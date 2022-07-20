U.S. markets close in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,950.87
    +14.18 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,783.85
    -43.20 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,857.78
    +144.63 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.23
    +12.91 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.45
    -0.77 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,701.30
    -9.40 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    -0.03 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0165
    -0.0066 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0280
    +0.0090 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1965
    -0.0038 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2400
    +0.0700 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,655.04
    +414.54 (+1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.44
    +1.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.31
    -31.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, By Product Type, By Technology, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, By Product Type (Digital Blood Pressure Monitor, Sphygmomanometer, Transducers, Others), By Technology (Digital, Android, Wearable), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

New York, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, By Product Type, By Technology, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293046/?utm_source=GNW

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market is expected to grow at a promising rate in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The increasing geriatric population worldwide and increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are driving the demand for the global blood pressure monitoring devices market.
The global blood pressure monitoring devices market is segmented into product type, technology, end user, company, and region.Based on product type, the market is categorized into digital blood pressure monitor, sphygmomanometer, transducers, and others.

Patients with the requirements of blood pressure monitoring devices can pursue sales through the end-users of the market, that is, through hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, home care, and others.
Moreover, the increase in the number of patients suffering from cardiovascular disorders due to their lifestyle and stressful life is accelerating the demand for blood pressure monitoring devices in the market.These devices are also helpful in making easy and urgent consultations with the concerned doctor in due time, making it convenient and ready for emergency situations.

Other than this, rising disposable incomes, healthcare expenditures, increasing inclination toward proactive monitoring are positively influencing the market growth.
Some of the major competitors in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, A & D Company, Limited, Welch Allyn, Inc., SunTech Medical, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., American Diagnostic Corporation, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Microlife Corporation, Masimo Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Spacelabs Healthcare., Inc. (OSI Systems), Withings S.A., Contec Medical Systems, GF Health Products, Inc. The companies are focussing on extensive research and development activities to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include the formation of alliances and partnerships.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022E
Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze historical growth in market size of global blood pressure monitoring devices market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global blood pressure monitoring devices market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.
• To classify and forecast global blood pressure monitoring devices market based on product type, technology, end user, company, and regional distribution.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global blood pressure monitoring devices market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global blood pressure monitoring devices market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global blood pressure monitoring devices market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global blood pressure monitoring devices market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading blood pressure monitoring devices manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include blood pressure monitoring devices manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market across the globe.
The analyst calculated the global blood pressure monitoring devices market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various regions was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Blood pressure monitoring devices manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to blood pressure monitoring devices
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global blood pressure monitoring devices market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, By Product Type:
o Digital Blood Pressure Monitor
o Sphygmomanometer
o Transducers
o Others
• Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, By Technology:
o Digital
o Android
o Wearable
• Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, By End User:
o Hospitals & Clinics
o Ambulatory Surgery Centers
o Home Care
o Others
• Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market, By Region:
o Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Kuwait

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global blood pressure monitoring devices market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293046/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Opinion: When Sesame Place Is Racist, What’s Left?

    Viral videos show Black children being ignored by "Sesame Street" characters, proving that systemic racism has reached the one place that should've been immune.

  • Glassdoor ordered to unmask former toy company employees who posted scathing criticism, showing the scary stakes of ‘anonymous’ reviews

    A Bay Area judge just ordered Glassdoor to reveal posters’ identities to the CEOs of the company they slammed.

  • Saudi Arabia Nears Its Oil Pumping Limit

    Saudi Arabia has limited additional capacity to ramp up oil production, according to people familiar with its pumping ability, a constraint that would make it difficult for Riyadh to increase global supply even if it were willing to do so. President Biden recently wrapped up a high-profile trip to Saudi Arabia, saying he expected the kingdom to help the U.S. boost global supplies. The group has been working in recent years with a parallel group of big producers headed by Russia.

  • Gas prices: 'We're in the early- to mid-point' of falling prices

    Gas prices have declined 34 days in a row to the lowest level since May, and could soon fall below $4 per gallon, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

  • U.S. pipeline companies eye nat gas infrastructure for growth

    U.S. midstream companies have set their sights on natural gas pipelines and export terminals as a key growth opportunity as investor pressures and political headwinds make new crude oil pipeline projects unpalatable. U.S. pipeline operators are expected to have benefited from high oil and gas prices and rising domestic production in the second quarter, though some analysts warn that the decline in consumer demand late in the quarter could affect results.

