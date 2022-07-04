Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Report 2022-2027: Increasing Application of Blockchain Technology in Untapped Medical Fields Presents Opportunities
Blockchain technology in the healthcare market is being developed due to the growing incidence of data breaches. The development of unproductive healthcare database systems has tended to increase the demand for blockchain solutions in healthcare.
Healthcare is on the verge of undergoing a major transformation in its digital environment. Current security and interoperability features are not fully supported by the system. Medical data must be portable and interoperable between systems to be utilized to its fullest extent. In light of the growing number of wearable devices and numerous new IoT devices that are interconnected while utilizing their data flows, improved security is needed and made readily available to healthcare professionals.
These challenges may be mitigated with the help of blockchain technology and its interoperability, integrity, and security, not to mention the portability of user-owned data. Blockchain allows users to access all
their health data with frictionless connections, smart contracts, and authorization. Transaction layers give instant access to standardized, anonymous, non-patient identifiable information. Transparency and automation can also help you save money. As a result, the adoption of blockchain in healthcare will increase revenue generation.
Report Scope:
In this report, the market has been segmented based on deployment mode, end user, application, and geography. The report provides an overview of the global blockchain technologies in the healthcare market and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2022-2027. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of blockchain solution providers.
The report covers the market for blockchain about the user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for blockchain in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027.
The scope of the study includes the blockchain development platform and associated services as well as services associated with the platform. However, cryptocurrency wallets and mobile applications developed in the blockchain platform, predeveloped blockchain applications, and physical services have been excluded from the study.
Report Includes
An up-to-date review of the global markets for blockchain technology in healthcare industry
Analyses of global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
Evaluation and forecast the market size for blockchain technology in healthcare, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by deployment mode, application, end-user, and geographic region
Technology assessment of the key drivers, restraints and opportunities that will shape this market over the next few years (2022 to 2027)
Description of blockchain technology applications in clinical trials, drug traceability, electronic health records (EHRs), precision medicine, and others including genomics research
In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
Updated information on the key mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, product launches, and other development strategies within the market for blockchain technology in healthcare
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Introduction
Evolution of Blockchain Technology
Origin of Blockchain
Development of Blockchain
Market Trends
Trends in Blockchain in the Healthcare Industry
Market Overview
Market Dynamics
Blockchain Application Areas
Future of Blockchain in Healthcare
Analysis of Market Opportunities
Investments/Funding of Blockchain in the Healthcare Industry
Patent Analysis
Overview
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode
Introduction
Public
Private
Hybrid
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User
Introduction
Hospitals
Pharmaceutical Companies
Insurance Providers
Others
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
Introduction
Supply Chain Management
Clinical Data Exchange and Interoperability
Claims Adjustment and Billing Management
Others
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Top Companies
Strategic Analysis
Key Collaborations and Partnerships
Key Product Launches and Developments
