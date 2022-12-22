U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,767.67
    -110.77 (-2.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,611.46
    -765.02 (-2.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,320.00
    -389.37 (-3.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,728.68
    -48.26 (-2.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.43
    -0.86 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.30
    -30.10 (-1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    -0.60 (-2.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0583
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6690
    -0.0150 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2010
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4310
    +0.1070 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,615.15
    -198.33 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.74
    -5.45 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.28
    -28.04 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     
weigh in:

What are your market predictions for 2023? Take our survey.

The Global Body Contouring Devices Market is expected to Register an Immense Growth at a CAGR of 7.34% During the Forecast Period (2022–2027) | DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·9 min read
DelveInsight Business Research LLP
DelveInsight Business Research LLP

The global Body Contouring Devices market is anticipated to grow positively due to the rising number of obesity patients, rising adipose tissue influencing the pathogenesis of atherosclerosis, increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, the prevalence of other chronic diseases, and increasing technological advancements associated with Body Contouring Devices.

New York, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Body Contouring Devices Market is expected to Register an Immense Growth at a CAGR of 7.34% During the Forecast Period (2022–2027) | DelveInsight

The global Body Contouring Devices market is anticipated to grow positively due to the rising number of obesity patients, rising adipose tissue influencing the pathogenesis of atherosclerosis, increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, the prevalence of other chronic diseases, and increasing technological advancements associated with Body Contouring Devices.

DelveInsight’s Body Contouring Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading Body Contouring Devices companies’ market shares, challenges, Body Contouring Devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key Body Contouring Devices companies in the market. 

Key Takeaways from the Body Contouring Devices Market Report

  • As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Body Contouring Devices market during the forecast period.

  • Notable Body Contouring Devices companies such as Cynosure, LLC., Allergan Plc, Candela Medical, Lumenis Be Ltd., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated., Alma Lasers, Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, Cutera, Erchonia Corporation, InMode Aesthetic Solutions, MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC, Sciton, Inc, BTL Group of Companies, LUTRONIC INC, Merz North America, Inc, Fotona, Nouvag AG, Human Med AG, Lynton Lasers Ltd, Venus Concept, and several others are currently operating in the Body Contouring Devices market.

  • In January 2021, Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, announced the launch of CoolSculpting® Elite, its next-generation fat reduction system with applicators designed to complement the body's natural curves. The technology target, freeze, and eliminate treated fat cells. CoolSculpting® Elite is FDA cleared to treat visible fat bulges in nine areas of the body, including the thigh, abdomen, and flank, along with bra fat, back fat, underneath the buttocks, upper arm, and the submental and submandibular areas.

  • In May 2021, Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, announced the acquisition of Soliton and its newly launched RAP device, further expanding the company’s body contouring portfolio.

  • In September 2020, Lumenis Ltd., the world's largest energy-based medical device company for aesthetic, surgical, and ophthalmic applications, announced that its revolutionary NuEra Tight with FocalRF technology is now available in Europe and the Middle East. NuEra Tight offers a personalized solution for Fat Reduction, Skin Tightening, Cellulite, and Wrinkle Reduction, all in one device.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the Body Contouring Devices market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Body Contouring Devices Market Report

Body Contouring Devices Overview

A body contouring device is a medical device used to treat the extra fat in the body. The devices improve the body's appearance through the removal of excess adipose tissue, particularly in areas in which fat persists despite optimal diet and exercise routines. The technology can also be used for skin tightening.

Body contouring is a group of aesthetic operations that change the size and form of the body. Body contouring tools are used to reduce unwanted fat or tighten loose skin on numerous body areas, including the upper torso, waist, and abdomen. These devices operate via a variety of techniques, including high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), cryolipolysis, and radiofrequency.


Body Contouring Devices Market Insights

Among all the regions, North America is estimated to achieve a significant share in the global body contouring devices market. The rising prevalence of obesity worldwide due to unhealthy lifestyles and the rise in awareness regarding noninvasive and minimally invasive body contouring procedures will increase the demand for body contouring devices in North America, leading to a rise in the overall body contouring devices market growth. The surge in esthetic consciousness and its demand in the region will increase the demand for body contouring devices.

