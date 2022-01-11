Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market (2021 to 2026) - by Product Type, Technology, End-user and Geography

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, Technology, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market is estimated to be USD 850.25 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1149.68 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.22%.



Market Dynamics

A surge in the geriatric population, increasing sedentary lifestyle, and the prevalence of high blood pressure are majorly boosting the growth of the global blood pressure transducers market. According to WHO, around 1. 13 billion people worldwide have hypertension, most (two-thirds) living in low- and middle-income countries.

Additionally, the increasing awareness for portable and personalized devices and the surge in the adoption of technologically enhanced products are projected to drive market growth. Government initiatives via blood pressure monitoring programs to establish awareness among people are anticipated to further propel the market growth during the forecast period. However, the shortage of competent professionals and the accuracy of tools would restraints the global blood pressure transducers market.



The surge in the adoption of new technology is expected to provide remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.



The Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market is segmented further based on Product Type, Technology, End User, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Harvard Apparatus, ICU Medical Company, Kaz, A Helen of Troy Company, Philips Multinational conglomerate company, Merit Medical Systems, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Sedentary Lifestyle

4.1.2 Increasing Incidences of Hypertension

4.1.3 Government Initiatives

4.1.4 Increase in Application of Portable and Personalized Devices

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost Associated with Technological Development

4.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Adoption of Technologically Advanced Products

4.3.2 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure in Developing Countries

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Product Recall

4.4.2 Lack of Trained Professionals

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Disposable Transducers

6.3 Reusable Transducers



7 Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aneroid

7.3 Digital

7.4 Wearable



8 Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.3 Clinics

8.4 Diagnostic Laboratories

8.5 Hospitals



9 Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market, By Geography



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Medtronic

11.2 A & D Company

11.3 AD Instruments

11.4 Argon Medical Devices

11.5 B. Braun Melsungen

11.6 BIOPAC Systems

11.7 Honeywell

11.8 Lepu Medical

11.9 Med Accessories

11.10 Hisern Medical

11.11 ICU Medical

11.12 Merit Medical

11.13 Philips

11.14 Biosensors International

11.15 FISO Technologies

11.16 Harvard Apparatus

11.17 Elcam Medical

11.18 Biobeat Technologies

11.19 BL Lifesciences

11.20 Masimo

11.21 Magnet Schultz

11.22 Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology

11.23 Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments

11.24 Shenzhen Prunus Medical

11.25 TE Connectivity

11.26 Thyracont

11.27 CODAN Companies



12 Appendix



