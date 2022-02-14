Global Blockchain Technology Market Report 2022-2027: Data-as-a-Service and Cloud Infrastructure Business Models to benefit from Blockchain Technology Market
Dublin, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain Technology Market by Use Case, Business Model, Solutions, Services and Applications in Industry Verticals 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the technology, leading companies, and solutions in the evolving blockchain ecosystem. The report evaluates current and anticipated use cases for blockchain and assesses the market potential globally, regionally, and segmented by deployment type and industry vertical.
The report also evaluates key players, solutions, and use cases. The report also assesses the prospect of integrating blockchain with other technologies including IoT and artificial intelligence. The report includes detailed forecasts by use case, application, and industry verticals from 2022 to 2022.
Block technology provides a certain means of authentication, authorization, and accounting. Blockchain and related distributed authentication and accounting technologies are poised to transform ICT, and is so doing, causing substantial disintermediation across a wide variety of industry verticals.
Lessons learned in FinTech and traditional banking from the deployment and operation of decentralized authentication, clearing, and settlement will be applied towards many telecom and computing problems for the benefit of many industry verticals. The impact will be wide-ranging, including everything from investing/trading to the legal cannabis industry, and very deep in terms of changes to supply chains and relationships between vendors, customers, and peers.
Integration and operation of Blockchain technology will redefine how various industries operate, dramatically improving efficiencies, and reducing the cost of doing business. For example, start-up companies have been launched to provide software and microchip hardware that facilitates connected devices to operate on blockchain. Products have been designed to encrypt data, distribute information to blockchain-connected machines, and monetize these machines.
One important technology integration area is the Internet of Things (IoT), which is a very promising area as we anticipate that the use of Blockchain in IoT networks/systems will be one of the most important means for authenticating and authorizing transactions.
For example, HYPR provides solutions to reduce cybersecurity risks in IoT devices through its decentralized credential approach. Their products reduce the need for passwords in a centralized server, replacing them with biometric and other password-free solutions. This provides for IoT devices that are virtually unhackable from a social engineering perspective.
Another important area for blockchain in telecommunications is resource identity including tracking ownership and care of custody of assets such as telephone numbers. Developments in this area may be leveraged to dramatically improve enterprise identity verification for voice and non-voice communications to consumers.
We also see Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) representing a key service offering for many market segments as a means of solution introduction and scalability via a cloud services model. For example, AI in supply chain management solutions combined with blockchain technology market solutions to dramatically improve SCM.
Select Report Findings:
Distributed ledgers and other blockchain capabilities are rapidly expanding outside finance
The blockchain technology market will grow at 62.73% CAGR through 2027 reaching $65 billion
Substantial blockchain opportunities include data decentralization, data usage control, and encryption
Consortium/hybrid blockchain will be the largest North America blockchain tech area at $7.8 billion by 2027
The preponderance of blockchain revenue will be derived from three types of services: Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS), Cloud Computing (hosting and data as a service), and Systems Integration
Companies like Accenture will lead the charge for systems integration and companies like Amazon, Dell, HPE, and IBM will lead for BaaS and Cloud Computing. Other companies will fill important niche roles.
