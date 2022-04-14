U.S. markets open in 4 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,440.00
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,472.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,238.75
    +17.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,020.60
    -1.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.56
    -0.69 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.70
    -7.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    -0.11 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0912
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.70
    -2.56 (-10.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3133
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4200
    -0.2680 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,201.30
    +1,041.13 (+2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.04
    +24.40 (+2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,560.00
    -20.80 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

Global Blockchain in Energy Market Report 2022: Featuring Profiles of Key Players Accenture, Amazon Web Services, IBM, SAP, EWF, GridPlus, Blok-Z and Power Ledger Pty

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blockchain in Energy Market Outlook 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blockchain in energy market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 51.6% over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 - 2030. Factors such as the rising adoption of advanced technology in the energy sector, followed by the numerous benefits associated with the adoption of blockchain technology, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Moreover, factors such as the increasing adoption of emerging technologies, including internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, big data, and others, along with the rising need amongst the various stakeholders in the distribution chain of energy to have greater transparency amongst the peers, are also expected to boost the market growth in the coming years. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of over USD 28210 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of more than USD 480 Million in the year 2020.

The global blockchain in energy market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by type, component, end-user, application, and by region. Based on application, the market is segmented into peer-to-peer transaction, grid transactions, energy financing, electric vehicle, sustainability attribution, and others. Amongst these segments, the peer-to-peer transaction segment is expected to garner the largest revenue of near to USD 10270 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of about USD 180 Million in the year 2020.

On the basis of geography, the global blockchain in energy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Out of these, the market in Europe is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of over USD 11410 Million by the end of 2030. Further, in the year 2020, the market in the region held a revenue of close to USD 200 Million.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global blockchain in energy market that are included in our report are Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Chaddenwych Services Limited (Electron), ConsenSys Software Inc., LO3 Energy, Inc., BigchainDB GmbH, Energy Web Foundation (EWF), Power Ledger Pty Ltd, Ondiflo, GridPlus, Blok-Z, Lightency, and others.


Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Definition and Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Drivers
3.2. Challenges
3.3. Trends
3.4. Opportunities

4. Regulatory & Standards Landscape

5. Industry Risk Analysis

6. Industry Growth Outlook

7. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Blockchain in Energy Market

8. Technology Analysis

9. Analysis of Blockchain Applications in Energy Sector

10. Product/Service Feature Analysis

11. Comparative Analysis

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Global Blockchain in Energy Market
13.1. Market Overview - Market Size (2020-2030)
13.2. Market Segmentation by:
13.2.1. Type
13.2.1.1. Public
13.2.1.2. Private
13.2.2. Component
13.2.2.1. Platform
13.2.2.2. Services
13.2.3. End-User
13.2.3.1. Power Sector
13.2.3.2. Oil & Gas Sector
13.2.4. Application
13.2.4.1. Peer-to-Peer Transaction
13.2.4.2. Grid Transactions
13.2.4.3. Energy Financing
13.2.4.4. Electric Vehicle
13.2.4.5. Sustainability Attribution
13.2.4.6. Others
13.2.5. Region
13.2.5.1. North America
13.2.5.2. Europe
13.2.5.3. Asia Pacific
13.2.5.4. Latin America
13.2.5.5. Middle East & Africa

14. North America Blockchain in Energy Market

15. Europe Blockchain in Energy Market

16. Asia Pacific Blockchain in Energy Market

17. Latin America Blockchain in Energy Market

18. Middle East & Africa Blockchain in Energy Market

Companies Mentioned

  • Accenture

  • Amazon Web Services Inc.

  • IBM Corporation

  • SAP SE

  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

  • Chaddenwych Services Limited (Electron)

  • ConsenSys Software Inc.

  • LO3 Energy Inc.

