U.S. markets close in 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,394.91
    -4.85 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,777.55
    +22.61 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,589.76
    -64.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.35
    -10.74 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.57
    +1.27 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.40
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1577
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3615
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2400
    +0.6240 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,551.61
    +489.42 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,321.24
    +15.64 (+1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Global Blockchain in Energy Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring AWS, BTL and Nodalblock Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain in Energy Market (2021-2026) by Type, Component, Application, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The Global Blockchain in Energy Market is estimated to be USD 1.4 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.78 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 32.8%.

Market Dynamics

The major factor driving the growth of the blockchain in the energy market is the decentralization of power generation. In addition, the rising security concern across the sector and the energy sectors experiencing innovation such as rooftop solar and smart metering energy consumption have been projected to fuel the market. However, blockchain required large processing time and data storage capacity, and uncertain regulatory policies are anticipated to hinder the market growth. The increasing investment in blockchain technology and the rising government focus on environmental sustainability generate opportunities for the market.

Market Segmentation

The Global Blockchain in Energy Market is segmented further based on Type, Component, Application, End-User, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified as Private and Public. Amongst the two, the Public segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Component, the market is classified as Platform and Services. Amongst two, the Services segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Application, the market is classified into Energy Trading, Government Risk and Compliance Management, Grid Management, Payment Schemes, Supply Chain Management, and Others. Amongst all, the Government Risk and Compliance Management segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period

By End-User, the market is classified into Oil & Gas Sector and Power Sector. Amongst all, the Power Sector segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Geography, Europe is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

1. IBM launched a blockchain platform on cloud service in Melbourne. With the establishment of physical infrastructure, customer data may not have to cross borders and may provide security for regulated applications in government and financial services in the country. - 12th February 2019

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Microsoft, IBM, IOTA Foundation, SAP, Accenture, Oracle, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Blockchain in Energy Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

  • A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

  • Important market dynamics and trends

  • Market segmentation

  • Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

  • Market shares and strategies of key players

  • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Decentralization of Power Generation
4.1.2 Rising Security Concern Across the Sector
4.1.3 Reduced Cost
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Processing Time and Data Storage Capacity
4.2.2 Uncertain Regulatory Landscape
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Increasing Investment in BlockChain Technology
4.3.2 Integration with Distributed Production and Storage Technologies
4.3.3 Rising Government Focus on Environmental Sustainability
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Cyber-Security Critical Issues
4.4.2 Low Awareness of Revenue Model
4.5 Trends

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Blockchain in Energy Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Private
6.3 Public

7 Global Blockchain in Energy Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Platform
7.3 Services

8 Global Blockchain in Energy Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Energy Trading
8.3 Government Risk and Compliance Management
8.4 Grid Management
8.5 Payment Schemes
8.6 Supply Chain Management
8.7 Others

9 Global Blockchain in Energy Market, By End-User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Oil and Gas Sector
9.3 Power Sector

10 Global Blockchain in Energy Market, By Geography

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Accenture
12.2 AWS
12.3 Bigchaind
12.4 BTL
12.5 Deloitte
12.6 Grid+
12.7 IBM
12.8 Infosys
12.9 Microsoft
12.10 Nodalblock
12.11 Oracle
12.12 Power Ledger
12.13 SAP
12.14 Wepower
12.15 Lo3 Energy Inc
12.16 Enosi
12.17 Electron (Chaddenwych Services Limited)
12.18 Drift
12.19 Impact PPA
12.20 Greeneum
12.21 IOTA Foundation

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c1heeg

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-blockchain-in-energy-market-2021-to-2026---featuring-aws-btl-and-nodalblock-among-others-301396143.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Sundial Growers stock rises, ChemoCentryx soars as Home Depot & Lowe's shares slip

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Fell 10.4% Last Month

    Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) fell 10.4% in September, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Nasdaq Composite index ended the month down roughly 5.3%, and CRISPR Therapeutics was caught up in the sell-off. As a broader biotechnology category, gene-editing still boasts huge promise, but it's not surprising that CRISPR stock has lost ground amid recent market volatility.

