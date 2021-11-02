U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,631.21
    +17.54 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,065.27
    +151.43 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,620.86
    +24.94 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,355.57
    -2.55 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.29
    -0.76 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.30
    -6.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.45
    -0.62 (-2.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1585
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5450
    -0.0300 (-1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    -0.0060 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8990
    -0.0990 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,730.80
    +2,546.68 (+4.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,557.32
    +58.16 (+3.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.35
    -14.27 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Global Blood Purification Equipment Market (2021 to 2026) - by Product, Indication, End-user and Region

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blood Purification Equipment Market By Product, By Indication, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Blood Purification Equipment Market size is expected to reach $19.2 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Blood purification refers to a method that includes blood withdrawal from the body of a patient into a machine or a device to eliminate impurities and send it back into the body. The market is expected to be fueled as blood purification plays a crucial part in various kidney & blood-related diseases. Developments in filtration & dialysis methods along with adsorption methods have boosted the adoption of these machines in various critical treatments. Blood purification machines find considerable application in renal or organ failures, plasmapheresis & immune-metabolic disorders.

Technological developments in blood purification machines will impact the market growth positively during the forecast period. Leading market players plan to launch innovative & advanced blood purification equipment. For example, companies like Jafron and NxStage have created various blood purification devices that have decreased the mortality rate in patients experiencing chronic kidney failure. Newly approved blood purification machines are highly sensitive & allow exhaustive observation. Moreover, these sophisticated blood purification equipment is economical & portable. Therefore, the above-mentioned aspects is expected to bolster the growth of the market in the next few years.

Product Outlook

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Portable and Stationary. The portable blood purification equipment segment obtained the significant revenue share in 2019 and is expected to maintain the same kind of trend in the next few years. Portable equipment is highly used by healthcare experts during the constant blood purification process. The portability of equipment enables effective treatment during emergency cases. Moreover, portable equipment is very compact & takes least space that further augments its adoption.

Indication Outlook

Based on Indication, the market is segmented into Renal Diseases, Sepsis and Other Equipments. In 2019, the renal disease segment obtained the maximum revenue share and is expected to emerge as a leading segment during the forecast period due to a surge in rates of renal disorders around the globe.

End User Outlook

Based on End User, the market is segmented into Dialysis Centers, Hospitals and Clinics and Other End Users. The clinics segment is expected to display a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Clinics are integrated with cutting-edge medical devices & equipment. Using blood purification services, clinics can provide speedier patient recovery as these clinics follow international regulations. The people who are currently going through renal failures are generally inclined towards blood purification from clinics that is expected to fuel the growth of the global market.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North American blood purification equipment market is expected to show major CAGR during the forecast years. The regional growth can be accredited to supportive demographic trends like the increasing geriatric population. A major segment of the geriatric population suffers from one or other types of chronic renal diseases that is expected to act as a driver for the growth of the market. Moreover, the growth of the regional market is expected to be propelled by favourable government regulations regarding blood purification equipment.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, Cerus Corporation, Shanwaishan Medical Group, Jafron Biomedical Co., Ltd., Infomed SA, and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Global Blood Purification Equipment Market by Product
3.1 Global Portable Market by Region
3.2 Global Stationary Market by Region

Chapter 4. Global Blood Purification Equipment Market by Indication
4.1 Global Renal Diseases Market by Region
4.2 Global Sepsis Market by Region
4.3 Global Other Equipments Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Blood Purification Equipment Market by End User
5.1 Global Dialysis Centers Market by Region
5.2 Global Hospitals and Clinics Market by Region
5.3 Global Other End Users Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Blood Purification Equipment Market by Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles
7.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG
7.1.1 Company Overview
7.1.2 Financial Analysis
7.1.3 Segmental Analysis
7.1.4 Research & Development Expense
7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments
7.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
7.2 Baxter International, Inc.
7.2.1 Company Overview
7.2.2 Financial Analysis
7.2.3 Regional Analysis
7.2.4 Research & Development Expense
7.2.1 Recent strategies and developments
7.2.1.1 Approvals
7.2.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
7.2.1.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions
7.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation
7.3.1 Company Overview
7.3.2 Financial Analysis
7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
7.3.4 Research & Development Expense
7.4 Nikkiso Co., Ltd.
7.4.1 Company Overview
7.4.2 Financial Analysis
7.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
7.4.4 Research & Development Expense
7.5 Kaneka Corporation
7.5.1 Company Overview
7.5.2 Financial Analysis
7.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
7.5.4 Research & Development Expense
7.6 Cerus Corporation
7.6.1 Company Overview
7.6.2 Financial Analysis
7.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
7.6.4 Research & Development Expense
7.7 Shanwaishan Medical Group
7.7.1 Company Overview
7.8 Jafron Biomedical Co., Ltd.
7.8.1 Company Overview
7.9 Infomed SA
7.9.1 Company Overview
7.10. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
7.10.1 Company Overview
7.10.2 Financial Analysis
7.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
7.10.4 Research & Development Expense

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/48ikc0

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Dell Stock Got Cut in Half Today

    If you haven't been paying close attention to Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock lately, you may have woken up to a shock today. At a share price of $55.12 as of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Dell shares seem to have been cut in half overnight, after closing at $111.51 per share Monday evening. Instead, what happened is that yesterday after close of trading, Dell completed the spinoff of its 81% stake in VMware (NYSE: VMW), effectively dividing the company into two stand-alone companies and distributing a total of 310.9 million shares of VMware (and a boatload of cash) among Dell shareholders.

