Global Blood and Plasma Components Market Report 2022: A $66.47 Billion Market in 2031 - Increase in Adoption of Business Expansion Strategies in the Market

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Blood and Plasma Components Market

Global Blood and Plasma Components Market
Global Blood and Plasma Components Market

Dublin, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood and Plasma Components Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, End User and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blood and plasma components market is projected to reach $66.47 billion in 2031 from $39.58 billion in 2020, witnessing a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The global blood and plasma components market is expected to witness minimal growth, attributing to the rising burden of primary immunodeficiency diseases such as hemophilia A, von Willebrand disease (vWD), and secondary immunodeficiency diseases.

Further, the increasing burden of cancer, hematologic malignancies, and organ transplantation is also contributing to the growth of the market. An increase in research and development into the use of plasma components for the treatment of neurological disorders such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) is also promoting the growth of the market.

Moreover, initiatives taken by the major players in the global blood and plasma components market to expand and launch more blood and plasma collection centers across the world in order to fulfill the supply of blood and plasma components are the major factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The global blood and plasma components market comprises well-established companies as well as a few newly emerging companies. Several companies in the global blood and plasma components market are attempting to expand their presence in the market by undertaking business expansion activities such as launching new blood and plasma collection centers at new locations.

Moreover, the companies are constantly working on research and development to expand the indications of already present plasma-derived products in the market. The key market players of the global blood and plasma components market witnessed majorly business expansion, product approvals, and synergistic activities in the market over the period January 2018-January 2022.

The inclination of companies toward product approvals, synergistic activities, and business expansion activities suggests that companies are constantly working to explore the potential of blood and plasma components for new areas of applications and offer products to fulfill the increased demand for blood and plasma components.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • How are blood and plasma components revolutionizing the hematology and solid tumor management landscape?

  • What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global blood and plasma components market?

  • What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global blood and plasma components market?

  • How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the global blood and plasma components ecosystem?

  • What are the key development strategies that are being implemented by major players in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market?

  • What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to the use of blood and plasma components?

  • What are the potential entry barriers that are expected to be faced by the companies willing to enter a particular region in the market?

  • What will be the growth rate of the global blood and plasma components market during the forecast period?

  • How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031, and what revenue is anticipated to be generated by each of the segments?

  • What are the growth opportunities for the blood and plasma components companies in the region of their operation?

  • Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global blood and plasma components market?

  • Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets
1.1 Product Definition
1.1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria
1.2 Market Scope
1.2.1 Scope of the Study
1.2.2 Key Questions Answered in the Report
1.3 Research Methodology
1.3.1 Global Blood and Plasma Components Market: Research Methodology
1.3.2 Data Sources
1.3.2.1 Primary Data Sources
1.3.2.2 Secondary Data Sources
1.3.3 Market Estimation Model
1.3.4 Criteria for Company Profiling
1.4 Market Overview
1.4.1 Red Blood Cells
1.4.2 Platelets
1.4.3 Plasma
1.4.4 Granulocytes
1.5 Historical Trends in the Use of Blood Components
1.6 Use of Blood Components
1.7 Market Footprint and Future Potential, $Million, 2020-2031

2 Industry Analysis
2.1 Overview
2.2 Regulatory Framework
2.2.1 Regulatory Framework in the U.S.
2.2.2 Regulatory Framework in the European Union
2.2.3 Regulatory Framework in Asia-Pacific
2.2.3.1 China
2.2.3.2 Japan
2.3 Supply Chain Analysis
2.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Blood and Plasma Components Market

3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Overview
3.2 Impact Analysis
3.3 Market Drivers
3.3.1 Global Increase in Patients with Blood Disorders
3.3.2 Increase in Trauma Patients and Chronic Illnesses
3.3.3 Rise in number of Product Launches and Approvals
3.4 Market Restraints
3.4.1 Risk of Transfusion Transmitted Infectious Diseases and Adverse Reaction Associated with Blood Transfusion
3.4.2 Long Duration of Manufacturing Process and Strict Regulatory Guidelines
3.5 Market Opportunities
3.5.1 Increase in Adoption of Business Expansion Strategies in the Market

4 Competitive Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 Corporate Strategies
4.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
4.2.2 Synergistic Activities
4.2.3 Business Expansion, Funding, and Reimbursement Activities
4.3 Business Strategies
4.3.1 Product Launches
4.3.2 Product Approvals
4.4 Market Share Analysis, by Company (2020)
4.5 Growth-Share Analysis

5 Products, $Million, 2020-2031
5.1 Overview
5.2 Transfusion Market
5.2.1 Packed Red Blood Cells
5.2.2 Platelet Products
5.2.3 Frozen Plasma
5.3 Plasma-Derived Products
5.3.1 Immunoglobulins
5.3.1.1 Intravenous Immunoglobulins
5.3.1.2 Subcutaneous Immunoglobulins
5.3.1.3 Other Immunoglobulins
5.3.2 Coagulation Factor Concentrates
5.3.2.1 Coagulation Factor VIII Concentrate
5.3.2.2 Coagulation Factor IX Concentrate
5.3.2.3 von Willebrand Factor (vWF)
5.3.2.4 Prothrombin Complex Concentrates
5.3.2.5 Coagulation Factor XIII Concentrate
5.3.3 Albumins
5.3.4 Proteinase Inhibitors
5.3.5 Other Blood Derivatives

6 Application, $Million, 2020-2031
6.1 Overview
6.2 Hematology
6.2.1 Hemoglobinopathy
6.2.1.1 Thalassemia
6.2.1.2 Sickle Cell Disease
6.2.1.3 Platelet Refractoriness
6.2.2 Hematologic Malignancies Management
6.2.3 Coagulopathy
6.2.3.1 Hemophilia
6.2.3.2 von Willebrand Disease
6.2.3.3 Thrombosis
6.2.3.4 Thrombocytopenia
6.3 Solid Tumor Management
6.4 Others
6.5 Emerging Areas of Application

7 End Users, $Billion, 2020-2031
7.1 Overview
7.2 Hospitals and Specialty Clinics
7.3 Research Institutions
7.4 Diagnostic Laboratories
7.5 Other End Users

8 Region, $Million, 2020-2031
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 U.K.
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Italy
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest-of-Europe
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 India
8.4.3 Japan
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Singapore
8.4.7 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
8.5 Rest-of-the-World

9 Market - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

  • CSL Limited

  • Grifols, S.A.

  • ADMA Biologics, Inc.

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

  • GC Pharma

  • Octapharma AG

  • Kedrion S.p.A

  • Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

  • Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

  • LFB S.A.

  • American Red Cross

  • Versiti, Inc.

  • Blood Centers of America

  • Carter BloodCare

  • Memorial Blood Centers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/84il81

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


