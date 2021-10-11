U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,410.12
    +18.78 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,899.42
    +153.17 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,637.82
    +58.28 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.91
    +15.82 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.11
    +1.76 (+2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.60
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1579
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    +0.0090 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3627
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2990
    +1.0840 (+0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,502.16
    +2,311.81 (+4.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,358.39
    +16.54 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.85
    +43.30 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices & Accessories Market (2021 to 2026) - by Device, End-user and Region

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices & Accessories Market Research Report by Device, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices & Accessories Market size was estimated at USD 2,380.54 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 2,555.28 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.67% reaching USD 3,710.74 million by 2026.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices & Accessories Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices & Accessories Market, including A&D Medical, American Diagnostic Corporation, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Schiller AG, Spacelabs Healthcare, Spengler, SunTech Medical, Inc., Welch Allyn, Inc., and Withings S.A.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices & Accessories Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices & Accessories Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices & Accessories Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices & Accessories Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices & Accessories Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices & Accessories Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices & Accessories Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Growing incidences of blood pressure-related diseases
5.2.2. Increase in geriatric population and prevalence of hypertension
5.2.3. Rise in demand for portable monitoring devices accessories
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Limited awareness of the devices in developing countries
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Rise in research and development activities to improve the performance of the device
5.4.2. Technological advancements by integrating sensors, bluetooth, and other smartphone applications
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Less accuracy and trained physicians

6. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices & Accessories Market, by Device
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors
6.3. Blood Pressure Instrument Accessories
6.4. Blood Pressure Transducers
6.5. Sphygmomanometers

7. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices & Accessories Market, by End-user
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
7.3. Clinics
7.4. Home Care Settings
7.5. Hospitals

8. Americas Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices & Accessories Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices & Accessories Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Taiwan
9.12. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices & Accessories Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. A&D Medical
12.2. American Diagnostic Corporation
12.3. GE Healthcare
12.4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
12.5. Schiller AG
12.6. Spacelabs Healthcare
12.7. Spengler
12.8. SunTech Medical, Inc.
12.9. Welch Allyn, Inc.
12.10. Withings S.A.

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/plzks5

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-blood-pressure-monitoring-devices--accessories-market-2021-to-2026---by-device-end-user-and-region-301397023.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Stock Could Reach $1,000 on This Catalyst

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives is a Tesla bull and believes shares of the EV giant will surge. He's upbeat on production capacity.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2021.

    The Dow, meanwhile, is 2.5% off its Aug. 16 record close. Columbus Day, which was made a federal holiday in 1937, is observed on the second Monday of October. In recent years, critics have tied Columbus Day to atrocities committed against indigenous people.

  • 11 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best 5G stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The rapid digitization of the world in the past year and a half, influenced […]

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    The world's most iconic stock index is harboring two amazing values, as well as one widely owned stock that's best avoided.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • 12 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best software stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The software universe is the fastest growing market segment in the technology industry. According […]

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • Here's 1 Stock That Could Make You Rich if the Stock Market Crashes

    Staying calm and focused on the long term when everyone around you loses their cool will work wonders for your portfolio.

  • Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 picks in Harvard University’s stock portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Harvard Management Company’s past performance and go directly to Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Harvard’s endowment is Harvard University’s largest financial asset and comprises over 14,000 funds. The endowment is managed […]

  • The Best AI Stocks to Buy for 2021 and Beyond

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best AI stocks to buy for 2021 and beyond. You can skip our detailed analysis of the AI industry, and go directly to see the 5 Best AI Stocks to Buy for 2021 and Beyond. The demand for artificial intelligence (AI) products and services has increased manifold over […]

  • 3 Explosive Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

    In other words, think of growth stocks that could potentially be unstoppable if they can make the most of the opportunities ahead. Here are three such growth stocks with explosive potential in the next decade and beyond, each riding an indisputable megatrend. You'd be hard-pressed to find a renewable-energy stock on a list of growth stocks, but Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) has pretty much all the characteristics that a stock with exponential growth potential should have: scale, a huge addressable market, and an underlying secular trend that's changing the world.

  • These 2 Cannabis Stocks Could Double (Or More), Says Analyst

    The past few years have seen a tremendous boost in the US cannabis industry, as 36 states have legalized the substance for medical or recreational use, or both, and several others have decriminalized it. At the Federal level, cannabis remains an illegal narcotic – but Federal law also prohibits prosecution of users who are in compliance with local state laws. The industry is facing a number of headwinds, however, with the most serious being political in nature. Like so many headwinds these days,

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in October

    Two of the three haven't been big winners for Buffett so far this year. But that could soon change.

  • Buying These 3 Robinhood Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares soared 743% last year. Tesla recently reported third-quarter deliveries ahead of the full earnings report. In the second quarter, the EV giant reported more than $1 billion in GAAP net income for the first time ever.

  • Shale Oil Is Booming Again in the Permian

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices above $80 a barrel are once again spurring a revival of shale drilling in America’s biggest oil field, where production is expected to return to pre-pandemic highs within weeks.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Sho

  • GM Stock A Buy? General Motors Could Be Worth This Much, Analyst Says

    Is GM stock a buy? General Motors got a lift from the surprising growth targets revealed at its investor day, but what do analysts think?

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Acquires Ferrous Processing and Trading Company for $775M

    Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) inked a deal to acquire scrap metal processor Ferrous Processing and Trading Company (FPT) and related entities for $775 million. Shares of the company were up 5.2% in early trading on Monday following the news. (See Cleveland-Cliffs stock charts on TipRanks) FPT is one of the largest processors and distributors of prime ferrous scrap in the United States, representing 15% of the domestic prime scrap market. FPT processes approximately 3 million tons of scrap ev

  • Southwest cancels over 1,000 flights this weekend - here's what this means for the stock

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the stock implications for Southwest Airlines following the major delays and cancellations over the weekend.&nbsp;

  • Got $250,000? These 5 Unstoppable Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2030 (or Sooner)

    For more than 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce back rally from the pandemic-induced bear market. If you have $250,000 to invest right now, these companies can make you a millionaire by 2030, or possibly even sooner. Cybersecurity is arguably the safest sustainable double-digit growth trend throughout the decade.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    E-commerce is gaining market share, and both of these companies should benefit from this massive trend.