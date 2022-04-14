Global Blockchain in Energy Market Report 2022: Featuring Profiles of Key Players Accenture, Amazon Web Services, IBM, SAP, EWF, GridPlus, Blok-Z and Power Ledger Pty

Company Logo

Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blockchain in Energy Market Outlook 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global blockchain in energy market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 51.6% over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 - 2030. Factors such as the rising adoption of advanced technology in the energy sector, followed by the numerous benefits associated with the adoption of blockchain technology, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Moreover, factors such as the increasing adoption of emerging technologies, including internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, big data, and others, along with the rising need amongst the various stakeholders in the distribution chain of energy to have greater transparency amongst the peers, are also expected to boost the market growth in the coming years. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of over USD 28210 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of more than USD 480 Million in the year 2020.



The global blockchain in energy market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by type, component, end-user, application, and by region. Based on application, the market is segmented into peer-to-peer transaction, grid transactions, energy financing, electric vehicle, sustainability attribution, and others. Amongst these segments, the peer-to-peer transaction segment is expected to garner the largest revenue of near to USD 10270 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of about USD 180 Million in the year 2020.



On the basis of geography, the global blockchain in energy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Out of these, the market in Europe is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of over USD 11410 Million by the end of 2030. Further, in the year 2020, the market in the region held a revenue of close to USD 200 Million.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global blockchain in energy market that are included in our report are Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Chaddenwych Services Limited (Electron), ConsenSys Software Inc., LO3 Energy, Inc., BigchainDB GmbH, Energy Web Foundation (EWF), Power Ledger Pty Ltd, Ondiflo, GridPlus, Blok-Z, Lightency, and others.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Definition and Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Challenges

3.3. Trends

3.4. Opportunities



4. Regulatory & Standards Landscape



5. Industry Risk Analysis



6. Industry Growth Outlook



7. Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Blockchain in Energy Market



8. Technology Analysis



9. Analysis of Blockchain Applications in Energy Sector



10. Product/Service Feature Analysis



11. Comparative Analysis



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Global Blockchain in Energy Market

13.1. Market Overview - Market Size (2020-2030)

13.2. Market Segmentation by:

13.2.1. Type

13.2.1.1. Public

13.2.1.2. Private

13.2.2. Component

13.2.2.1. Platform

13.2.2.2. Services

13.2.3. End-User

13.2.3.1. Power Sector

13.2.3.2. Oil & Gas Sector

13.2.4. Application

13.2.4.1. Peer-to-Peer Transaction

13.2.4.2. Grid Transactions

13.2.4.3. Energy Financing

13.2.4.4. Electric Vehicle

13.2.4.5. Sustainability Attribution

13.2.4.6. Others

13.2.5. Region

13.2.5.1. North America

13.2.5.2. Europe

13.2.5.3. Asia Pacific

13.2.5.4. Latin America

13.2.5.5. Middle East & Africa



14. North America Blockchain in Energy Market



15. Europe Blockchain in Energy Market



16. Asia Pacific Blockchain in Energy Market



17. Latin America Blockchain in Energy Market



18. Middle East & Africa Blockchain in Energy Market



Companies Mentioned

Accenture

Amazon Web Services Inc.

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Chaddenwych Services Limited (Electron)

ConsenSys Software Inc.

LO3 Energy Inc.

BigchainDB GmbH

Energy Web Foundation (EWF)

Power Ledger Pty Ltd

Ondiflo

GridPlus

Blok-Z

Lightency

