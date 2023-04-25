Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Report (2023-2028): Increasing Support for OSS/BSS Processes Bolsters Sector

Company Logo

Global Blockchain in Telecom Market

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blockchain in Telecom Market (2023-2028) by Provider, Application, Organization Size, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Blockchain in Telecom Market is estimated to be USD 307.93 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1401.87 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 35.41%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Support for OSS/BSS Processes

Rising Security Concerns Among Telcos

Restraints

Growing Concerns Related to the Authenticity of Users

Uncertain Regulatory Status and the Lack of Common Standards

Opportunities

Blockchain Technology Helps the Telecom Sector in Fraud Management

Extensive Use of Blockchain Solutions in IoT Space

Increasing Use of the Blockchain Technology for Implementing 5G Technology

Challenges

Lack of Awareness of the Blockchain Technology

Lack of Understanding About the Blockchain Concept, Skill Sets, and Technical Knowledge

Market Segmentations



The Global Blockchain in Telecom Market is segmented based on Provider, Organization Size, Applications and Geography.

By Provider, the market is classified into Application Providers, Middleware Providers, and Infrastructure Providers

By Organization Size, the market is classified into OSS/BSS Processes, Identity Management, Payments, Smart Contracts, Connectivity Provisioning, and Others Wireless Personal Area Networks

By Applications, the market is classified into Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, and Large enterprises

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., AWS, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Blockchain in Telecom Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Blockchain in Telecom Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Blockchain in Telecom Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth Market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the Market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 164 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $307.93 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1401.87 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 35.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Blockchain in Telecom Market, By Provider



7 Global Blockchain in Telecom Market, By Organization Size



8 Global Blockchain in Telecom Market, By Applications



9 Americas' Blockchain in Telecom Market



10 Europe's Blockchain in Telecom Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Blockchain in Telecom Market



12 APAC's Blockchain in Telecom Market



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/590yrb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