Moreover, the rising demand for minimally invasive or non-invasive methods in the region will also propel the overall market of body contouring devices in the year 2022–2027.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the Body Contouring Devices and therapeutics systems market, get a snapshot of the Body Contouring Devices Manufacturers

Body Contouring Devices Market Dynamics

The body contouring devices market is witnessing a growth in product demand owing to various reasons. The rise in the prevalence of obesity worldwide due to unhealthy eating and sedentary lifestyle across the world are anticipated to bolster the market.

Obesity and increased adipose tissue influence the pathogenesis of atherosclerosis, increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and many other chronic diseases. The increasing prevalence of obesity worldwide thereby increasing the demand for body contouring devices. Moreover, excess body fat reduces the aesthetic appearance of a person, ultimately reducing confidence. Obese teens have considerably lower self-esteem than their non-obese peers. Confidence and self-esteem can be regained by having a proper body shape. This can be achieved by using body contouring devices available in the market. The increasing awareness of aesthetic appearance will increase the demand for body contouring devices. Therefore increasing the overall market growth of body contouring devices in the forecast period of 2022–2027.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the market for body contouring devices as patients postponed hospital exposure and elective surgeries. Hospital admissions for patients suffering from chronic disorders were not a priority in comparison to patients suffering from coronavirus. Furthermore, mostly all elective surgeries were temporarily stopped during the pandemic. Most surgeons were doing urgent surgeries. Due to stringent lockdown rules production of some medical devices was shut down. Therefore, there was a decline in the body contouring devices market. However, with normalcy and with masses being vaccine, the market is picking up momentum again as the number of surgeries is increasing again. Additionally, it is believed that the pandemic has increased the sedentary lifestyle and prevalence of obesity and overweight globally.

Get a sneak peek at the Body Contouring Devices market dynamics @ Body Contouring Devices Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics

Details

Coverage

Global

Study Period

2019–2027

Base Year

2021

Body Contouring Devices Market CAGR

7.34%

Key Body Contouring Devices Companies

Cynosure, LLC., Allergan Plc, Candela Medical, Lumenis Be Ltd., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated., Alma Lasers, Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, Cutera, Erchonia Corporation, InMode Aesthetic Solutions, MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC, Sciton, Inc, BTL Group of Companies, LUTRONIC INC, Merz North America, Inc, Fotona, Nouvag AG, Human Med AG, Lynton Lasers Ltd, Venus Concept, among others

Body Contouring Devices Market Assessment

  • Body Contouring Devices Market Segmentation

    • Market Segmentation By Types of Body Contouring Devices: Minimally Invasive And Non-Invasive Devices [Radiofrequency Body Contouring Devices, Ultrasound Body Contouring Devices, And Laser-Assisted Body Contouring Devices] and Invasive Devices, and Others

    • Market Segmentation By Application: Fat Reduction, Skin Tightening, and Others

    • Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Medical Spa, and Others

    • Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the Body Contouring Devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Body Contouring Devices Companies 

Table of Contents 

1

Report Introduction

2

Executive summary

3

Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4

Key Factors Analysis

5

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Body Contouring Devices Market

7

Body Contouring Devices Market Layout

8

Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9

Body Contouring Devices Market Company and Product Profiles

10

Project Approach

11

About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the Body Contouring Devices market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Body Contouring Devices 

Related Reports

Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market 

Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key minimally invasive surgical devices companies, including Abbott, Olympus, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Stryker, JOHNSON & JOHNSON MEDICAL DEVICES COMPANIES, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH, CooperSurgical, Inc., Cook, AngioDynamics, FUJIFILM Corporation, Symmetry Surgical Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Zimmer Biomet, Richard Wolf GmbH, Microport Scientific Corporation, among others.

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices companies, including Alma Lasers, Candela Medical., Lumenis., Cutera., Hologic Inc., Sciton Inc, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co.KGaA, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Venus Concept., TRIA BEAUTY, Cynosure Inc., SharpLight Technologies Inc, among others.

