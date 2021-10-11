U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

Global Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Type, End-user and Region

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market Research Report by Type, by End-user, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market size was estimated at USD 11.93 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 12.67 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.61% to reach USD 17.52 Million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Bone Cement Mixer Devices to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Type, the Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market was studied across Bench-top Bone Cement Mixer Devices and Portable & Hand-held Bone Cement Mixer Devices.

  • Based on Mixing Technique, the Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market was studied across Bag and Hand Mixing, Cartridge Mixing, Closed Bowl Mixing, Open Bowl Mixing, and Vacuum Mixing.

  • Based on End-user, the Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market was studied across Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Hospitals.

  • Based on Region, the Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market, including aap Implantate AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biopsybell S.R.L., Cardinal Health, Inc, Cook Group Incorporated, DJO Global Inc., Exactech, Inc., G21 Srl, Guangzhou Clean Medical Products Manufacturing Corp., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medacta International SA, Medmix Systems AG, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, Stryker Corporation, Summit Medical Group, Tecres Spa, Teknimed SA, and Zimmer Biomet, Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising number of accidents and trauma cases worldwide
5.1.1.2. Proliferation in the advancement of healthcare industry
5.1.1.3. Increasing elderly population coupled with rise in occurrence of orthopedic problems and obesity
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Reduced awareness among hospitals and clinics
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Ongoing research and development activities to improvise the bone cement mixer device
5.1.3.2. Rising preference for minimally invasive procedures
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Strict government mandates in the manufacture and sale of the device
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Bench-top Bone Cement Mixer Devices
6.3. Portable & Hand-held Bone Cement Mixer Devices

7. Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market, by Mixing Technique
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Bag and Hand Mixing
7.3. Cartridge Mixing
7.4. Closed Bowl Mixing
7.5. Open Bowl Mixing
7.6. Vacuum Mixing

8. Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market, by End-user
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
8.3. Hospitals

9. Americas Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Thailand

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. aap Implantate AG
13.2. Becton, Dickinson and Company
13.3. Biopsybell S.R.L.
13.4. Cardinal Health, Inc
13.5. Cook Group Incorporated
13.6. DJO Global Inc.
13.7. Exactech, Inc.
13.8. G21 Srl
13.9. Guangzhou Clean Medical Products Manufacturing Corp.
13.10. Heraeus Holding GmbH
13.11. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
13.12. Medacta International SA
13.13. Medmix Systems AG
13.14. Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
13.15. Smith & Nephew PLC
13.16. SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH
13.17. Stryker Corporation
13.18. Summit Medical Group
13.19. Tecres Spa
13.20. Teknimed SA
13.21. Zimmer Biomet, Inc.

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ontri

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