Blockchain Market Dynamics
Market and Technology Drivers
Increased Blockchain within Traditional Financial Institutions
Digitization for Improved Service Realization and Error Prevention
Cloud-based Service Delivery Models
Challenges and Opportunities
Security Issues
Regulation and Governance
Mergers and Acquisitions
Important Blockchain Consortia and Associations
R3cev Blockchain Consortium
Post Trade Distributed Ledger Group
Hyperledger Project
Global Payments Steering Group
Financial Blockchain Shenzhen Consortium
Cu Ledger
Blockchain Collaborative Consortium
Wall Street Blockchain Alliance
Japan Blockchain Association
Korea Financial Investment Association
Nimbrix Consortium
B3i
Blockchain Solutions in Industry Verticals
Japan Exchange Group Blockchain Consortium
Walmart Blockchain for Food Safety
Ubitquity Blockchain in Real Estate
HYPR and Blockchain Biometrics
Whaleclub Trading Supported by Blockchain
EasyBit Expands Bitcoin ATM Network to Vietnam
Blockchain Technology as Medium to Declare Love and Marriage
Bitcoin Boosts Solar Energy Industry
LO3 Energy and Siemens Blockchain for Microgrids
MasterCard Blockchain APIs
ConsenSys and UAE Partnership for Blockchain Projects
People's Bank of China Digital Currency
China Halts withdrawals of Bitcoin
Huiyin Group Bitcoin Fund
BitFury Group and Blockchain
Reserve Bank of India Blockchain Technology for Trade Applications
YES Bank to Multi-nodal Blockchain Solution for Bajaj Electricals
European Bank Digital Trade Chain
BTL Group to Test Interbit Platform with Energy Companies
BNP Paribas Test Blockchain-Based Real-Time Corporate Payments
WISeKey to Establish IoT Blockchain Center of Excellence
ARK Crew Testnet for Blockchain
ICICI Bank and NBD Blockchain-based Transactions
PAXOS Blockchain for Gold Settlement with Euroclear
Microsoft and BAML Blockchain Improve Trade Finance
Mahindra Group Blockchain Solution with IBM
Chitkara University Blockchain for E-Documents
UBS Expands Blockchain in China
IBM China and UnionPay Permissioned Blockchain Network
IBM and Beijing Energy-Blockchain Labs Use Blockchain for Carbon Trading
European Central Bank and Japan Central Bank Explore Blockchain
OneCoin Enhanced Blockchain
Sompo Japan Use Blockchain for Catastrophe and Weather Derivatives
Tech Bureau and Zaif Bitcoin Exchange
Hitachi and BTMU Utilize Blockchain to Bank Check
Senegal National Digital Currency
Singapore Blockchain for Electronic Payment System
Accenture and Digital Asset Holdings Blockchain Practice
RISE Financial Technologies Post-Trade Blockchain Technology
VISA to Introduce Blockchain-Based Solution for Payment Services
Chain Inc. Released Open Source Blockchain Protocol
Colu and Blockchain-Based Currencies
DigitalX Partnership with Telefonica
Eris Industries Partners with Ledger Improve Blockchain Hardware Security
Monax Industries Partnership with Ledger for Blockchain Hardware Security
German Central Bank, Deutsche Bundesbank Blockchain Trading Prototype
UK Trials Blockchain Welfare Payment System
Santander Blockchain for International Payments
Electron Ethereum Blockchain in UK Energy Sector
Bank of Russia Tests Masterchain
GoCoin Merges with Ziftr
Tunisia National Payment Platform
Digital Asset Acquired Elevence
NASDAQ Blockchain in Private Market with Chain Inc.
AlphaPoint Blockchain Tool for Banks
Blockchain Market Case Studies
Blockchain Asset Management and Real Estate Case Study
Blockchain Case Study for Government in the UAE
Honeywell Aerospace creates online parts marketplace with Hyperledger Fabric
SGX Used Amazon Managed Blockchain for an Innovative Payment Solution
Zug Digital ID Case Study
ING Group: KYC System on Blockchain
Streamlining Efficiency in Logistics with IoT Blockchain
Palm Oil Industry Case Study Using Blockchain and IoT
Blockchain Vendor Analysis
21, Inc.
Accenture
Abra, Inc.
Alphapoint Corporation
Amazon
Baidu
Bitfury Group
Blockchain Global Limited
BlockCypher, Inc.
Bloq
BTL Group (Blockchain Tech Ltd.)
Interstellar, Inc.
Circle Internet Financial Limited
Coinbase
Coinfirm Ltd.
ConsenSys Systems
Credits
Dell Technologies
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
Digital Asset Holdings
Digitalx Ltd.
DMG Blockchain Solutions
Earthport (Visa)
Factom Inc.
Fidelity Investments
Global Arena Holding, Inc.
HP
Holo
HyperLedger
IBM Corporation
Intelygenz
IOTA
Libra Services, Inc.
Linux Foundation
Microsoft Corporation
Monax
NASDAQ
Overstock
R3
Ripple
ShoCard (Ping Identity)
TenCent
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jlf2bw
