Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Report 2022: Amid the COVID-19 Crisis, Market to Reach $985 Million by 2026

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market to Reach $985 Million by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers estimated at US$814.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$985 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period. Portable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$681.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is led by factors such as improving infrastructure in diagnostic centers, hospitals and clinical laboratories and rise in integration of critical equipment such as analyzers in ICUs, NICUs, and emergency and trauma units.

Market growth is significantly boosted by the rising number of patients in critical care units and intensive care units (ICU); and the increasing demand for integrated, high-throughput systems that measure multiple parameters (such as creatinine, urea, nitrogen) in a short time, which is crucial for emergency situations.

Another driver for the global market is increasing adoption of these devices across hospitals, emergency wards and diagnostic centers. The growing relevance of point-of-care diagnosis within the healthcare industry due to its numerous advantages such as bedside care is poised to propel the market demand.

Increasing spending on handheld, compact blood gas analyzers offering faster results and addressing needs of critical care services, operation rooms and emergency healthcare services will further boost global demand. Advanced devices are expected to facilitate functions like self-monitoring along with little intervention of lab or respiratory staff through automation.

Ongoing advances in sensor and analyzer technology are anticipated to bring devices and testing of blood gas closer to patients, while allowing medical professionals to efficient monitor different conditions.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Benchtop segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The growing penetration of Point-of-Care (PoC) patient monitoring instruments, coupled with continued innovations and technology improvements taking place in the portable / handheld blood gas analyzers is encouraging end users to switchover to the PoC version.

Benchtop blood gas analyzer, also known as central laboratory analyzer, is generally placed in central laboratories of large hospitals, to undertake high volumes of blood gas testing. Due to the time critical nature of blood gas tests, especially in critical care departments, benchtop analyzers are moving out of the central laboratory and are being placed in near-patient locations in critical care areas such as ICU, CCU, ED, and OR.

What`s New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to the digital archives

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Life-Saving Interventions for COVID-19 Patients Drive Importance of Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analyzers

  • Industry Witnesses Inflow of Sophisticated Solutions

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers: An Introduction

  • Types of Analyzers

  • Fundamentals of Blood Gases and Blood Gas Testing

  • Blood Gas Parameters and their Significance

  • Outlook

  • Point-of-Care Analyzers Gain Significance

  • Hurdles to Overcome

  • Competition

  • Recent Industry Activity

  • World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 53 Featured)

  • Abbott Point of Care Inc.

  • Cornley Hi-tech Co., LTD

  • Radiometer Medical ApS

  • EDAN Instruments, Inc.

  • EKF Diagnostics

  • ERBA Diagnostics Mannheim GmbH

  • F Hoffman La Roche Ltd.

  • Fortress Diagnostics

  • I Sens Inc

  • Instrumentation Laboratories

  • JOKOH CO.,LTD.

  • LifeHealth

  • Medica Corporation

  • Nova Biomedical Corporation

  • OPTI Medical Systems, Inc.

  • Perlong Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

  • Sensa Core

  • Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.

  • Tecom Analytical System

  • Werfen

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Decentralized Testing Gains Traction

  • Technology Advancements: Cornerstone for Market Growth

  • Select New Devices

  • Advanced Sensors Give Way to Modern Devices

  • Blood Gas Testing Becomes Commonplace in Critical Care

  • Benchtop Makers Cash in on the Lucrative POC Market

  • Advanced Solutions for Point-of-Care & Critical Care Settings

  • Integration with LIS and EMR Widens Functionality

  • Miniaturised Blood Gas Analysers Gain Traction

  • Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders and Patient admissions Fuels Market Growth

  • Assessment of Various Conditions Based on Blood Gas Testing

  • Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand

  • World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2019)

  • Rise in CVD Incidence Spurs Demand

  • Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

  • Rising Cancer Incidence and Ensuing Rise in Critical Care Admissions Create Need for Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

  • Rise in Prevalence of COPD Augments Demand

  • Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage of Men and Women Affected by the Condition

  • Rising Aging Population: Principal Driver for the BGA Market

  • Healthcare Cost-Cutting Trend Promotes Innovations

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

