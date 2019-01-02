Global Bonds Rally as Euro-Area Data Add to Fears of a Slowdown

(Bloomberg) -- Global bonds rallied as poor manufacturing data sparked growth concerns, rekindling demand for the safety of government debt.

Gilts led gains across Europe and yields on 10-year German notes fell to the lowest since April 2017. That came as a Spanish purchasing manufacturing index for December fell below expectations and other releases failed to bolster investor confidence after the Caixin Media and IHS Markit PMI in China posted the lowest reading in 18 months.

“Markets are running in fear of an economic slowdown, so now any signs of a U.S. or wider global slowdown are seen as a negative,” said Jason Simpson, a rates strategist at Societe Generale SA. “On that front many of the PMIs have not been great -- Italy and France are both below 50 -- so this is feeding the risk-off market sentiment.”

Yields on 10-year German bonds dropped seven basis points to 0.17 percent, while those on gilts also fell seven basis points to 1.20 percent as of 10:10 a.m. in London. Equivalent Treasury yields declined two basis points to 2.66 percent, while U.S. equity futures and European stock indexes slid.

It’s too early to know if this signals a trend toward even lower core yields in early 2019 given a wave of planned bond selling by European governments is due in coming weeks, said Martin van Vliet, a senior interest-rate strategist at ING Groep NV.

Spain, Germany and the U.K. are among those set to issue debt in the next week. Barclays Plc estimates 28 billion euros ($32 billion) of scheduled bond supply this week and next.