  • BigchainDB GmbH

  • Energy Web Foundation (EWF)

  • Power Ledger Pty Ltd

  • Ondiflo

  • GridPlus

  • Blok-Z

  • Lightency

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8cot4f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Russian rouble falls with capital control measures in focus

    The Russian central bank is considering easing requirements for mandatory foreign currency revenue sales by export-focused companies, business daily Vedomosti reported, citing a central bank official. Currently, Russian exporters are obliged to sell 80% of their forex revenues in the first three days after receiving it under a rule established by President Vladimir Putin in late-February to limit rouble's volatility amid western sanctions. The rouble eased this week after the central bank scrapped a 12% commission for buying foreign currency through brokerages and promised to lift a temporary ban on selling foreign exchange cash to individuals from April 18.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • Sundial Growers Announces Filing of Annual Report by April 29 and Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") reports that the Company's external auditor has advised that it now expects to complete its audit and release its audit opinion and report on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 on or before April 29, 2022. The Company expects to file its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period, an

  • TSMC Raises Sales Outlook Despite Fears Around Global Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. raised its sales outlook for the year after quarterly earnings jumped 45%, helped by solid demand for chips used in everything from smartphones to cars.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukr

  • TSMC sees Q2 sales surge; says chip capacity to stay tight this year

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's TSMC forecast an up to 37% jump in current-quarter sales and said it expects chip capacity to remain very tight this year, amid a global crunch that has kept order books full and allowed chipmakers to charge premium prices. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, forecast revenue of $17.6 billion to $18.2 billion in the quarter ending June 30, up from $13.29 billion a year earlier. TSMC is working to address supply chain challenges with tool suppliers to help them expand capacity, CEO C.C. Wei told an online earnings briefing, referring to a cycle of shortages where makers of chip equipment are struggling to find the chips needed for equipment to supply chipmakers like TSMC.

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy After Today's Surprise Rally?

    The way shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling over the past week or so, today's rally may have come as a surprise to many. This morning too, Nio opened in the red before bouncing back sharply. Has Nio stock possibly bottomed out, and is today's rally a signal for you to buy the stock while you still can?

  • AbbVie Stock Breaks Its Stride As Key Executive Departs For Flagship

    AbbVie stock crumbled Wednesday after the company announced President and Vice Chairman Michael Severino will depart at the end of May.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Fascinating Tech Stock, More Biotech

    Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Tuesday continued her recent patterns, buying biotechnology stocks, a spectrometry stock, a 3D printer maker and a robotics-software stock.

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Argentina Raises Key Rate To 47% as Inflation Hits 20-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank raised interest rates for the fourth time this year after inflation data published earlier in the day showed prices increasing at the fastest monthly pace in 20 years. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says U

  • PayPal Stock Is Falling. It’s Not Because Its CFO Is Leaving for Walmart.

    The payments company said John Rainey will remain with it until late May to ensure an orderly transition.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Buying and holding solid companies for the long run is a recipe for success in the stock market as such a strategy allows investors to benefit from the power of compounding while helping them ride disruptive trends in various industries. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have delivered terrific returns to investors over the past decade, beating the broader stock market handsomely. AMD has taken advantage of the booming demand for chips that are used in several applications ranging from computers to gaming consoles to data centers.

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fake Tesla Release Sends Lithium Miner's Stock on a Wild Ride

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Lithium Corp. whipsawed on Wednesday after an inauthentic press release circulated claiming electric-vehicle giant Tesla Inc. had acquired the Nevada-based miner. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Pledges $800 Million More for WeaponsCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dea

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

    AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on April 8, and the two stocks started trading separately on April 11. AT&T's investors received a 0.24 share of Warner Bros. Discovery for each share of AT&T they owned, and they now collectively own 71% of Warner Bros. Discovery's shares on a fully diluted basis. AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery both claim they will generate better returns as separate companies, but is either stock worth buying right now?

  • Novavax And Its Plan To Target The Vaccine Resistant Notch Another Win

    Swiss officials authorized Novavax's Covid vaccine on Wednesday, and NVAX stock popped, though it remains below its key lines.

  • Why Veru Stock Soared Today

    What happened Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 43% on Wednesday, following positive analyst commentary.  So what On Monday, Veru announced that an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed that its oral antiviral-drug candidate sabizabulin cut deaths in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 by 55%.

  • Top Materials Stocks for April 2022

    These are the materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • Billionaire John Paulson’s Latest Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire John Paulson’s latest portfolio. If you want to see some more stocks in this selection, click Billionaire John Paulson’s Latest Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. John Paulson is an American billionaire hedge fund manager who is one of the biggest investors on Wall […]

  • Here’s the playbook if the rest of the world breaks free from the U.S. dollar, says Credit Suisse’s monetary plumbing guru

    Countries can choose to revalue their currencies or rethink their FX pegs, says Zoltan Pozsar, global head of short-term interest rate strategy at Credit Suisse.