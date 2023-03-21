Global Blockchain Market Report to 2027: Simplification of Processes, Along with Transparency, Security, and Immutability Drives Growth: Research and Markets
DUBLIN, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blockchain Market by Component (Platforms and Services), Provider (Application, Middleware, and Infrastructure), Type (Public, Private, and Hybrid), Organization Size(SMEs and Large Organizations), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analyst forecasts that the global blockchain market will grow from an estimated USD 7.4 billion in 2022 to USD 94.0 billion by 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 66.2%. One of the factors driving the market growth is increasing government initiatives using blockchain technology.
By services, Development and integration service to account for highest market share during forecast period
Development and integration service providers provide tailored blockchain development services and enterprise-class integration services for blockchain platforms and protocols.
The service providers deliver cross-industry blockchain development services to streamline enterprise business operations with improved interoperability, enhanced security, and transparency. Blockchain development services fast-track peer-to-peer transactions.
These providers use distributed ledger technologies and popular blockchain frameworks such as Ethereum, Hyperledger, Stellar, IOTA, Steem, Ripple, and Multichain.
By provider, application providers to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period
A blockchain platform enables end users to build applications on a distributed network. Application providers are third-party entities that distribute and manage blockchain solutions for customers across applications. The blockchain technology is a shared, decentralized ledger, which is distributed across a business network that permanently records business transactions.
Companies such as AWS, Oracle, IBM, Intel, Huawei, Accenture, Wipro, and Infosys are some of the vendors operating in the global blockchain market. For instance, IBM's blockchain platform helps speed up the process of universal cross-border payments. The blockchain solution provides businesses and consumers with an enhanced payment system that reduces the settlement time and lowers the cost of completing global payments.
Another example is Huawei Cloud's Blockchain Service (BCS) that is a secure blockchain platform enabling enterprises and developers to conveniently create, deploy, and manage applications with Huawei Cloud. Blockchain applications are becoming more and more desirable, but they can be challenging to set up for smaller businesses with limited IT resources.
A combination of a managed platform with professional assistance can aid small organizations quickly deploy blockchain. For example, the SAP Cloud Platform Blockchain Service - SAP's major offering in blockchain technology - is a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) offering which provides an easy and low risk approach to create blockchain-based applications in the cloud.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing Venture Capital Funding and Investments in Blockchain Technology
Growing Demand in Retail, Scm, and Banking Applications for Secure and Transparent Transactions
Simplification of Processes, Along with Transparency, Security, and Immutability
High Adoption of Blockchain Solutions for Payments, Smart Contracts, and Digital Identities
Lower Operational Costs
Restraints
Uncertain Regulatory and Compliance Environment
High Costs of Implementing Blockchain Technology
Opportunities
Increasing Government Initiatives to Boost Demand for Blockchain Platforms and Services
Amalgamation of Blockchain, Iot, and AI
Rising Demand for Real-Time Data Analysis, Enhanced Visibility, and Proactive Maintenance
Potential of Blockchain Technology in Novel Industries
Blockchain Gaming
Seafood Tracking
Trucking
Challenges
Security, Privacy, and Control of Blockchain Transactions
Limited Availability of Technical Skillsets to Implement Blockchain Technology
Opposition from Incumbents
Use Cases
To Leverage Innovative Technologies Such as Blockchain, AI, and IoT to Transform Supply Chain Operations in Healthcare Industry
To Reduce Wastage of Food by Improving Food Safety and Traceability, and Help Online and Offline Consumers Globally
Blockchain Helps Rcs Global Trace Responsibly Produced Raw Materials
Carrefour Sa Joined Ibm's Blockchain-Based Food Trust Network
Virgin Diamond Used Netobjex's Digital Twin Platform
Curry & Company Teamed with Intel's Integrated Blockchain-Based IoT Solution to Track Perishable Goods
Bumble Bee Seafoods Collaborated with Sap to Trace a Fish Supply Chain in Indonesian Village
Group of Banks Leveraged Ibm's Blockchain Platform for Ease in Making Global Payments
Saudi Customs Used Blockchain Technology for Pilot Shipment
Icici Bank and Emirates Nbd Partnered with Edgeverve Finacle to Pilot First Blockchain-Based Network
Arab Jordan Investment Bank (Ajib) Leverages Oracle Blockchain Platform for Cross-Border Money Transfers
Companies Mentioned
Accenture
Applied Blockchain
Auxesis Group
AWS
Bigchaindb
Bitfury
Blockchain Foundry
Blockcypher
Blockpoint
Cegeka
Chain
Consensys
Dragonchain
Factom
Guardtime
Huawei
IBM
Infosys
Intel
Leewayhertz
NTT Data
Oracle
R3
Recordskeeper
SAP
Spinsys
Stratis
Symbiont
TCS
Vmware
Wipro
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x2rlm1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-blockchain-market-report-to-2027-simplification-of-processes-along-with-transparency-security-and-immutability-drives-growth-research-and-markets-301777515.html
SOURCE Research and Markets