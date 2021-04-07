U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.95
    +6.01 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,446.26
    +16.02 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,688.84
    -9.54 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.05
    -36.10 (-1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.47
    -0.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.70
    -2.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.22
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1874
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6530
    -0.0030 (-0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3736
    -0.0088 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8400
    +0.0740 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,415.80
    -1,931.46 (-3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.83
    -43.95 (-3.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.32
    +61.77 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,730.79
    +34.16 (+0.12%)
     

Global Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Market Report 2021: As Covid-19 Lingers, Major Online Retail and Payments Players are Opting for Blockchain Technology

·5 min read

DUBLIN, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The "Global Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Market 2021" reveals continuing interest of online retail and payments major global players in cryptocurrency and blockchain-based technology. The publication indicates also that developing countries are leading the market.

Cryptocurrency is gaining momentum globally, with developing markets setting the trends

The report cites studies showing that by 2030, blockchain technology is expected to be a significant contributor to the global GDP, lifting it up by close to USD 2 trillion. Meanwhile, if the situation as at present, developing countries will be setting the trends in cryptocurrency implementation and development.

Currently, Ukraine and Russia are leading the ranking of cryptocurrency adoption. Some African countries made it to the top ten despite their infrastructure challenges, and such Asian countries as China, Vietnam, India, Thailand, Pakistan, are already among the top 20 countries by cryptocurrency adoption. Middle East is also catching up, despite the fact that many countries in the region still do not allow any activities connected to blockchain.

The health crisis affects retail and service sectors unequally

Globally, businesses and consumers are becoming more open to blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, so that for major online retail and payments players there was no choice left, to meet the demand.

As cited in this publication, Visa and Mastercard expand their offerings by incorporating blockchain in different forms, PayPal announced intention to expand its cryptocurrency capabilities, Amazon and Apple are to introduce their digital currency projects, and Square, which was the first public company to allow transactions of Bitcoins via its Cash App, has made serious investments in this area.

All in all, despite these large companies being increasingly active with Blockchain, the market is likely to see many newcomers in the near future.

Report Coverage

  • This report covers the global blockchain and cryptocurrency market. The report covers the activities of various governments, businesses, banks, and consumers on the market.

  • The following regions were included: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Middle East, and Africa.

  • The report contains relevant information about international comparisons, market trends, blockchain and cryptocurrency adoption rates and usage, consumer preferences, and players. Not all types of information were included for each country, due to varying data availability.

Report Structure

  • The report starts with an overview of the global regional blockchain and cryptocurrency market and country comparisons in terms of criteria relevant to the market, such as adoption rates. This is followed by the chapter covering banks' activity in the blockchain and cryptocurrency market. The rest of the report is divided into regional chapters.

Global Overview

  • Total Market Capitalization Of All Cryptocurrencies, in USD billion, January 2020 & December 2020

  • Number of blockchain Wallet Users, in millions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2016 - 2020

  • Net Additional Value of blockchain Technology to Global GDP, in USD billion, 2021f & 2025f & 2030f, and Share of blockchain-Based Solutions, in % of Total Global GDP, 2030f

  • Net Additional Value of blockchain Technology to Global GDP, by Source of Contribution, in USD billion, 2021f & 2025f & 2030f

  • Breakdown of Supposed Purposes Cryptocurrencies is Mainly Used for, by Respondents Occupational Status, incl. Financial Institutions, Cryptocurrency Industry, Government, and Private Sector, July 2020

  • Breakdown of Respondents Attitude towards Cryptocurrency as an Effective Tool for Financial Inclusion in 5 Years, by Respondents Occupational Status, July 2020

  • Breakdown of Cryptocurrency ATM Shares, by Manufacturer, March 2021

  • Top 10 Cryptocurrency ATM Operators, by Number of Machines Run, and Their Share, in % of Total ATMs, March 2021

  • Breakdown of Countries' Shares on the P2P Bitcoin Marketplace LocalBicoins, incl. incl. Colombia, Nigeria, Russia, Venezuela, and the UK, in %, December 2020

  • Cryptocurrency Adoption Index, by Country, June 2020

  • Market Shares of Top Cryptocurrencies, in %, December 2020

  • Top Five Cryptocurrencies Stored, Based on Net Number of Token Holders on Binance, and Top Five Longest Held Cryptocurrencies, Based on Average Holding Time on Binance, December 2020

