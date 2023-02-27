The Global Bone Biopsy Market is forecast to grow by $76.77 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.74% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Bone Biopsy Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the bone biopsy market and is forecast to grow by $76.77 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.74% during the forecast period. Our report on the bone biopsy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing number of diagnostic centers, rising prevalence of cancer, and increasing preference for minimally invasive biopsies.

The bone biopsy market is segmented as below:

By Type

Needle biopsy

Open biopsy

By End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the growing demand for MRI and ultrasound-guided bone biopsy procedures as one of the prime reasons driving the bone biopsy market growth during the next few years. Also, initiatives undertaken by government and global health organizations and technological advancement to augment market revenues will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the bone biopsy market covers the following areas:

Bone biopsy market sizing

Bone biopsy market forecast

Bone biopsy market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bone biopsy market vendors that include Becton Dickinson and Co., BIOPSYBELL Srl, Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Group Inc., Kimal Group, Laurane Medical LLC, Meditech Devices Pvt. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Moller Medical GmbH, Remington Medical, SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, Teleflex Inc., Tsunami Medical Srl, Zamar Care, B. Braun SE, and Stryker Corp. Also, the bone biopsy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

