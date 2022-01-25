U.S. markets close in 2 hours 6 minutes

Global Blister Packaging Sourcing and Procurement Report Forecasts the Market to Have an Incremental Spend of USD 8.3 Billion | SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the forecast period, the Blister Packaging industry will see an increase in spending of around USD 8.3 Billion. However, the majority of this expansion will be driven by only a few regions. Furthermore, due to their supplier base, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the most effect on the supply side.

Blister Packaging Market Sourcing and Procurement Research Report
Blister Packaging Market Sourcing and Procurement Research Report

Download our free sample report today to get a detailed understanding of the major forces driving this market across geographies.

Download the Sample Report Now!

Key Blister Packaging Sourcing and Procurement Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2022-2026: USD 8.3 Billion

  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.24%

  3. Top Pricing Models: Cost-based pricing, and Unit pricing

  4. Key consumer countries: North America, Europe, and APAC

  5. Supplier Selection Criteria: Technical specifications, Operational requirements, Acceptance criteria, and Evaluation criteria

  6. Top Suppliers: Amcor Plc, Honeywell International Inc., and WestRock Co

Know More About This Market: Request for a Free Sample Report Now!

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the Blister Packaging market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Blister Packaging pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as Unit-based pricing, and Bundled pricing, category management strategies and best practices to fulfil their category objectives.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers, www.spendedge.com/report/blister-packaging--sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

  • The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

  • Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Blister Packaging TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

To know more about various other market drivers, trends and challenges.

Download our free sample report

Smart Procurement Starts Here

SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to tool for companies looking to access latest procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy to use platform.

  • STARTER PACK

o Get 6 Full Reports, View 800+ report samples, Pre-order upcoming reports, Pre-order upcoming reports.

Subscribe Now for FREE

  • Want to know about various other Subscription packs? Click here

Get the Details That You Are Looking for:

Buy our detailed market analysis report to uncover:

  • Changing market landscape with yearly forecast till 2025.

  • Analyze the market's competitive and vendor landscape.

  • How much marketing budget to set aside for geographical market expansion?

  • Understanding the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries.

Download the FREE sample Report Now!

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-blister-packaging-sourcing-and-procurement-report-forecasts-the-market-to-have-an-incremental-spend-of-usd-8-3-billion--spendedge-301466034.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