  • 30-Day Average Value of Trading Volume on Major Bitcoin Exchanges, in USD million, January 2020 - February 2021

  • Breakdown of Cryptocurrencies, inlc. Altcoins, BTC, and Stablecoins, by Region, in % of All Regional Cryptocurrency Transactions, June 2020

  • Share of Businesses Who Implemented blockchain Technology into Production, in %, March 2019 & March 2020

  • Breakdown of Businesses Who Strongly or Somewhat Agree that Digital Assets Will be an Alternative for Fiat Currencies in the Next 5 - 10 Years, by Selected Countries, in %, March 2020

  • Top Concerns for an Organization to Hold Bitcoin, in % of Financial Executives, February 2021

  • Overview of Square's and PayPal's Activity on the Cryptocurrency Market, March 2021

  • Square's Total Segment Revenue, and Bitcoin Revenue, in USD million, 2019 & 2020

  • Overview of Amazon's, Apple's, Facebook's, and Walmart's Activity on the Cryptocurrency Market, March 2021

  • Overview of Visa's and Mastercard's Activity on the Cryptocurrency Market, March 2021

Banks Activity and Trends

  • Overview of the Banks' Activity on the Cryptocurrency Market and Trends, March 2021

  • Overview of the Select Central Banks' Activity on the Cryptocurrency Market, 2014 - 2020

  • Share of Banks that Incorporated blockchain Technology in Some Form, in % of Banks Covered by the Bank of America, February 2021

  • Breakdown of Banks' Top Use Cases of blockchain, in %, 2019

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon

  • Anchorage

  • Apple

  • B2C2

  • BitAccess

  • Bitcoin

  • Bitcoin Depot

  • Bitcoin of America

  • BitPay

  • BitStop

  • Bitstop

  • Cash App

  • CoinCloud

  • Coinflip

  • CoinSource

  • ConsenSys

  • DigitalMint

  • Ether

  • Facebook

  • General Bytes

  • Genesis Coin

  • Lamassu

  • LightingXchange

  • LocalCoin

  • MasterCard

  • National Bitcoin ATM

  • Paxos

  • PayPal

  • Ribbit Capital

  • Riksbank

  • Ripple

  • RockitCoin

  • SBI Group

  • Square

  • Venmo

  • Visa

  • Walmart

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y6qhzp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-blockchain-and-cryptocurrency-market-report-2021-as-covid-19-lingers-major-online-retail-and-payments-players-are-opting-for-blockchain-technology-301264411.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Rise After Fed Minutes as Volume Dwindles: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose with the dollar and Treasuries were mixed after the Federal Reserve refrained from signaling it will make any changes to its bond-buying program any time soon.Volume on U.S. exchanges hit a new low for 2021, remaining under 10 billion shares. Despite the slow trading, the S&P 500 climbed to another record. A rally in giants such as Apple Inc. and Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. pushed the Nasdaq 100 higher. Benchmark 10-year yields were still below 1.7%.Traders sifted through the minutes from the latest Fed meeting, which indicated there would likely be “some time” before conditions are met for scaling back the asset-purchase program. Officials cited high uncertainty in the growth outlook, in line with an “accommodative” stance. They said the recent surge in Treasury yields reflected improved economic prospects. While Wall Street has been worried about inflation, policy makers saw those risks as balanced.“The rate side is still somewhat front and center, and probably the biggest risk to what is going on with equity valuations,” said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer at Penn Mutual Asset Management. “Clearly, there’s been a repricing of inflation expectations higher this year, and at times, the stock market has struggled with it. I would say that’s to me the biggest risk at this point -- that inflation readings start to come in to the point where the Fed potentially has to alter their plans.”Read: Fed Prepared to Tweak IOER Between Meetings to Maintain ControlRates are going higher for the “next several months, just like they have over the previous several months,” Jim Bianco, president of Bianco Research, said on a Bloomberg Television interview.If yields are going up because the economy is reopening and massive real growth is expected, that “won’t bother the economy or the stock market,” Bianco said. “But if interest rates are going up because of inflation,” which is a loss of purchasing power, “that’s a problem for the economy and the stock market, and we’re going to continue to have that debate.”Some key events to watch this week:The 2021 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group take place virtually. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 gained 0.1% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 0.2%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.2%.The euro declined 0.1% to $1.187.The Japanese yen weakened 0.1% to 109.84 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries fell less than one basis point to 0.15%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.68%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 2.36%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $59.65 a barrel.Gold fell 0.4% to $1,736.73 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BMO CEO Says Canada Should Prepare Housing Fixes But Not Act Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Montreal Chief Executive Officer Darryl White said Canada’s policy makers should work on preparing measures that could rein in the country’s surging home prices, but hold off on implementing solutions for at least a few weeks.During the coming weeks, provinces may be introducing another round of restrictions to combat a surge in coronavirus cases and the federal government is scheduled to release its first full budget in more than two years, both of which could affect the housing market, White said in an interview after the company’s annual meeting Wednesday. With the market “evolving weekly,” the government should hold off on major changes until it sees how those factors affect the situation, he said.“If I were a policy maker in this environment, I would be fast at work at preparation, but not necessarily quick to pull the trigger because I’d want to see what the next few weeks bring,” White said. Home values in Toronto, Canada’s biggest city, continued to swell last month, bringing average annual price gains to more than 20%.Bank of Montreal, Canada’s fourth-largest lender by assets, is forecasting 6.5% economic growth for both Canada and the U.S. this year. The recovery will gather strength in the second half of the year, with both consumers and businesses ramping up spending, White said.Bank of Montreal’s credit-card data show consumers have already started booking vacations and hotel reservations for later this year, and companies also are showing signs they’re ready to resume investing in their businesses, White said.“Lots of our bankers are in conversations with folks about getting back on the front foot in terms of capital-expenditure plans,” White said.Despite the strong rebound, White sees inflation remaining relatively tame. Longer-dated bond yields, which rose earlier in the year, have leveled out in recent weeks, signaling that markets are convinced central bankers will keep short-term rates low for “a good period of time,” White said. The bank expects 2022 inflation of a little more than 2%, White said.“If that were the outcome, that would be a pretty elegant landing to how the recovery plays out,” White said. “Based on what I see today, that’s a reasonable bet.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Suez Agrees to $1.9 Billion Australian Sale to Cleanaway

