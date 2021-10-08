Global Blockchain in Energy Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring AWS, BTL and Nodalblock Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain in Energy Market (2021-2026) by Type, Component, Application, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Blockchain in Energy Market is estimated to be USD 1.4 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.78 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 32.8%.

Market Dynamics

The major factor driving the growth of the blockchain in the energy market is the decentralization of power generation. In addition, the rising security concern across the sector and the energy sectors experiencing innovation such as rooftop solar and smart metering energy consumption have been projected to fuel the market. However, blockchain required large processing time and data storage capacity, and uncertain regulatory policies are anticipated to hinder the market growth. The increasing investment in blockchain technology and the rising government focus on environmental sustainability generate opportunities for the market.

Market Segmentation

The Global Blockchain in Energy Market is segmented further based on Type, Component, Application, End-User, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified as Private and Public. Amongst the two, the Public segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By Component, the market is classified as Platform and Services. Amongst two, the Services segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By Application, the market is classified into Energy Trading, Government Risk and Compliance Management, Grid Management, Payment Schemes, Supply Chain Management, and Others. Amongst all, the Government Risk and Compliance Management segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period



By End-User, the market is classified into Oil & Gas Sector and Power Sector. Amongst all, the Power Sector segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By Geography, Europe is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

1. IBM launched a blockchain platform on cloud service in Melbourne. With the establishment of physical infrastructure, customer data may not have to cross borders and may provide security for regulated applications in government and financial services in the country. - 12th February 2019

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Microsoft, IBM, IOTA Foundation, SAP, Accenture, Oracle, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Decentralization of Power Generation

4.1.2 Rising Security Concern Across the Sector

4.1.3 Reduced Cost

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Processing Time and Data Storage Capacity

4.2.2 Uncertain Regulatory Landscape

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Investment in BlockChain Technology

4.3.2 Integration with Distributed Production and Storage Technologies

4.3.3 Rising Government Focus on Environmental Sustainability

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Cyber-Security Critical Issues

4.4.2 Low Awareness of Revenue Model

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Blockchain in Energy Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Private

6.3 Public



7 Global Blockchain in Energy Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Platform

7.3 Services



8 Global Blockchain in Energy Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Energy Trading

8.3 Government Risk and Compliance Management

8.4 Grid Management

8.5 Payment Schemes

8.6 Supply Chain Management

8.7 Others



9 Global Blockchain in Energy Market, By End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Oil and Gas Sector

9.3 Power Sector



10 Global Blockchain in Energy Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Accenture

12.2 AWS

12.3 Bigchaind

12.4 BTL

12.5 Deloitte

12.6 Grid+

12.7 IBM

12.8 Infosys

12.9 Microsoft

12.10 Nodalblock

12.11 Oracle

12.12 Power Ledger

12.13 SAP

12.14 Wepower

12.15 Lo3 Energy Inc

12.16 Enosi

12.17 Electron (Chaddenwych Services Limited)

12.18 Drift

12.19 Impact PPA

12.20 Greeneum

12.21 IOTA Foundation



13 Appendix

