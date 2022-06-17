The global bonding sheet market size is projected to grow from USD 386 million in 2022 to USD 551 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2022 and 2027

ReportLinker

Increasing demand for electric vehicles, government incentive and schemes, and miniaturization of electronic components are key factors for the growth of bonding sheet market. Additionally, development of telecommunication industry is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the bonding sheet manufacturers.

However, high capital investment and geopolitical uncertainties is expected to restrict the growth of the market. The major challenge faced by players is stringent environmental regulation and impact of moisture on bonding sheet.



In terms of value, the polyimide adhesive material segment is projected to account for the largest share of the bonding sheet market, by adhesive material, during the forecast period.



Polyimide bonding sheet possesses high tensile strength and dimensional stability with chemical and heat resistant properties. Polyimide bonding sheet have applications in electronics/optoelectronics, telecommunication, automotive, and other end-use industries for flexible printed circuits, multi-layer FPCs, and bonding of materials such as camera modules & lens mounting, RF modules, and stiffeners.



25µm (1mil) adhesive thickness segment accounted for the largest market share in bonding sheet market



Adhesive thickness ensures the bonding strength of adhesive and coverage over a bonding surface.Demanding electronics applications such as adhesion of flexible circuits to rigid boards, rigid-flex circuits, multi-layer FPCs utilize this type of bonding sheet for development of electronics products.



Moreover, it allows multiple lamination cycles and provides superior bonding strength for electronics materials.



Electronics/optoelectronics application segment is estimated to account for the largest share in bonding sheet market

Development of consumer electronics devices with integration of artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and emerging trends of smart devices are increasing the demand for bonding sheet for electronics/optoelectronics applications.Additionally, development of emerging telecommunication technologies are also significant drivers for the growth of bonding sheet market.



Bonding sheet are used as interlayer insulating materials for FPCs, LEDs, heat dissipation, and other electronic/optoelectronic applications.



Asia Pacific region leads the bonding sheet market in terms of value.

Asia Pacific countries such as Japan, China, and India are major market of bonding sheet in the region.Growing electronics industry coupled with supportive government initiatives such as subsidies, incentives schemes, and tax benefits for electronics manufacturers will support the growth of bonding sheet market.



Moreover, availability of raw materials, affordable labor cost, and established regional manufacturers is expected to propel the growth of the market during forecast period.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the bonding sheet market, and information was gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C Level Executives– 20%, Directors – 10%, and Others – 70%

• By Region: APAC – 40%, Europe – 20%, North America – 20%, the Middle East & Africa – 10%, and South America- 10%



Major players operating in the global bonding sheet market includes Arisawa Manufacturing Co. (Japan), DuPont (US), NIKKAN INDUSTRIES Co., Ltd. (Japan), Dexerials Corporation (Japan), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. (Japan), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), NAMICS Corporation (Japan), Shin-Etsu Polymer, and many others.



Research Coverage:

This report provides detailed segmentation of the bonding sheet market based on by adhesive material, adhesive thickness, application, and region.Based on adhesive material, the market has been segmented into polyesters (PET), polyimides (PI), acrylics, modified epoxies, and others.



Based on adhesive thickness, the market has been segmented into 12µM (0.5MIL), 25µM (1MIL), 50µM (2MIL), 75µM (3MIL), and 100µM (4MIL). Based on application, the market has been segmented into electronics/optoelectronics, telecommunication/5G communication, automotive, building & construction, and others.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the bonding sheet market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