    (Bloomberg) -- Suez SA agreed to sell its Australian business to Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd., with completion conditional on further talks about its own takeover by Veolia Environnement SA.Suez signed a deal to sell its recycling and recovery business in Australia to Melbourne-based Cleanaway for A$2.5 billion ($1.9 billion), the French water and waste-treatment firm said in a statement Tuesday. Under the terms, Suez can terminate the deal by May 6 if it gets taken over by Veolia, Cleanaway said in a filing.The arrangement leaves room for Suez to maneuver its own fate in its seven-month battle to convince shareholders that Veolia’s takeover offer is too low. Veolia bought almost 30% of Suez in October with a plan to absorb the whole company and create a new global leader in the sector.“We’re continuing to seek a friendly, negotiated solution with Veolia” with the aim of finding a solution by April 20, Suez Chairman Philippe Varin said on a conference call Tuesday. The valuation of the Suez asset sales, including in Australia, show that Veolia’s takeover offer, which it has resolutely maintained since October, “isn’t sufficient,” he said.Veolia said in a statement that Suez’s agreement to sell the Australian business creates another obstacle to a negotiated solution that will have a “negative impact” on its takeover offer. The company will continue to use “all legal means to prevent the sale of these strategic assets,” according to Veolia’s statement. Poison PillSuez on March 21 put forward a solution that would involve Veolia paying at least 20 euros ($23.63) per share -- 2 euros more than its offer -- and selling on over half of the company to Ardian SAS and Global Infrastructure Partners. It gave Veolia until April 20 to negotiate on that proposal.Alternatively, Suez wants a 22.50 euros per share bid by May 5, following which it would remove a so-called poison pill that’s meant to deter Veolia.Beyond that date, a legal mechanism has been put in place that would prevent any buyer from selling Suez’s French water assets until September 2024. It’s meant to complicate Veolia’s ability to resolve antitrust concerns after any deal unless it decides to sell its own French water business.Suez shares rose 0.3% in Paris trading, while Veolia was unchanged. Cleanaway surged 16% in Australia.The agreement with Cleanaway values Suez’s Australian assets at 12.9 times 2020 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, the company said. Given that Suez currently trades at about 8.5 times its Ebitda, the Australian deal shows the company is worth more than 20 euros a share, Chief Financial Officer Julian Waldron said.If no agreement is found with Veolia in the coming weeks, other asset sales can’t be ruled out, the Suez chairman said.Veolia or any other company can also make a higher bid for Suez’s Australian assets by April 21. If the deal between Suez and Cleanaway isn’t completed, the Australian utility will still acquire a portfolio of two landfills and five transfer stations in the Sydney region for A$501 million, the companies said.If the Australia deal is completed, it would make Cleanaway among the largest waste treatment operators in the country. It’s still currently searching for a new chief executive after longtime leader Vik Bansal announced plans to step down following an investigation into his workplace conduct.Cleanaway said it plans to raise new equity to partially fund the deal.(Updates with Veolia comment in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Trying to Break Out

    Gold markets initially pulled back just a bit on Wednesday but found buyers underneath to turn things around and show signs of life again.