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Tesla down after Musk tweet, Avis shares spike over 150%

    Mixed signals from invested parties in the Tesla-Hertz partnership, while Avis Car Rental continues to soar. Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Enterprise Products Partners, and 1 Reason To Sell

    The pipeline giant looks very attractive today, but there is one long-term problem for investors to ponder.

  • Here is Why the Bank Chapter Will Transform SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) had its "buy the rumor "moment yesterday after the stock rallied almost 13%. The main driver behind the move is likely the expectation that the company will get the regulatory green light for its bank charter. We can expect more volatility as the earnings report date is closing in, set for November 10.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood likes to hit the new trading week running. The ARK Invest CEO added to some of her positions on Monday. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Toast (NYSE: TOST), and Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) are three stocks (down 45%, 25%, and 13% from their highs, respectively) that found their way into Wood's buy orders.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Will Probably Soar Tomorrow -- but Shouldn't

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) have skyrocketed close to 550% year to date. Here's why the stock will probably soar even more tomorrow -- but shouldn't. Tomorrow -- Nov. 3, 2021 -- a World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory group is scheduled to meet to review the data for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for a potential Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

  • Is BP Stock a Buy?

    BP (NYSE: BP) has been on a tear lately, and long-term investors will be the first to tell you that this type of price action is not typical for the oil major. The company has recently hit some major milestones with the renewable energy production pipeline hitting a projected 21GW/day, which includes offshore wind which is already at an impressive 3.7GW/day production level.

  • Earnings: Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, Clorox, and Pfizer all beat estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi break down earnings for Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, Clorox, and Pfizer.

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • Zillow is offloading 7,000 homes — raising ‘red flags’ about the real-estate market

    Zillow’s unexpected announcement in October that it was temporarily pausing its home-buying activities raised many analysts’ eyebrows. The company’s Zillow Offers division is what’s known as an “iBuyer” — it purchases and sells homes directly to consumers, typically renovating them in between. Following a report in mid-October from Bloomberg, Zillow (Z) (ZG) confirmed that its Zillow Offers division would not be signing any additional new contracts to purchase homes through the end of 2021.

  • Avis Budget stock more than doubles as blow-out earnings follows a sharp jump in short interest

    Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. more than doubled in very volatile morning trading Tuesday, after the rental car company reported blow-out third-quarter earnings in the wake of a sharp run up in short interest in the past few months. The stock rocketed 108.1% in morning trading, putting it on course for the biggest one-day gain since the company went public in November 1984. The stock has already been halted for volatility six times since the open. Leading up to results, which were reported lat

  • Tesla Shares Slide as Musk Tweets on Lack of Hertz Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares fell after billionaire Elon Musk cast doubt on Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s plan to buy 100,000 electric vehicles for its rental-car fleet and downplayed the deal’s potential.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentThe Best New Res

  • 3 Leading Cannabis Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    Saavy investors know that an evolving industry like cannabis takes time to show its full potential. The U.S. cannabis market is burgeoning. Not only are domestic players taking advantage of that growth, but their Canadian counterparts are also getting ready to expand in the U.S. when marijuana becomes legal at the federal level.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? This Analyst Suggests 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’re about halfway through earnings, and of the S&P-listed companies that have reported, more than 80% are beating the forecasts for earnings, revenues, or both. Wall Street is predicting that Q3 profits will grow more than 35% year-over-year. On another positive note, US consumer confidence rose last month, with an October print of 113.8, better than the expectation of 108, and beating the September reading of 109.8. The October gain marks a reversal of a three-month fall. Watching the situati

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Fans Might Sit on Their Hands

    After warning about the short-term negative impacts on the business, Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) hit the revenue estimate, along with a slight miss on the earnings. This article will look at the current ownership structure, as it might help the investors understand the stock's long-term prospects.

  • 1 Stock That Could Report Blowout Earnings

    The online-based real estate broker eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) has been firing on all cylinders this year, growing its revenue by over 157% in the first half of 2021, versus the same period last year. The company has been taking the real estate market by storm recently, growing quarterly revenue from $250 million in Q2 2019 to $1 billion in Q2 2021, helped by its strong agent growth and international expansions -- both of which are facilitated by its virtual presence. In Q2 2021, the company reported 87% agent growth to 58,000 agents.

  • Low enrollments are crushing textbook supplier Chegg's stock

    Jefferies Equity Analyst Brent Thill breaks down the slowdown textbook distributor Chegg is experiencing as sentiment towards the education sector worsens.

  • Tesla Stock Is Sliding. Just Don’t Blame Hertz or Recalls.

    Recalls and uncertainty about a big fleet sale could be responsible for the shares' slide. There's another, more likely, reason.