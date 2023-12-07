Global Bond Rally Stalls on Japan Slump, Jobs Caution

(Bloomberg) -- This week’s sizzling bond rally ran into a stop sign on Thursday as a slump in Japanese debt jangled the nerves of Treasury traders already fretting that yields had dropped too far.

The yield on 10-year US notes jumped 7 basis points to 4.17%, paring declines this week to a mere 2 basis points. That came as similar-dated Japanese yields soared by the most this year, after comments from central bank Governor Kazuo Ueda on more challenging policy ahead and a weak auction of long-term debt.

US Treasuries are on course to end a tumultuous year with a stunning rally on bets the Federal Reserve will soon be slashing interest rates after the most aggressive hiking cycle in decades. Some strategists have warned that bonds looked overstretched as rates traders defied warnings from central bankers to price in as many as five, quarter-point US rate cuts next year.

“While everyone is watching Santa Claus loading the bond tree with presents, the BOJ Grinch just snuck down the chimney with coal in hand for the second year in a row,” said Calvin Yeoh, who helps manage the Merlion Fund at Blue Edge Advisors. “The auction seems to have crystallized some of the risks of an earlier than expected policy-exit by the BOJ.”

TD Securities recommended selling 10-year Treasuries ahead of Friday’s November employment report, which puts yields “at risk of backing up sharply.”

Japanese government bonds tumbled after the sale of 30-year notes received only bids for a mere 2.62 times the securities on offer. The move was exacerbated after Bank of Japan Governor Ueda said handling monetary policy will get tougher from the year-end and through next year, remarks that are likely to further fuel market speculation of a looming shift in direction.

The 10-year JGB yield rose as much as 10.5 basis points after the auction, hitting 0.75%. That was the steepest jump since Dec. 20, 2022, when then-Governor Haruhiko Kuroda stunned the market by deciding to widen the trading band for the benchmark note.