  • Bloomberg Foresees Bitcoin Rallying to $400K This Year

    Analysts at Bloomberg Crypto argue the largest cryptocurrency might be due for a run analogous with the steep rallies of 2017 and 2013, following prior "halvings" on the blockchain network.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Firming with US Dollar Starting to Lose Its Appeal as Safe-Haven

    Gold futures could continue to rise over the short-run because the relationship between the dollar and stocks may have shifted.

  • If Biden lowers the Medicare age, your savings could be in the thousands

    Millions of people aged 60-64 would see their annual health premiums disappear.

  • Bitcoin Analysts Say ‘Kimchi Premium’ Isn’t Distress Signal It Once Was

    Bitcoin is drawing the highest "kimchi premium" in three years, indicating retail frenzy in South Korea.

  • Trump's steel tariffs could be a big boost to Biden's infrastructure push

    A report from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) found that Section 232 import measures protected the domestic steel industry from chronic global excess capacity in major exporting countries.

  • Japan Airlines to retire 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney engines after United incident

    "JAL has decided to accelerate the retirement of all P&W equipped Boeing 777 by March 2021, which (was) originally planned by March 2022," the Japanese airline said on Monday in a notice on its website. JAL said it would use newer Airbus SE A350s on domestic routes to Osaka's Itami Airport and use international planes for other domestic routes to help maintain flight frequencies.

  • Higher mortgage rates have borrowing in a slump, but analysts are hopeful

    Mortgage applications keep falling, but a turnaround may be coming.

  • India's Barbeque-Nation reverses course after weak opening on debut, jumps 18%

    Shares of restaurant chain Barbeque-Nation Hospitality recovered early losses to rise 18% in their debut trading on Wednesday, helped by a rally in broader Indian markets on the central bank's decision to stand pat on key interest rates. The Bengaluru-based casual dining restaurant chain, which offers unlimited barbecue buffets, raised about 4.53 billion rupees ($61.62 million) through an initial public offering (IPO). Shares of Barbeque-Nation, which also operates the high-end Toscano eatery chain, opened at 489.85 rupees, below the offer price of 500 rupees.

  • A 'significant' stock market 'consolidation' may only be months away: Deutsche Bank

    Deutsche Bank warns the stock market could be at risk for a sizable pullback in coming months. Here's what would trigger the sell-off.