Facial Implants Market

Facial Implants Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key facial implants companies, including Medartis AG, Eurosurgical Ltd., Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd., Sebbin, Hanson Medical Inc., SurgiSil, Implantech, Surgiform Technologies LLC, Xilloc Medical Int B.V., Ortho Baltic, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Stryker, GALDERMA, AbbVie, Suneva Medical, among others.

Aesthetic Implants Market

Aesthetic Implants Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key aesthetic implants companies, including POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Sientra, Inc, Surgiform Innovative Surgical Products, GC Aesthetics, Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, AVINENT, AbbVie,  Establishment Labs S.A., Mentor (Johnson & Johnson Medical Ltd), 3M, Zimmer Biomet, Alpha Aesthetics,  Symatese, Integra LifeSciences, Sebbin, IDEAL IMPLANT INCORPORATED, Lattice Medical,  CEREPLAS, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Material Co Ltd, among others.

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key medical aesthetic devices companies, including Johnson & Johnson, HansBioMed., AbbVie Inc., Sebbin, Sientra, Inc., POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Suneva Medical, Hanson Medical Inc., SurgiSil, Surgiform Technologies LLC, Alma Lasers, Candela Medical., Lumenis., Cutera., Sciton Inc, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co.KGaA, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Venus Concept., TRIA BEAUTY, Cynosure Inc., GALDERMA, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Molybdenum Cofactor Deficiency Type-A (MoCoD-A) Market | Drug-Induced Dyskinesia 

| Optic Atrophy | Mineral Metabolism Disorder Market | Mitral Valve Insufficiency Market  | Molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MOCOD)emerging Market | Multi-Drug-Resistant (MDR) Neisseria Gonorrhoeae Market | Multidrug-resistant Gram-negative (MDRGN) Infection Market | No Option Refractory Disabling Angina (NORDA) Market | Nucleic Acid and Gene Therapies in Neuromuscular Disorders Market | Dental Implants and prosthesis | Tinnitus Medical Devices | Nebulisers Devices | Nucleic Acid and Gene Therapies in Neuromuscular Disorders Market | Nasal Polyps Market

Latest Blogs

Recurrent Clostridium Difficile Infection (rCDI) Pipeline Assessment

Impact of Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) on Health Outcomes

Myotonic Dystrophy Treatment Market

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Business Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur  info@delveinsight.com  +1(919)321-6187  https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices


Recommended Stories

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: MDGL Surges on NASH Data, TRDA, RCUS Down on Updates & More

    Pipeline updates from Madrigal (MDGL) and Entrada (TRDA) are the key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • EDSA: Phase 2b Data for EB01 Anticipated in January 2023…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:EDSA READ THE FULL EDSA RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Phase 2b Data for EB01 in January 2023 Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) is currently conducting a double blind, placebo controlled trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of 2.0% EB01 cream in approximately 170 evaluable subjects in total suffering from chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD) ( NCT03680131 ).

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Go Boom

    With the New Year just a few days away, it’s time to start looking for the best portfolio choices going forward. This past year has been a mess for investors, and putting 2022’s bear market behind us will come as a relief – but finding solid choices for big gains will still require a high tolerance for risk. Fewer stock segments are more risky – or more potentially rewarding – than the penny stocks. Priced under $5 per share, these low-cost equities give investors a chance to double their money

  • Tesla to discount some EVs, Tyson workers plan exodus, Netflix unveils plans for New Jersey studio

    Notable business headlines include Tesla offering U.S. customers discounts in the amount of $7,500 on Model 3 and Y vehicles in an effort to boost deliveries, Tyson employees quitting as the food processing company will relocate, and Netflix planning for a new production studio in New Jersey.

  • Crispr Stock In 2023: Will Down-In-The-Dumps Shares Sparkle Again In 2023?

    Crispr expects to make history in 2023 with a first-ever request in gene-editing technology by the same name, which could stoke shares.

  • 2 No-Brainer Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Vertex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) have swum against the tide all year, with their shares rising as the S&P 500 has struggled. While Vertex's pipeline is about to extend well beyond cystic fibrosis (CF), Amgen's combination of emerging drugs, plus the accretive nature of its deal to buy Horizon Therapeutics, could reward investors in the long run.

