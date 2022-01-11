U.S. markets open in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,679.75
    +17.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,044.00
    +92.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,689.00
    +81.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.00
    +9.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.41
    +1.18 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.20
    +7.40 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.13 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1347
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.31
    +0.55 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3598
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3720
    +0.1640 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,861.23
    +216.12 (+0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.85
    -56.38 (-5.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.15
    +45.90 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market (2021 to 2026) - by Product Type, Technology, End-user and Geography

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, Technology, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market is estimated to be USD 850.25 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1149.68 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.22%.

Market Dynamics

A surge in the geriatric population, increasing sedentary lifestyle, and the prevalence of high blood pressure are majorly boosting the growth of the global blood pressure transducers market. According to WHO, around 1. 13 billion people worldwide have hypertension, most (two-thirds) living in low- and middle-income countries.

Additionally, the increasing awareness for portable and personalized devices and the surge in the adoption of technologically enhanced products are projected to drive market growth. Government initiatives via blood pressure monitoring programs to establish awareness among people are anticipated to further propel the market growth during the forecast period. However, the shortage of competent professionals and the accuracy of tools would restraints the global blood pressure transducers market.

The surge in the adoption of new technology is expected to provide remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

The Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market is segmented further based on Product Type, Technology, End User, and Geography.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Harvard Apparatus, ICU Medical Company, Kaz, A Helen of Troy Company, Philips Multinational conglomerate company, Merit Medical Systems, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Sedentary Lifestyle
4.1.2 Increasing Incidences of Hypertension
4.1.3 Government Initiatives
4.1.4 Increase in Application of Portable and Personalized Devices
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost Associated with Technological Development
4.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Adoption of Technologically Advanced Products
4.3.2 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure in Developing Countries
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Product Recall
4.4.2 Lack of Trained Professionals
4.5 Trends

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Disposable Transducers
6.3 Reusable Transducers

7 Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Aneroid
7.3 Digital
7.4 Wearable

8 Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
8.3 Clinics
8.4 Diagnostic Laboratories
8.5 Hospitals

9 Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market, By Geography

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Strategic Initiatives
10.3.1 M&A and Investments
10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Medtronic
11.2 A & D Company
11.3 AD Instruments
11.4 Argon Medical Devices
11.5 B. Braun Melsungen
11.6 BIOPAC Systems
11.7 Honeywell
11.8 Lepu Medical
11.9 Med Accessories
11.10 Hisern Medical
11.11 ICU Medical
11.12 Merit Medical
11.13 Philips
11.14 Biosensors International
11.15 FISO Technologies
11.16 Harvard Apparatus
11.17 Elcam Medical
11.18 Biobeat Technologies
11.19 BL Lifesciences
11.20 Masimo
11.21 Magnet Schultz
11.22 Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology
11.23 Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments
11.24 Shenzhen Prunus Medical
11.25 TE Connectivity
11.26 Thyracont
11.27 CODAN Companies

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wn96u

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Buffett stays buoyant as Bitcoin plummets a staggering 36% — here are the top 3 stocks he's holding instead

    Buffett prefers assets with clear, material use, and these definitely fit the bill.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Why Tilray Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped 13.6% on Monday after the cannabis company reported a significant improvement in its operational and financial results. Tilray's net revenue climbed 20% year over year to $155 million in its fiscal 2022 second quarter, which ended on Nov. 30. All told, Tilray's net income improved to $6 million, compared to a net loss of $89 million in the year-ago period.

  • Why Snowflake, CrowdStrike, and MongoDB Crashed at the Open, Then Recovered

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) all fell hard again on Monday, down 8.6%, 7.5%, and 8.3% at their daily lows, respectively, before recovering more than half those losses by 2:10 p.m. ET. There wasn't much in the way of company-specific news today, although MongoDB management did present at the Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference this morning.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called 'The New Oil' Of The Economy

    A Wall Street firm sees a “bumpy yet rewarding ride” for semiconductor stocks in 2022 and named Nvidia stock its top pick.

  • Rivian manufactured 1,015 vehicles in 2021, says COO retired

    Last month, Rivian said it expected production to be "a few hundred vehicles short" of its 2021 target of 1,200 because of supply chain constraints. The company delivered 920 vehicles by the end of 2021, according to the filing. Separately, Rivian said Rod Copes retired as chief operating officer.

  • Rivian Stock Drops on Hints of Vehicle Production Issues

    Stock in electric truck startup Rivian Automotive falls because of two issues that impact the same key success factor for the company: vehicle production.

  • Stock market is 'massively' overvalued, warns strategist

    Buckle up stock market bulls, it could be a rough January.

  • AMD Stock Price Alert: Buy the Dip Opportunity Is Here

    AMD stock was on fire in 2021, but cooled off coming into 2022. Let's look at Monday's dip, which appears to be a buying opportunity.

  • Why Nio, Nikola, and Other EV Stocks Are Down Today

    Shares of many stocks in the electric vehicle space opened lower on Monday, amid a broader sell-off of technology stocks on concerns about upcoming inflation data and the beginning of earnings season. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) was down about 10.3%. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) was down about 6.9%.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is losing ground again on Monday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down roughly 1%, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 1.2% as of 2 p.m. ET. Palantir has gotten hit hard as the market has become more cautious about heavily growth-dependent stocks, and more volatility could be in the cards if risk-heavy investments continue to fall out of favor.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • Stocks in focus: Take-Two Interactive, Lululemon, AutoZone, Ford

    Yahoo Finance Live hosts Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks.

  • Why BioNTech Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) closed Monday's trading session 8.6% higher, lifted largely by two developments. First, on Monday, BioNTech announced a collaboration with Crescendo Biologics to develop immunotherapies for treating cancer and other diseases. Pfizer and BioNTech are again working together to develop the omicron-specific vaccine.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying ASML Holding (ASML) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • GE’s Larry Culp Posted an Open Letter on LinkedIn. He’s Talking to Investors.

    The CEO laid out his vision for a transformed General Electric. He was upbeat about the company's split and is looking for other growth opportunities.