  • Poland’s Record-Low Rates to Survive Price Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Poland kept borrowing costs at a record low, judging that threats to the economy from tighter Covid-19 restrictions outweigh a spike in inflation and a weaker national currency.Despite surging price growth prompting nearby Russia and Ukraine to hike interest rates, the central bank in Warsaw left its benchmark at 0.1% for an 11th straight month on Wednesday -- as predicted by all economists surveyed by Bloomberg.The pandemic remains the driving force as a third wave sweeping Europe brings record daily new cases in Poland. After suffering less than their western neighbors during as the coronavirus first appeared last year, the continent’s east has become the planet’s most-deadly region on a per-capita basis this time around.“Available data indicate that the coming quarters will see a recovery of economic activity, although the scale and pace of the recovery are uncertain,” the central bank said in a statement. “The further course of the pandemic and its impact on the economic situation in Poland and abroad continue to be the main source of uncertainty.”As regards inflation, which hit a six-month high in March, the bank sees price growth accelerating further in the coming months on fuel prices, before slowing as the government’s vaccination program ramps up and the pandemic fades to “ease the impact of supply-side factors.”Of more concern is the damage being wrought by the virus on the European Union’s biggest eastern economy, which shrank for the first time in nearly three decades in 2020.Central-bank projections published last month envisage 4.1% growth this year as ultra-low rates are complimented by quantitative easing and 300 billion zloty ($77 billion) in fiscal stimulus from the government. But MPC member Jerzy Kropiwnicki said last week in a blog post that lockdown measures are “significantly weakening hopes” for a recovery in the coming months.“The economy will rebound positively in the second half of the year,” he wrote, forecasting a full-year number of 3% to 3.5%.The zloty -- the second-worst-performing emerging-market currency in March -- could help by making exporters’ goods more attractive. The central bank had long being calling for a weaker currency, repeatedly warning that its earlier strength was a threat to faster economic expansion and intervening to weaken it in December.The bank reiterated Wednesday that it stands ready to intervene again, saying the pace of recovery will depend on foreign-exchange developments. After the currency slid to a 12-year low against the euro last month, the bank softened earlier wording that talked about the lack of a durable zloty adjustment hindering economic growth.More clarity may come from Governor Adam Glapinski, who’ll hold an online news conference Friday at 3 p.m. Warsaw time.(Updates with central bank statement starting in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Yellen Says Tax Plan Recoups $2 Trillion in Overseas Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen unveiled a detailed sales pitch for the Biden administration’s proposed new corporate-tax code, a plan that she said would be fairer to all Americans, remove incentives for companies to shift investments and profit abroad and raise more money for critical needs at home.Expanding on the tax proposals released last week in President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion economic package, the Treasury said the changes, over a decade, would bring back about $2 trillion in corporate profits into the U.S. tax net, with about $700 billion in federal revenue streaming in from ending incentives to shift profits overseas.All told, the extra tax take of about $2.5 trillion over 15 years would pay for Biden’s eight-year spending initiative, which is aimed at infrastructure, green investments and social programs that would support a larger labor force, according to the Treasury. Few major corporations would be untouched, with tech giants such as Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. likely to pay more.“Our tax revenues are already at their lowest levels in generations, and as they continue to drop lower we will have less money to invest in roads, bridges, broadband and R&D,” Yellen told reporters during a phone briefing, referring to research and development. “By choosing to compete on taxes, we’ve neglected to compete on the skill of our workers and the strength of our infrastructure. It’s a self-defeating competition.”Key ElementsThe Treasury released a 17-page report Wednesday that will likely serve as a road map for administration officials and lawmakers seeking to navigate the combined package of spending and tax proposals through Congress in coming months.The key elements of the corporate tax plan include raising the U.S. corporate rate to 28% from 21%, and imposing minimum taxes on both foreign earnings as well as the domestic profits that corporations report to shareholders, changes that would significantly increase the taxes companies owe.Read more: Biden’s Economic Plan Hinges on Party Unity After Procedural WinThe tax proposals already face sharp opposition from Republican lawmakers and pushback from some moderate Democrats. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has said he opposes a corporate tax rate above 25%. With the Senate split 50-50, Biden cannot afford to lose the support of a single Democratic senator if he wishes to push through any portion of the package.While most business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable, have come out in opposition to the tax increases, some have acknowledged that there could be benefits from higher corporate taxes to fund infrastructure spending. Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos said Tuesday that he would support a tax-rate increase, but didn’t specify a number.The proposal for a global minimum tax comes as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is managing talks with about 140 countries, including the U.S., on establishing a worldwide levy on corporate profits. A global rate has yet to be decided, though prior proposals had suggested rates at roughly 12.5%. Biden’s plan for 21% would be significantly higher and could complicate negotiations.Read more: Global Minimum Tax Momentum Gains With G-20 Seeing Mid-Year DealThe Treasury report featured a raft of data to support the administration’s case. U.S.-based companies that operate globally collectively paid a 7.8% effective rate in 2018, the first year that former President Donald Trump’s tax cut went into effect, according to the non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation. The year before, corporations paid 16%.Across member countries of the OECD corporate tax revenues are equivalent to an average 3.1% of GDP. In the U.S., it’s 1%, the Treasury said.Worker BurdenThat places an unfair burden on workers, made worse by Trump’s 2017 changes that cut corporate levies, according to the Treasury report. The report points to research showing corporations put more of their savings from the Trump tax cuts into share buybacks and dividend distributions than into new investments.Profitable companies would no longer be able to use tax breaks to completely eliminate their federal tax bills and would have to pay at least 15% on the profits reported on their financial statements, known as book income.That levy would apply to corporations earning at least $2 billion, an increase from a $100 million threshold included in Biden’s campaign tax plan. About 180 companies have reported income at those levels in recent years and about 45 of those firms would have paid the minimum tax if Biden’s plan were in effect, the report said.The average company facing the tax would have an increased minimum tax liability of about $300 million a year, the Treasury said.Tech GiantsApple, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc. and Intel Corp. all had tens of billions in pre-tax income over the trailing 12 months with effective tax rates in the mid-teens, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. also were big earners in that period, with effective tax rates of about 22% to 23%, according to Bloomberg data.Biden’s plan also calls to repeal central elements of Trump’s 2017 corporate tax overhaul, including the base erosion and anti-abuse tax, or “BEAT.” The measure, which is meant to punish companies that move profits offshore, has been criticized for taxing some non-abusive transfers while missing tax-avoidance strategies.The Treasury said it plans to replace the BEAT with the “SHIELD,” an acronym for stopping harmful inversions and ending low-tax developments. That would block companies from deducting payments made to their affiliates in countries with tax rates lower than the 21% rate on offshore profits. The plan would also include additional penalties for companies that try to move their headquarters to another country to escape the U.S. tax net.Biden’s plan also calls for eliminating all subsidies specifically for oil and gas embedded in the tax code, including deductions for drilling costs. The Treasury Department estimates that would raise about $35 billion in the coming decade.(Updates with affected companies starting in third paragraph. An earlier version corrected the level of corporate-tax revenue in OECD countries.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Top employers like JPMorgan, Bank of America seeking talent beyond just college graduates: Year Up CEO

