Global Bond ‘Carnival’ Sets Stage for Best Two Months on Record

(Bloomberg) -- The world’s debt market is on track to post its biggest two-month gain on record as traders ramp up expectations that central banks everywhere will slash interest rates next year.

The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Total Return Index has risen nearly 10% over November and December, its best run in Bloomberg data going back to 1990. Jitters around recession risks are percolating across markets, underscoring the case to own bonds, as traders bet policymakers may have to aggressively cut interest rates next year to bolster growth.

Expectations of aggressive policy easing are getting front-loaded, according to Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “The ferocity of the bond market rally has really augmented the total returns for investors — there’s a feeling markets are signaling we’re heading half-way toward easy monetary policy again.”

Swaps traders are pricing about 150 basis points of rate cuts in the US and UK next year, and about 175 basis points in the eurozone as investor confidence builds that central banks have won their battle against inflation after embarking on the most aggressive rate-hiking cycles in decades.

Yields on 10-year US Treasuries, a global borrowing benchmark, have tumbled around 120 basis points from its October peak to around 3.81% in Asia trading Thursday. US mortgage-backed securities, Treasuries as well as French and German government bonds were the biggest contributors to the index’s gain over November and December, Bloomberg data showed.

“What we are seeing now is a bond carnival,” said Hideo Shimomura, a senior portfolio manager at Fivestar Asset Management Co. in Tokyo. “Bond investors have been hibernating and now I feel that their explosive desire is to come out of their lair.”

