VisiPak, and Algus Packaging, Inc. And Powerpak Industries LLC and Clearwater Packaging, Inc and Vice President Plastics and Engineering. Navnit Blister Packs (Pvt) Ltd, Ecobliss Holding BV, Nirmala Industries, among others.

The carded form type segment is anticipated to show the highest share in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

The product type segment includes carded and clamshell. The carded segment is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment due to its ability to form various shapes, stacking numerous products, ease of handling, and excellent damage prevention properties. The growing demand from the food packaging and e-commerce industries is supporting the growth of combed packaging.

Thermoforming technology is anticipated to show the highest share in the forecast period of 2021 – 2028.

The blister packaging market is segmented based on the technology in thermoforming and cold forming. Thermoforming maintains the plastic packaging market's leading market share due to its wide applications in healthcare and food. The thermoforming technology is preferred over the cold forming technology for blister packing and requires low initial tools and equipment.

Plastic material is anticipated to show the highest share in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

The material-based packaging market is divided into plastic films, paper, paperboard and aluminum. Plastic films are expected to be the largest segment of the fastest-growing material during the forecast period. This is due to the excellent appearance of the product and its safe and attractive packaging.

The Healthcare segment is anticipated to show the highest share in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

The end-users segment is divided into healthcare, industrial goods, consumer goods and food. The healthcare segment dominated the market, followed by the FMCG sector. Healthcare product packaging reduces the potential for product contamination and protects healthcare products from moisture, gas, light and temperature. This is driving increased demand for plastic packaging in the healthcare end-use sector.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Blister Packaging Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry holds the leading share of the bubble packaging market in Europe. The fast-moving consumer goods sector is also expected to contribute a significant market share during the forecast period. The plastic package also offers the possibility to create a compliance package or calendar package by labeling the prescription, which patients can easily adhere to. These massive investments and the share of skilled workers show how Britain is building a pipeline of medicines and drugs of the future. These continued investments can be seen as an excellent opportunity for bubble wrap growth in the country.

About the report:

The global blister packaging market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion), volume (units), export (units), and import (units). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each detail. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the market's critical insight. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