  • Oil Stocks: Baker Hughes Dives On Earnings Miss After Rival Field Service Giant Tops

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • Oil futures fall as EIA reports a rise in weekly U.S. gasoline supplies

    Oil futures decline on Wednesday, pulling back after a three-session climb. The U.S. government reported a modest weekly fall in domestic crude supplies, but said gasoline inventories climbed by more than three million barrels on the back of a decline in implied demand for the fuel.

  • Apple reaches $50 million settlement over defective MacBook keyboards

    Apple Inc agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit by customers who claimed it knew and concealed that the "butterfly" keyboards on its MacBook laptop computers were prone to failure. The proposed preliminary settlement was filed late Monday night in the federal court in San Jose, California, and requires a judge's approval. Customers claimed that MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro keyboards suffered from sticky and unresponsive keys, and that tiny amounts of dust or debris could make it difficult to type.

  • Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them?

    When it comes to retirement savings, American workers have a lot of work to do. A recent Insured Retirement Institute survey found that workers between ages of 40 and 73 have insufficient retirement savings to cover their income needs, and they … Continue reading → The post Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Chip-Making Machines Draw Record Orders for Dutch Tech Firm

    The world’s only manufacturer of a machine for making advanced semiconductors reported record orders as chip makers continue seeking to boost their production capabilities despite a recent slowdown in demand.

  • Oil Climbs Out of Trough as Corporate Results Buoy Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared its losses as a rally in equity markets overshadowed growing stockpiles of crude and gasoline. Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownWest Texas Intermediate for September delivery traded above $100 a barrel after dropping more than 2% earlier in the session. Risk-on sentiment in broader markets support

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • Europe’s Energy Crisis is Headed to ‘Panic,’ Says a Top Gas CEO. How the U.S. Can Help.

    Toby Rice of EQT says the U.S. could triple exports without jolting domestic prices if infrastructure is expanded sensibly.

  • Netflix stock pops on Q2 earnings, ad-supported tier expected for 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Netflix as well as the streaming company’s plans for an ad-supported tier.

  • EIA reports a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

    MARKET PULSE The Energy Information Administration on Wednesday reported that U.S. crude inventories fell by 400,000 barrels for the week ended July 15. On average, analysts expected a decline of 200,000 barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

  • 6 Smart Strategies for Reducing Retirement Taxes

    Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), 401(k)s and other workplace plans can help you build wealth for the future while enjoying some tax benefits. There's just one important thing you need to plan for: required minimum distributions (RMDs). The IRS requires you … Continue reading → The post 6 Strategies to Reduce Your RMDs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rat-Plagued Warehouse Winds Down as Family Dollar Faces Lawsuits

    (Bloomberg) -- Six months after a Family Dollar distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas, was fumigated and more than 1,000 rodent carcasses were removed, the rats are back.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownDavid Hernandez spotted three of the animals before 9 a.m. one recent morning. Davisha Silas found some dead rat

  • JPMorgan and Other Big Banks Are Suspending Stock Buybacks. Investors Aren’t Happy.

    The six largest U.S. banks repurchased just $5.1 billion of stock in the period, down from $17.5 billion in the first quarter and a high of $28 billion in the third quarter of last year, according to Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg. JPMorgan Chase (ticker: JPM) and Citigroup (C) told investors in the past week that they will pause their buybacks to build capital. The other four giants are Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs Group (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • How to Invest in the Lithium That's Driving the EV Market

    Perhaps most importantly, lithium has become a dominant material in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, and as millions of units are expected to be sold each year, demand for the metal may increase significantly. While it's not as valuable as precious metals like gold and silver, lithium is a sought-after metal for industrial uses. The world's biggest consumer of lithium is China, where companies use the metal to create batteries that power devices including mobile phones and scooters.

  • Oracle and Microsoft Agree to Deepen Interoperability of Cloud Platforms

    The deal reflects an evolving market in which customers use multiple clouds and decline to be locked in to a single service.