  • Has This Top Pharma Company Found Its Next Billion-Dollar Product?

    For decades, drugmakers have struggled to develop effective therapies to treat Alzheimer's disease, and though most have failed, researchers keep at it. Alzheimer's disease affects some 6.5 million people in the U.S. alone, and even the one FDA-approved treatment for it is far from a cure. Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) potential Alzheimer's disease treatment is in late-stage clinical trials, and could be the next one to cross the regulatory finish line.

  • First tazarotene lotion treatment for acne vulgaris, ARAZLO™ (tazarotene lotion, 0.045%), now available to patients through Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and federal NIHB public drug plans

    Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) (TSX: BHC) and its Canadian dermatology division, one of the largest prescription dermatology health care businesses in Canada, today announced that its new topical prescription treatment for acne vulgaris, ARAZLOTM (tazarotene lotion, 0.045% w/w), is now available to patients through the provincial public drug plans of Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan, as well as the federal government's Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) drug plan, which serves

  • Gilead Sciences Snags FDA Approval For Twice-Yearly HIV Shot

    Gilead won Food and Drug Administration approval for a twice-a-year HIV treatment called Sunlenca on Thursday.

  • Better Buy: Moderna vs Axsome

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) are early in their revenue stories. Moderna launched its first product -- the COVID-19 vaccine -- in 2020. Axsome started selling its first two products -- a sleep disorder drug and an antidepressant -- this year.

  • China’s Abrupt Covid Shift Hits Supply Chains From Solar to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s reopening is disrupting energy markets as the abrupt shift from Covid Zero shutters industry and upends the usual flow of commodities.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatA dramatic sur

  • Ford and Tesla Investors Get Cold Water in the Face. Affordability Is a Problem.

    CarMax's dreadful quarterly report isn't good news for automotive investors. The mix of inflation and interest rates have used-car prices too high for many buyers .

  • Why Shares in General Motors Crashed Today

    Shares in General Motors (NYSE: GM) were down by more than 5% by midday. The moves coincide with a broad-based sell-off in the automaker sector, driven by a disappointing earnings report from used-car dealer CarMax. CarMax's comparable used-unit sales were down a whopping 22.4% in its third quarter, compared to the same period a year ago.

  • The Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy With $100

    AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) are two pharmaceutical stocks that investors can buy with less than a $100 bill. AstraZeneca's $219 billion market capitalization makes it the eighth-largest pharmaceutical company in the world and the third-biggest international-based drugmaker. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the $44.6 billion in revenue that analysts expect the company to generate in 2022 is well-diversified.

  • Better Buy for 2023: Microsoft vs. Alphabet

    Microsoft and Alphabet's stocks would be assets to any portfolio, but one is currently a better value.

  • CarMax results hit by 'used-vehicle recession'; buyback paused

    (Reuters) -Used-car retailer CarMax Inc said on Thursday it was pausing some hiring, halting share buybacks and cutting expenses after reporting an 86% drop in third-quarter profit as the industry struggles to offload inventory amid waning demand. "CarMax is battling a used-vehicle recession," Evercore ISI analyst Michael Montani said, adding that pressure on wholesale sales intensified from the second quarter. In response to challenging industry conditions, CarMax said it slowed car buying in the third quarter and cut marketing and capital expenditures.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights United Therapeutics, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Immunocore Holdings and Eli Lilly

    United Therapeutics, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Immunocore Holdings and Eli Lilly are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • McKesson (MCK) Announces Availability of FDA-Approved Drug

    The availability of FDA-approved drug via McKesson's (MCK) independent specialty pharmacy is expected to give patients more treatment options for AML.

  • Europe’s Last Bitcoin Mining Refuge Is No Longer Viable

    Miners moved to northern Norway and Sweden to avoid high energy costs. Now, power prices are surging there, too.

  • Covid-19 Showed Investors the Power of Vaccines. They Could Be Even Bigger in 2023.

    Until the pandemic hit, Wall Street largely ignored the vaccine market. This year will show there’s more to jabs than fighting Covid-19.