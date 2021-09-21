U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

The Global Boat and Yacht Transportation Market is expected to grow by $ 539.95 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.91% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

91% during the forecast period. Our report on the boat and yacht transportation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for recreational boating, growing demand for yachts, and increasing demand for outboard powerboats. In addition, rising demand for recreational boating is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The boat and yacht transportation market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.

The boat and yacht transportation market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Boat
• Yacht

By Geographical Landscape
• Europe
• North America
• APAC
• South America
• MEA

This study identifies the blockchain technology in marine transportation as one of the prime reasons driving the boat and yacht transportation market growth during the next few years. Also, lift-on and lift-off vessels are expected to gain more market traction and implementation of e-freight documentation will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on boat and yacht transportation market covers the following areas:
• Boat and yacht transportation market sizing
• Boat and yacht transportation market forecast
• Boat and yacht transportation market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading boat and yacht transportation market vendors that include A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, Andrews Trucking Ltd., Boat Shipping USA LLC, CEVA Logistics AG, Joule Yacht Transport Inc., KAR Auction Services Inc., One World Shipping Network Inc., Peters & May Ltd., Spliethoff Group, and United Yacht Transport. Also, the boat and yacht transportation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05492142/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


