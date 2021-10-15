U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,445.00
    +16.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,929.00
    +145.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,088.50
    +51.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,280.60
    +8.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.98
    +0.67 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.20
    -13.70 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.72
    -1.92 (-10.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3730
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2870
    +0.6100 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,259.75
    +1,768.61 (+3.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,400.02
    +24.80 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,219.78
    +12.07 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Global Blockchain Market (2021 to 2026) - by Component, Provider, Type, Organization Size, Deployment, Application, Industry and Geography

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blockchain Market (2021-2026) by Component, Provider, Type, Organization Size, Deployment, Application, Industry, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Blockchain Market is estimated to be USD 5.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 34 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 45%.

Key factors such as the rise of Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) that allows the customer to utilize cloud-based solutions for building and hosting their blockchain apps is a prominent driver for blockchain technology. Also, there has been a rising acceptance of cryptocurrencies, which has further fuelled the growth of the market. The adoption of blockchain technology, especially in the financial services sector, is broad because it can reduce the transaction processing time, thus reducing the complexities involved in a transaction, accelerating the growth of the market.

The high initial costs involved in setting up the process and operations, the stringent regulatory requirements in different countries, limited availability of technical skillsets for implementing the blockchain technology can be restraining factors for the growth of the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Adoption of Blockchain as a Service(BaaS)

  • Increasing Merchants Accepting Cryptocurrencies

  • Growing Need for Simplifying Business Processes

  • Need for Increased Transparency and Faster Financial Transactions

Restraints

  • Blockchain Laws & Regulations

  • High Initial Costs

Opportunities

  • Increasing Adoption of Blockchain Technology in IoT & Cyber-Security

  • Increasing Venture Capital Investment in Blockchain

  • Rising Adoption of Blockchain for Payments

  • Government Investments in Blockchain Technology Development Projects

Challenges

  • Data Safety & Security

  • Integration with the Existing Applications

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Linux Foundation, R3 Technologies Inc., BTL Group, Chain Inc., Deloitte, Circle Internet Financial Limited, Global Arena Holding, Inc. (GAHI), and Ripple, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.
Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.
Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market.
Tortoise: Companies that are slow in growth, having a long legacy, and stable or negative in performance.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Blockchain Market.

  • The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants, Infogence's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

  • A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

  • Important market dynamics and trends

  • Market segmentation

  • Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

  • Market shares and strategies of key players

  • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.3 Trends

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Blockchain Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Platform
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Technology Advisory and Consulting Services
6.3.2 Development and Integration Services
6.3.3 Support and Maintenance

7 Global Blockchain Market, By Provider
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Application Providers
7.3 Middleware Providers
7.4 Infrastructure Providers

8 Global Blockchain Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Private
8.3 Public
8.4 Hybrid

9 Global Blockchain Market, By Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Large Enterprises
9.3 Small and Medium-Size Enterprises

10 Global Blockchain Market, By Deployment
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Proof of Concept
10.3 Production

11 Global Blockchain Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Digital Identity
11.3 Payments
11.4 Smart Contract
11.5 Supply Chain Management
11.6 Others (Exchange, Documentation)

12 Global Blockchain Market, By Industry
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Transportation and Logistics
12.3 Agriculture and Food
12.4 Manufacturing
12.5 Energy and Utilities
12.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences
12.7 Media, Advertising, and Entertainment
12.8 Banking and Financial Services
12.9 Insurance
12.10 IT and Telecom
12.11 Retail and e-commerce
12.12 Government
12.13 Others (Travel and hospitality, education, real estate and construction, and mining)

13 Global Blockchain Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.3 Mexico
13.3 South America
13.3.1 Brazil
13.3.2 Argentina
13.4 Europe
13.4.1 UK
13.4.2 France
13.4.3 Germany
13.4.4 Italy
13.4.5 Spain
13.4.6 Rest of Europe
13.5 Asia-Pacific
13.5.1 China
13.5.2 Japan
13.5.3 India
13.5.4 Indonesia
13.5.5 Malaysia
13.5.6 South Korea
13.5.7 Australia
13.5.8 Russia
13.5.9 Rest of APAC
13.6 Rest of the World
13.6.1 Qatar
13.6.2 Saudi Arabia
13.6.3 South Africa
13.6.4 United Arab Emirates
13.6.5 Latin America

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Quadrants
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Competitive Scenario
14.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
14.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
14.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
14.3.4 Investments & Fundings

15 Company Profiles
15.1 Alphapoint
15.2 Amazon Web Services, Inc.
15.3 Asta Solutions Pty Ltd.
15.4 Bacoor, Inc.
15.5 Chain, Inc
15.6 Coinbase, Inc.
15.7 Digiledge
15.8 Digital Asset Holdings, LLC
15.9 Earthport
15.10 Exioms Technology Pvt. Ltd.
15.11 Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE)
15.12 Huobi
15.13 IBM Corporation
15.14 Microsoft Corporation
15.15 Paystand
15.16 Peer Ledger
15.17 R3 Technology Inc
15.18 SAP SE
15.19 SimplyFi SofTech India Pvt. Ltd
15.20 SmartMesh Foundation Pte. Ltd
15.21 BTL Group Ltd.
15.22 Circle Internet Financial Limited
15.23 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
15.24 Global Arena Holding, Inc. (GAHI)
15.25 The Linux Foundation
15.26 Monax
15.27 Ripple
15.28 Oracle Corp
15.29 TCS
15.30 Leeway Hertz
15.31 Capgemini SE

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nxjwmj

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Corsair Expects Q3 Revenues to Miss Consensus Estimates; Shares Fall

    Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) declined 7% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the company revealed that it expects to report Q3 net revenues of $391 million, much lower than the Street’s expectations of $485.2 million. Corsair develops and manufactures high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. (See Corsair stock charts on TipRanks) The company said that the key reasons behind the poor revenue guidance are global logistics and supply c

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • Alibaba Earnings Forecast Slashed on Weak Consumer Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Just as investors are watching whether a flurry of earnings reports due next month could revive Chinese technology shares, analysts slashed their forecasts on Alibaba Group Holding. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThe company is expec

  • The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether

    Meme stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but retail investors appear to be finally jumping in with the gusto on so-called direct registration.

  • Warren Buffett's right-hand man is getting greedy on Alibaba — try these 3 China plays instead

    Charlie Munger keeps pouring millions into the tech giant. Spread your bets instead.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Change The World

    Technology is changing everything we know about the world, but three industries, in particular, are leading the charge

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • Why Shares of Futu Holdings and Up Fintech Holding Are Down Today

    The Chinese online brokerages saw their share prices decline after some significant regulatory risks came to light.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Climbing Up My Prospective Buy List

    I don't buy a lot of stocks. But with so many amazing businesses trading on the public markets, there are a lot that I want to buy. Many factors need to come together for me to press the buy button: the right allocation of paying myself first, an emergency fund, and funds available for investing.

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Makes Powerful Move; Google Leads 7 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals

    The market rally had its best day in months, with Google and Microsoft among new stocks flashing buy signals.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Growth Stocks That Could Hit New Highs

    Investors are in the market to make a profit, and that means finding the stocks with proven growth potential. Old Wall Street hands will always tell you that past performance cannot guarantee future success, which is true, but it’s always a good place to start. Stocks that have already brought in returns, and are showing real and sustained gains over prolonged periods, are a logical place to look for tomorrow’s winners. And this brings us to the stocks we’re looking at today. These have all show

  • 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jim Cramer’s investment philosophy, and go directly to read the 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today. Jim Cramer is an American investor and media personality. He is a former hedge fund manager and […]

  • ‘Prick This Bubble’: Morgan Stanley CEO Calls for Fed Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman is girding for rate hikes, and he says markets are ready for them.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like Now“You’ve got to prick this bubble a little bit,” Gorman said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Money is a bit too free and availab

  • Why Bank of America Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) rose 4.5% on Thursday after the financial services titan delivered solid third-quarter results.   So what Bank of America's revenue, net of interest expense, climbed 12% year over year to $22.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    After a stunning rally in the past week or so, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) dropped Thursday as the company kicked off its much-awaited annual event, called the Plug Symposium, and provided important updates. Before revealing its long-term financial goals, Plug Power announced a deal the first thing Thursday morning: It will acquire Applied Cryo Technologies, a company that manufactures cryogenic trailers and storage equipment that Plug Power can use to store and deliver green hydrogen. Plug Power also announced a partnership to build an electrolyzer factory in Australia.

  • Why BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) were sinking 15.2% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The decline came after the company's regulatory filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that chief commercial officer William P.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Sell After Falling Alongside Other Covid Vaccine Stocks?

    Is Novavax stock a sell after it fell alongside other Covid vaccine makers Moderna and BioNTech? Is NVAX stock a sell right now?

  • Truist reports third quarter 2021 results

    Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today reported earnings for the third quarter of 2021.

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

    Being a great investor sometimes involves making assumptions about the future of technology, so watch these two companies closely.