  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd.'s (NYSE:PAGS) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    With its stock down 23% over the past month, it is easy to disregard PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS). However, stock...

  • 1 Unstoppable Stock to Buy Before Dogecoin

    Square has a booming cryptocurrency segment, which makes it a great alternative for wavering Dogecoin bulls.

  • Why Allogene Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    Shares of the off-the-shelf cell therapy company Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) are ending the week on a sour note. Allogene's shares are plunging today after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a hold on the company's AlloCAR T clinical trials. Allogene reportedly notified the FDA of the potential safety signal after a bone marrow biopsy, performed to assess low blood counts in the patient, revealed the chromosomal abnormality.

  • ChemoCentryx, Allogene Show the Risks and Rewards of Nasdaq Biotech Stocks

    The stock market posted mixed results on Friday morning, as investors continued to wrestle with countervailing factors in making their investment decisions. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was trailing other major benchmarks, falling about a quarter percent. The biotech industry is well represented on the Nasdaq, and it can be a high-risk, high-reward industry for investors.

  • TSMC reports record sales, Sundial acquiring Alcanna, JPM upgrades Oatly stock

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning top stock movers, including TSM & OTLY.&nbsp;

  • Growth Stock Portfolio: 10 Stock Picks By Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 growth stock picks by hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Growth Stock Portfolio: 5 Stock Picks By Hedge Funds. Consumer spending patterns are starting to shift from goods to services as the economy normalizes after the disruptions of […]

  • AT&T Stock Has Been Dead Money. Why It Might Have Finally Fallen Enough.

    The stock has gotten undeniably cheap since the telecom giant announced a major overhaul of its businesses, prompting an upgrade from MoffettNathanson.

  • Sundial Growers to Acquire Alcanna for $346M; Shares Jump 16.7%

    Canada-based cannabis producer Sundial Growers (SNDL) has signed an agreement to acquire Canadian liquor retailer Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ) for approximately $346 million. Following the announcement, Sundial’s shares soared 16.7% in extended trade on Thursday to close at $0.76. Alcanna operates 171 locations primarily in Alberta under its brands Ace Liquor, Liquor Depot and Wine and Beyond. As per the agreement, for each common share, Alcanna shareholders will receive 10.69 common shares of Sundia

  • 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money

    In this article, we discuss the 10 boring stocks that make money. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Amid the rise of retail investors, cryptocurrency and online trading forums, value stocks with little charm or fame often get no spotlight. Retail […]

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks databas

  • Cathie Wood Stock Portfolio: 10 Newest Stock Picks This Year

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood stock portfolio: 10 newest stock picks this year. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Stock Portfolio: 5 Newest Stock Picks This Year. Cathie Wood is a well-known star stock picker who manages disruptive innovation-focused portfolios through her ETFs. […]

  • Cable’s broadband party could be ending, in a negative signal for Charter and Comcast

    The cable industry benefited from the growing importance of broadband during the pandemic, but it could be harder for the companies to keep up their momentum going forward.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in October

    It's easy to become distracted by the noise surrounding Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) right now. Others are concerned about the possibility that Intel will recapture market share from Nvidia in the gaming market. Nvidia's long-term growth prospects remain outstanding.

  • Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising

    Shares of several Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) are trading higher following China's Golden Week holiday. Also, reports suggest that data showed services activity in China returned to positive levels. Alibaba and several other Chinese stocks also traded higher in yesterday's session amid a Beijing comment that its diplomat Yang Jiechi's meeting with White House National Security Adviser Sullivan was constructive. The company's stock has increased by appr

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Investors soured on visual search engine platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) after its monthly active users declined sequentially from 478 million in first-quarter 2021 to 454 million in second-quarter 2021. This seems reasonable, and when put in context with the company's monetization opportunity, the drop becomes more noise than substance. Pinterest is incorporating e-commerce-friendly features into the app, giving users the ability to shop via its user posts, called "Pins."

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    They may not be growth machines, but these stocks can generate a whole lot of dividend income for you.