    In a new interview, Gerald Chertavian — the chief executive of a job training organization called Year Up, — said major employers understand that some of the most talented job candidates lack bachelor's and other advanced degrees.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Drops to Near $56K as Spot Trading Volume Remains Low

    The oldest cryptocurrency is looking at a price support level around $54,000, with resistance around $60,000.

  • Instacart Inks Card Deal With JPMorgan Amid Pandemic Popularity

    (Bloomberg) -- Instacart Inc. has reached a deal with JPMorgan Chase & Co. to offer a credit card to customers who’ve flocked to the grocery delivery service during pandemic lockdowns.The two are collaborating on a card that could debut early next year, according to a person familiar with the matter. JPMorgan also is exploring a potential card partnership with DoorDash Inc., the food delivery app that it already partners with for credit-card rewards.Representatives for JPMorgan and DoorDash declined to comment. Instacart spokesperson Dani Dudeck said the venture isn’t commenting “on the industry speculation.” The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on the talks, noting that DoorDash has received proposals from other card issuers as well.Consumers have leaned heavily on the apps for groceries and takeout in the past year after governments around the world ordered people to stay home to stem the deadly virus. Even as restrictions ease, many users are sticking to those habits.Yet banks have struggled with creating compelling card offerings for players in the gig economy. Barclays Plc said last year it temporarily stopped accepting applications for a card with Uber Technologies Inc. after only a few years in the market. Ridesharing rival Lyft Inc. also tried to get a co-brand credit card off the ground and had selected Synchrony Financial as a bank partner. But after months of effort, it was scuttled.DoorDash, like Lyft, already has a lucrative partnership with JPMorgan that offers the bank’s cardholders extra points for money spent on its platform.Grocers, too, have struggled to gain traction with co-brand cards. Even Kroger Co., the largest U.S. chain with almost 2,800 stores, didn’t break into the top 10 co-brand card programs in the U.S., according to Packaged Facts.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Epic Battle With Capital Flows Is More Intense Than Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- In 2020, China’s efforts to lure foreign funds into its borders finally paid off. Investors from New York to London clamored for its stocks and bonds, cementing the nation’s position on the global stage.Against the wreckage of the global economy and with unprecedented stimulus unleashed by central banks, China’s resilience to the coronavirus and its higher-yielding assets looked attractive. The result was a 62% increase in overseas holdings of local stocks from a year earlier to 3.4 trillion yuan ($520 billion), a 47% fillip for the bond market to 3.3 trillion yuan, and the Chinese currency’s best quarter in more than a decade. Foreign investors bought another net $53.5 billion worth of Chinese debt in January and February this year, according to Gavekal Dragonomics.But that influx -- and influence -- is now creating a headache for the Communist Party. China has long been paranoid about the risks posed by capital flows, especially after a messy currency devaluation in 2015, which is why authorities maintain strict controls on money entering and leaving the country. The scale of the inflows places the country at risk of asset bubbles, which would burst were that money to start pouring out.“The moment this demand becomes too big to manage and starts to pressure financial stability -- or create a threat or risk to financial stability -- it will be curbed,” said Paola Subacchi, professor of International Economics at the University of London’s Queen Mary Global Policy Institute and author of ‘The People’s Money: How China Is Building a Global Currency.’Foreign presence in modern China’s capital markets has never been so great: Beijing has in recent years carved out channels to let funds in, opening stock and bond trading links via Hong Kong and pushing for the inclusion of yuan-denominated assets in major global benchmarks. The overarching goal was to help make markets more efficient and powerful. Institutions such as pension funds would provide stability to a stock market reliant on speculators, while boosting liquidity in a moribund sovereign bond market.Global pandemic stimulus has in some ways made China a victim of its own success. This was illustrated by a November report