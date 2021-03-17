U.S. markets open in 2 hours 39 minutes

Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Product Type, Self-Monitoring Glucose Devices, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices, By Application, By End User, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

ReportLinker
·5 min read

Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Product Type (Self-Monitoring Glucose Devices and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices), Self-Monitoring Glucose Devices (Glucometers, Test Strips, Lancets), Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices (Sensors, Transmitters & receivers, Integrated Insulin Pumps), By Application (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes), By End User (Home Care Settings, Hospital, Others), Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

New York, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Product Type, Self-Monitoring Glucose Devices, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices, By Application, By End User, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06036629/?utm_source=GNW

Global blood glucose monitoring devices market stood at USD15.93 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 6.58% during the forecast period. Unhealthy eating habits and unorganized lifestyle is leading to huge number of people getting affected by obesity and other serious chronic diseases. Diabetes is one such chronic condition where patient must constantly monitor his sugar levels. Rise in people suffering from diabetes is increasing at a rapid pace all over the world, which is the major driving factor for the growth of the global blood glucose monitoring devices market. Additionally, increase in the geriatric population across the globe coupled with growing awareness towards diabetes prevention is further expected to fuel the market growth through 2026. Besides, technological; advancements and new product launches by various players operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global blood glucose monitoring devices market is segmented by product type, application, end user, region, and company.Based on application market is further classified into type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes.

The Type 2 diabetes segment is expected to dominate the overall market with a share of around 49.71% in 2020. This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of obesity and an increase in the overall Type 2 diabetes population worldwide. Furthermore, blood glucose monitoring devices aids in detection of the hypo and hyperglycemic conditions which is surging the demand for the blood glucose monitoring devices worldwide.

The top ten leading players of the blood glucose monitoring devices market are Abbott Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sanofi S.A., Dexcom Inc., Medtronic PLC, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Agamatrix Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, LifeScan, Inc., Arkay, Inc., Nipro Diagnostics, Inc., Terumo Corporation, DiamonTech GmbH, Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC, Becton, Dickinson and Company and Insulet Corporation.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022–2026.

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of global blood glucose monitoring devices market.
• To classify and forecast global blood glucose monitoring devices market based on product type, application, end user, company, and region.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global blood glucose monitoring devices market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global blood glucose monitoring devices market.
• To conduct pricing analysis for global blood glucose monitoring devices market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of global blood glucose monitoring devices market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Hospitals & Clinics, Diabetic Population, etc.
• Research organizations and consulting companies
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to healthcare robots.
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global Blood glucose monitoring devices market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Market, By Product Type:
o Self-Monitoring Glucose Devices
- Glucometers
- Test Strips
- Lancets
o Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices
- Sensors
- Transmitters & receivers
- Integrated Insulin Pumps
• Market, By Application:
o Type 1 Diabetes
o Type 2 Diabetes
o Gestational Diabetes
• Market, By End User:
o Home Care Settings
o Hospital
o Others
• Market, By Region:
o North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
o Europe
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
o Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
o Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Kuwait
o South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global blood glucose monitoring devices market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06036629/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


