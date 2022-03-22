SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.



FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market to Reach $985 Million by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 18; Released: February 2022

Executive Engagements: 1368

Companies: 53 - Players covered include Abbott Point of Care Inc.; Cornley Hi-tech Co., LTD; Radiometer Medical ApS; EDAN Instruments, Inc.; EKF Diagnostics; ERBA Diagnostics Mannheim GmbH; F Hoffman La Roche Ltd.; Fortress Diagnostics; I Sens Inc; Instrumentation Laboratories; JOKOH CO.,LTD.; LifeHealth; Medica Corporation; Nova Biomedical Corporation; OPTI Medical Systems, Inc.; Perlong Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.; Sensa Core; Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.; Tecom Analytical System; Werfen and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Modality (Portable, Benchtop); Product (Combined Analyzers, Electrolyte Analyzers, Blood Gas Analyzers); End-Use (Clinical Laboratories, Point of Care)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-





Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market to Reach $985 Million by 2026

Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers are commonly used to test numerous parameters in the blood for identifying drug consumption, diabetes and blood vessel hemorrhage. Growth in the global market is led by factors such as improving infrastructure in diagnostic centers, hospitals and clinical laboratories and rise in integration of critical equipment such as analyzers in ICUs, NICUs, and emergency and trauma units. Market growth is significantly boosted by the rising number of patients in critical care units and intensive care units (ICU); and the increasing demand for integrated, high-throughput systems that measure multiple parameters (such as creatinine, urea, nitrogen) in a short time, which is crucial for emergency situations. Another driver for the global market is increasing adoption of these devices across hospitals, emergency wards and diagnostic centers. The growing relevance of point-of-care diagnosis within the healthcare industry due to its numerous advantages such as bedside care is poised to propel the market demand. Increasing spending on handheld, compact blood gas analyzers offering faster results and addressing needs of critical care services, operation rooms and emergency healthcare services will further boost global demand. Advanced devices are expected to facilitate functions like self-monitoring along with little intervention of lab or respiratory staff through automation. Ongoing advances in sensor and analyzer technology are anticipated to bring devices and testing of blood gas closer to patients, while allowing medical professionals to efficient monitor different conditions.

Story continues

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers estimated at US$814.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$985 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. Portable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$681.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Benchtop segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The growing penetration of Point-of-Care (PoC) patient monitoring instruments, coupled with continued innovations and technology improvements taking place in the portable / handheld blood gas analyzers is encouraging end users to switchover to the PoC version. Benchtop blood gas analyzer, also known as central laboratory analyzer, is generally placed in central laboratories of large hospitals, to undertake high volumes of blood gas testing. Due to the time critical nature of blood gas tests, especially in critical care departments, benchtop analyzers are moving out of the central laboratory and are being placed in near-patient locations in critical care areas such as ICU, CCU, ED, and OR.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $234.9 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $111.7 Million by 2026

The Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$234.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$111.7 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR. Demand for sophisticated medical infrastructure and favorable reimbursement plans of consumers drive the US market. Asia-Pacific presents high growth potential owing to the vast population, high unmet needs of patients, and higher disposable incomes. Introduction of favorable government initiatives, increasing prevalence of various chronic medical conditions and increasing number of new hospitals is also expected to drive growth. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: ZA@StrategyR.com



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

Info411@strategyr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-blood-gas-and-electrolyte-analyzers-market-to-reach-985-million-by-2026-301505777.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.