compiled by the Asian Consultative Council of the Bank for International Settlements, which looked at the impact of capital flows. The People’s Bank of China, one of 12 central banks in the working group, noted that “sharp exchange rate fluctuations and large capital flows would threaten financial stability and have negative real economic consequences.”After last year’s vast inflows, those concerns are now starting to resonate in China’s onshore markets. Expectations of strong growth in the U.S. economy have begun driving Treasury yields higher, narrowing the premium offered by Chinese debt by about 1 percentage point since a record in November. They’re also buoying the dollar and punishing the yuan, which in March weakened about 1.3%. The CSI 300 Index of stocks has fallen more than 10% from this year’s high. The risk of a comeuppance is building.“Outflows are always an important worry,” said David Qu, an economist at Bloomberg Economics. “Authorities may also be worried that inflows, particularly hot money, may become outflows once market conditions change.”Official comments have only grown louder in recent months. In a March 20 speech, top securities regulator Yi Huiman said large flows of “hot money” into China must be strictly controlled. In unusually blunt comments in early March, banking regulator Guo Shuqing said he was “very worried” that asset bubbles in overseas markets would burst soon, posing a risk to the global economy. Li Daokui, a former central bank adviser, blamed the potential for instability on U.S. pandemic relief.To manage and counterbalance the inflows, China has steadily granted an additional quota for onshore funds to invest in securities overseas, in March boosting it to $135 billion -- the highest ever. Other measures include encouraging mutual funds to invest in Hong Kong stocks, which led to record flows into the city in January, and asking financial institutions to limit the amount of offshore financing. Hong Kong in December said it was discussing plans to allow mainland investors to trade bonds in the city, which would also encourage outflows.But those steps are incremental, showing policy makers are wary of going too far the other way. China may struggle to open its financial borders without in some way being at the mercy of Federal Reserve actions, like other emerging economies. The U.S.’s easy monetary policy in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis fueled bubbles in countries from Indonesia to Thailand, which burst when the Fed prepared to raise interest rates.The Fed responded to the pandemic with similar policies to those of 2008 but far faster -- and further. Its balance sheet is now near $7.7 trillion, compared to $4 trillion early last year and the previous peak of $4.5 trillion in 2015. That’s equivalent to about 36% of the country’s gross domestic output, a record.There are few economies that can absorb that kind of money. China’s $10.9 trillion equity market and $18 trillion bond market make the country an obvious target.“China is going to be a very attractive place for capital,” said Wen-Wen Lindroth, lead cross-asset strategist for Fidelity International. “The long term growth rate – the gap they have with income – versus developed markets means they have lot more scope to develop,” she said.The question now is how China deals with this issue, which will become even more pressing as the weighting of yuan assets in global benchmarks increases, drawing in billions of extra dollars. Allowing more outflows will reduce the risk of bubbles, but increases the potential for money to flood out too quickly -- as the country witnessed in the wake of the 2015 currency devaluation.“China has long been very careful about opening its capital account, and that cautious approach is still the most probable one,” Wei He, China Economist at Gavekal, wrote in a March 31 report.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse can weather Archegos fallout, says IMF mission chief

    Credit Suisse should be able to weather a $4.7 billion loss from the Archegos hedge fund and the collapse of $10 billion worth of Greensill funds, with no meaningful risk to the Swiss financial sector's health from the episodes, the IMF's country mission head said. Shares in Credit Suisse have dropped by 25% in the space of a month, with Switzerland's second biggest bank reeling from its exposure to the collapse first of Greensill Capital and then Archegos Capital Management. "Our assessment is that the incidents are not systematic and they remain manageable by Credit Suisse," Mark Horton told reporters after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) published its report on Switzerland.