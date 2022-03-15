U.S. markets close in 25 minutes

Global Blockchain in Telecoms Industry 2022-2026 Featuring Profiles of Accenture, Amazon, BigchainDB, BlockCypher, ClearX Blockchain Technologies, IBM, Intel, and Oracle Among Other Leading Players

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blockchain in Telecom: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The industry is projected to grow from $143.6 million in 2021 to $1.03 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 48.5%.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on organization size, component, type, application and geography. The report provides an overview of the global blockchain in telecom market and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2021-2026. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of blockchain solution providers.

This report covers the market for blockchain in telecom across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. This report estimates the global market for blockchain in telecom in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2026.

The scope of the study includes blockchain development platforms and services associated with the platform. However, cryptocurrency wallets and mobile applications developed in the blockchain platform, predeveloped blockchain applications and physical services have been excluded from the study.

The report includes:

  • 115 tables

  • An overview of the global market for blockchain in telecom sector

  • Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2022, 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Characterization and quantification of market potential for blockchain in telecom sector by organization size, providers, component, type, application, and region

  • Coverage of evolution, origin, and development of blockchain; information about history of blockchain in telecom sector; discussion on how blockchain used in the telecom industry and description of blockchain-related use cases in telecom and their success stories

  • Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

  • Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

  • Company profiles of major players including Accenture, Amazon.com, BigchainDB Gmbh, BlockCypher, ClearX Blockchain Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM, Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Oracle Corp.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives

  • Reasons for Doing This Study

  • Scope of Report

  • Information Sources

  • Methodology

  • Intended Audience

  • Geographic Breakdown

  • Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

  • Summary

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • Introduction

  • Internal Opportunities

  • External Opportunities

  • Market Overview

  • Impact of Blockchain Technology on the Telecom Sector

  • Benefits of Blockchain Technology in the Telecom Sector

  • Evolution of Blockchain Technology

  • Origin of Blockchain

  • History of Blockchain in the Telecom Sector

  • Development of Blockchain

  • Blockchain in the Telecom Industry

  • Blockchain-Related Use in Telecom

  • Operational Enablement

  • Regulatory Structure

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Rest of the World

  • Blockchain in Telecom Success Stories

  • Market Drivers

  • Rising Roaming Fraud Issues, Telecom Sectors

  • Rising Adoption of AI and IoT in Telecom Sectors

  • Growing Adoption, Digital Wallets

  • Market Restraints

  • Lack of Standards for Telecom Industries

  • Unsettled Regulatory and Compliance Environment

  • Market Opportunities

  • Telecommunications Sector Gains Growth Opportunity from 5G

  • Increasing Acceptance of Blockchain Technology for Payments and Smart Contracts

  • Rising Number of Blockchain Start-ups

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Blockchain in Telecom

  • Key Areas Impacted by COVID-19 Outbreak, Telecom Industry

  • Key Initiatives, COVID-19

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component

  • Introduction

  • Platform

  • Services

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

  • Introduction

  • Large Organizations

  • Small and Medium Organizations

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Provider

  • Application Providers

  • Middleware Providers

  • Infrastructure Providers

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type

  • Introduction

  • Public

  • Private

  • Hybrid

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Introduction

  • OSS/BSS Processes

  • Payments and Smart Contracts

  • Roaming and Settlements

  • Identity Management

  • Connectivity Provisioning

  • Others

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Introduction

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • France

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • Singapore

  • Australia

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • Rest of the World (RoW)

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

  • Top Companies

  • Strategic Analysis

  • Key Product Launches and Developments

  • Key Collaborations and Partnerships

  • Key Acquisitions and Expansions

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

  • Blockchain Service/Infrastructure/Platform Providers

  • Accenture plc

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Auxesis Services & Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • BigchainDB GmbH

  • BlockCypher

  • Blockchain Foundry Inc.

  • Bubbletone

  • Cegeka Group

  • ClearX Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

  • Guardtime

  • Haidrun

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • IBM

  • Infosys Ltd.

  • Intel Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Protokol B.V.

  • TBCAsoft Inc.

  • Subex

  • Consortiums

  • Hyperledger Consortium

  • R3

Chapter 12 Appendix: Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sipoq7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-blockchain-in-telecoms-industry-2022-2026-featuring-profiles-of-accenture-amazon-bigchaindb-blockcypher-clearx-blockchain-technologies-ibm-intel-and-oracle-among-other-leading-players-301503182.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

