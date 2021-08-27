U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Product and Region

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Research Report by Product, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market size was estimated at USD 381.49 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 403.89 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.21% to reach USD 547.64 Million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Blow Fill Seal Technology to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Product, the Blow Fill Seal Technology Market was examined across Ampoules, Bottles, and Vials.

  • Based on End User, the Blow Fill Seal Technology Market was examined across Cosmetic Personal Care, Food Beverage, and Pharmaceutical.

  • Based on Geography, the Blow Fill Seal Technology Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Blow Fill Seal Technology Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market, including Asept Pak, Inc., Brevetti Angela S.r.l., Catalent, Inc., Horizon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lyondellbasell Industries, Inc., Recipharm AB, Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH, Salvat SA, Unicep Packaging LLC, Unither Pharmaceuticals, and Weiler Engineering Inc.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Blow Fill Seal Technology Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Limitations
1.7. Assumptions
1.8. Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology
2.1. Define: Research Objective
2.2. Determine: Research Design
2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.4. Collect: Data Source
2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.7. Publish: Research Report
2.8. Repeat: Report Update

3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Outlook
3.3. Product Outlook
3.4. End User Outlook
3.5. Geography Outlook
3.6. Competitor Outlook

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising demand from the pharmaceutical & healthcare industries
5.1.1.2. Increasing urban population and shifting preference towards healthy and safe packaged products
5.1.1.3. Growing demand for qualitative procedure for filling parental preparation
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Higher cost of manufacturing of the blow fill seal technology
5.1.2.2. Increasing pressure on pharmaceutical manufacturers to maintain affordable pricing
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Rising technological advancement
5.1.3.2. Increasing demand from the aseptic packaging industry
5.1.3.3. Shift in consumer preference against the use of food preservatives
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Cost-to-benefit ratio a concern to small manufacturers
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Blow Fill Seal Technology Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Ampoules
6.3. Bottles
6.4. Vials

7. Blow Fill Seal Technology Market, by End User
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Cosmetic Personal Care
7.3. Food Beverage
7.4. Pharmaceutical

8. Americas Blow Fill Seal Technology Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Blow Fill Seal Technology Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Blow Fill Seal Technology Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Asept Pak, Inc.
12.2. Brevetti Angela S.r.l.
12.3. Catalent, Inc.
12.4. Horizon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
12.5. Lyondellbasell Industries, Inc.
12.6. Recipharm AB
12.7. Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH
12.8. Salvat SA
12.9. Unicep Packaging LLC
12.10. Unither Pharmaceuticals
12.11. Weiler Engineering Inc.

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v3s3z7

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.