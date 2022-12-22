The Global Body Contouring Devices Market is expected to Register an Immense Growth at a CAGR of 7.34% During the Forecast Period (2022–2027) | DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP

New York, Dec. 22, 2022

The global Body Contouring Devices market is anticipated to grow positively due to the rising number of obesity patients, rising adipose tissue influencing the pathogenesis of atherosclerosis, increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, the prevalence of other chronic diseases, and increasing technological advancements associated with Body Contouring Devices.

DelveInsight’s Body Contouring Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading Body Contouring Devices companies’ market shares, challenges, Body Contouring Devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key Body Contouring Devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Body Contouring Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Body Contouring Devices market during the forecast period.

Notable Body Contouring Devices companies such as Cynosure, LLC., Allergan Plc, Candela Medical, Lumenis Be Ltd., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated., Alma Lasers, Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, Cutera, Erchonia Corporation, InMode Aesthetic Solutions, MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC, Sciton, Inc, BTL Group of Companies, LUTRONIC INC, Merz North America, Inc, Fotona, Nouvag AG, Human Med AG, Lynton Lasers Ltd, Venus Concept, and several others are currently operating in the Body Contouring Devices market.

In January 2021 , Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, announced the launch of CoolSculpting® Elite, its next-generation fat reduction system with applicators designed to complement the body's natural curves. The technology target, freeze, and eliminate treated fat cells. CoolSculpting® Elite is FDA cleared to treat visible fat bulges in nine areas of the body, including the thigh, abdomen, and flank, along with bra fat, back fat, underneath the buttocks, upper arm, and the submental and submandibular areas.

In May 2021 , Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, announced the acquisition of Soliton and its newly launched RAP device, further expanding the company’s body contouring portfolio.

In September 2020, Lumenis Ltd., the world's largest energy-based medical device company for aesthetic, surgical, and ophthalmic applications, announced that its revolutionary NuEra Tight with FocalRF technology is now available in Europe and the Middle East. NuEra Tight offers a personalized solution for Fat Reduction, Skin Tightening, Cellulite, and Wrinkle Reduction, all in one device.

Body Contouring Devices Overview

A body contouring device is a medical device used to treat the extra fat in the body. The devices improve the body's appearance through the removal of excess adipose tissue, particularly in areas in which fat persists despite optimal diet and exercise routines. The technology can also be used for skin tightening.

Body contouring is a group of aesthetic operations that change the size and form of the body. Body contouring tools are used to reduce unwanted fat or tighten loose skin on numerous body areas, including the upper torso, waist, and abdomen. These devices operate via a variety of techniques, including high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), cryolipolysis, and radiofrequency.





Body Contouring Devices Market Insights

Among all the regions, North America is estimated to achieve a significant share in the global body contouring devices market. The rising prevalence of obesity worldwide due to unhealthy lifestyles and the rise in awareness regarding noninvasive and minimally invasive body contouring procedures will increase the demand for body contouring devices in North America, leading to a rise in the overall body contouring devices market growth. The surge in esthetic consciousness and its demand in the region will increase the demand for body contouring devices.

Moreover, the rising demand for minimally invasive or non-invasive methods in the region will also propel the overall market of body contouring devices in the year 2022–2027.

Body Contouring Devices Market Dynamics

The body contouring devices market is witnessing a growth in product demand owing to various reasons. The rise in the prevalence of obesity worldwide due to unhealthy eating and sedentary lifestyle across the world are anticipated to bolster the market.

Obesity and increased adipose tissue influence the pathogenesis of atherosclerosis, increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and many other chronic diseases. The increasing prevalence of obesity worldwide thereby increasing the demand for body contouring devices. Moreover, excess body fat reduces the aesthetic appearance of a person, ultimately reducing confidence. Obese teens have considerably lower self-esteem than their non-obese peers. Confidence and self-esteem can be regained by having a proper body shape. This can be achieved by using body contouring devices available in the market. The increasing awareness of aesthetic appearance will increase the demand for body contouring devices. Therefore increasing the overall market growth of body contouring devices in the forecast period of 2022–2027.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the market for body contouring devices as patients postponed hospital exposure and elective surgeries. Hospital admissions for patients suffering from chronic disorders were not a priority in comparison to patients suffering from coronavirus. Furthermore, mostly all elective surgeries were temporarily stopped during the pandemic. Most surgeons were doing urgent surgeries. Due to stringent lockdown rules production of some medical devices was shut down. Therefore, there was a decline in the body contouring devices market. However, with normalcy and with masses being vaccine, the market is picking up momentum again as the number of surgeries is increasing again. Additionally, it is believed that the pandemic has increased the sedentary lifestyle and prevalence of obesity and overweight globally.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Body Contouring Devices Market CAGR 7.34% Key Body Contouring Devices Companies Cynosure, LLC., Allergan Plc, Candela Medical, Lumenis Be Ltd., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated., Alma Lasers, Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, Cutera, Erchonia Corporation, InMode Aesthetic Solutions, MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC, Sciton, Inc, BTL Group of Companies, LUTRONIC INC, Merz North America, Inc, Fotona, Nouvag AG, Human Med AG, Lynton Lasers Ltd, Venus Concept, among others

Body Contouring Devices Market Assessment

Body Contouring Devices Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Types of Body Contouring Devices: Minimally Invasive And Non-Invasive Devices [Radiofrequency Body Contouring Devices, Ultrasound Body Contouring Devices, And Laser-Assisted Body Contouring Devices] and Invasive Devices, and Others Market Segmentation By Application: Fat Reduction, Skin Tightening, and Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Medical Spa, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Body Contouring Devices Market 7 Body Contouring Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Body Contouring Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.

