Global Body Area Network Market to Reach $30.24 billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Portland,OR, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global body area network market generated $10.29 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $30.24 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Surge in health awareness among the consumers, rise in penetration of AI in healthcare industry, and advancement of IoT and integration of wireless technology drive the growth of the global body area network market. However, high initial cost of body area network devices restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, rise in investment on building connected ecosystem presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the global lockdown and temporary closure of the electronics and semiconductor industries, thereby adversely affecting the body area network market.

  • It further disrupted the supply chain, leading to difficulties in the supply of raw materials and finished goods. This, in turn, impacted the market demand negatively and reduced sales in the manner.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global body area network market based on components, connectivity, device type, end user, and region.

Based on device type, the wearable devices segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding around four-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on components, the sensors segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding one-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the global body area network market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global body area network market analyzed in the research include Apple Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Fossil Group, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sensoria Inc., TomTom International B.V., and Xiaomi Corporation.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


