U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.00
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,416.00
    +44.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,003.50
    -16.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,249.80
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.44
    +0.19 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.10
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.14
    -0.65 (-3.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3864
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4350
    +0.0170 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,416.45
    -762.57 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,134.34
    +2.51 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,212.04
    -8.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Global Bluetooth Speaker Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bluetooth Speaker Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bluetooth speaker market exhibited double-digit growth growth during 2015-2020. Bluetooth speakers offer several advantages over conventional wired speakers, including high compatibility, hassle-free maintenance, optimum functionality and durability, minimal space requirement and convenience for outdoor applications. Owing to these benefits, both portable and fixed Bluetooth speakers are used in device-to-device connection with smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc., for both residential and commercial purposes.

The growing popularity of Bluetooth speakers among the millennial population coupled with high product compatibility with other consumer electronic devices, has propelled the market growth. In addition to this, the increasing penetration of smartphones along with the rising influx of video and audio streaming applications, have further augmented the product demand on a global level. Moreover, the changing consumer preferences towards lighter, portable, and compact speakers instead of wired devices has fueled the demand for Bluetooth speakers. Furthermore, the increasing usage of Bluetooth in the audio and media industry along with the growing need for low-maintenance and battery-supported devices for outdoor applications has also bolstered the product demand. Apart from this, the rapid integration of Bluetooth speakers with in-car infotainment systems, hands-free calling, voice control systems, home theatre, etc., also contributes to the global market growth.

Additionally, the rising consumer living standards and increasing disposable income levels have led to the growing adoption of advanced consumer electronics, such as Bluetooth speakers, particularly across the emerging economies. On the other hand, the emergence of smart homes coupled with the rapid influx of Internet-of-Things (IoT) based devices has also catalyzed the product demand across the developed nations. Various technological advancements have also led to the emergence of AI-based devices, such as Alexa, and Echo, thereby driving the market growth. Additionally, the rapid integration of audio-based technologies with wireless connectivity along with the rising investments in several R&D activities have led to various product innovations. Several manufacturers are launching a multitude of products to expand their product portfolios and attract a large consumer base. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global bluetooth speaker market to grow at a CAGR of 19% during 2021-2026.

Breakup by Portability:

  • Portable

  • Fixed

Breakup by Type:

  • Smart Bluetooth Speakers

  • Conventional Bluetooth Speakers

Breakup by Price:

  • Low

  • Medium

  • High

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Specialty Stores

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

  • Departmental Stores

  • Online

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Turkey

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Bose Corporation, Edifier International Limited, Harman International Industries, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Polk Audio, Samsung, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co.KG, Sony Corporation, boAt, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global bluetooth speaker market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the bluetooth speaker market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the portability?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the price?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

  • What is the structure of the bluetooth speaker market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Bluetooth Speaker Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Portability
6.1 Portable
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Fixed
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Smart Bluetooth Speakers
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Conventional Bluetooth Speakers
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Price
8.1 Low
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Medium
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 High
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Specialty Stores
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Departmental Stores
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Online
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Turkey
10.5.1.1 Market Trends
10.5.1.2 Market Forecast
10.5.2 Saudi Arabia
10.5.2.1 Market Trends
10.5.2.2 Market Forecast
10.5.3 Others
10.5.3.1 Market Trends
10.5.3.2 Market Forecast

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Bose Corporation
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Edifier International Limited
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Harman International Industries
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 LG Corporation
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Panasonic Corporation
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Polk Audio
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Samsung
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Sony Corporation
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 boAt
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fcf7ua

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged 15.6% on Wednesday after Europe's drug regulator provided a COVID-19 vaccine-safety update.  So what The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is studying three new conditions reported by a small number of people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided by Moderna and Pfizer.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before the Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to track insider transactions. After all, if insiders are dipping into their own pockets you can imagine it’s because they believe the stock looks compelling. A Harvard study revealed that insider purchases earn “abnormal” returns of more than 6% per year. The authors of the study conclude that insider buyers “have a good feel for near-term developments within their firm.” The advantage of following these insiders isn’t just that they are privy to data wh

  • Earnings Due For Palantir Stock Amid Growing SPAC Investments

    Palantir stock trades well below an entry point ahead of its earnings report, due early Thursday amid growing SPAC investments.

  • Moderna Stock Crumbled Wednesday. Investors Are Questioning This Year’s Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Warren Buffett To Reveal Latest Stock Buys And Sells In Berkshire Hathaway's Q2 Filing

    Warren Buffett is about to reveal his latest stock moves as Berkshire Hathaway gets set to post a key regulatory filing for Q2.

  • Is Gold Heading To $5,000?

    Equities and assets have significantly increased over the past year, but this run could be on the first leg, and gold might just emerge as one of the biggest winners

  • Opendoor Stock Spikes on Strong Earnings

    Shares rose 19.5% after the online residential real-estate firm reported revenue of $1.2 billion, up 60% from the year-ago quarter and above guidance.

  • Why Zoom Shares Fell Nearly 4% Today

    It's telling how investors have stopped jumping into budding rebounds from the stock, and instead are now using them to make exits.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Freyr Battery Stocks Crashed Today

    Fuel cell stocks reacted positively to the news yesterday, but so far this morning, sentiment appears to be running in the opposite direction. In Wednesday trading, 11:20 a.m. EDT, shares of fuel cell leaders Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were down about 6.4% each. At the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic, a new SPAC IPO by the name of Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY) is having an even tougher time of things -- down 19.5%.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Tuesday.

  • Nio released earnings Wednesday. Here’s how to value its stock compared to Tesla, Ford and other rivals

    Nio may be a relatively small company. But investors are bullish on the Chinese electric-vehicle maker's prospects.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Ebay up after hours following earnings release

    Ebay jumping in extended trading after reporting Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Time to Sell TAL Education (TAL)?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -2.07% was delivered by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, trailing the MSCI All Country World Index that delivered a +7.11% return for the same period. You can take a […]

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Didn’t Dump All Chinese Stocks. Here’s What It Still Owns.

    The famous stock picker's actively managed ETFs recently dumped most of their holdings of Chinese shares.

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc