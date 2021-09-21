U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,387.75
    +39.50 (+0.91%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,175.00
    +336.00 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,132.25
    +122.75 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,204.80
    +28.00 (+1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.31
    +1.02 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.70
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.31 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.97
    +2.16 (+10.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3687
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5640
    +0.1440 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,292.93
    -1,679.34 (-3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.78
    -49.60 (-4.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,977.83
    +73.92 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

The Global Bone Conduction Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 3.60 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 12.06% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Bone Conduction Devices Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the bone conduction devices market and it is poised to grow by $ 3. 60 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 12.

New York, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bone Conduction Devices Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048491/?utm_source=GNW
06% during the forecast period. Our report on the bone conduction devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advantages of BAHA over their substitutes, the prevalence of hearing loss among the elderly and children, and the rising popularity of bone conduction headphones. In addition, the advantages of BAHA over their substitutes is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The bone conduction devices market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.

The bone conduction devices market is segmented as below:
By Product
• BAHA
• Bone conducting headphones

By End-user
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Individuals

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• ROW

This study identifies the technological advances in hearing aids as one of the prime reasons driving the bone conduction devices market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing growth potential in emerging markets and new applications for bone conduction headphones will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on bone conduction devices market covers the following areas:
• Bone conduction devices market sizing
• Bone conduction devices market forecast
• Bone conduction devices market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bone conduction devices market vendors that include AfterShokz, Cochlear Ltd., Damson, GN Store Nord AS, Medtronic Plc, Panasonic Corp., Sivantos Pte. Ltd, Sonova Holding AG, Starkey Laboratories Inc., and Demant AS. Also, the bone conduction devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048491/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • U.K. Soft Drink Makers Have Just Days of Carbon Dioxide Left

    (Bloomberg) -- The British Soft Drinks Association said manufacturers have “only a few days” of carbon dioxide left in reserve to produce beverages and can’t import supplies from the European Union due to Brexit. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Be

  • The Dangerous Rally In Natural Gas Prices

    Natural gas prices are soaring and supplies are beginning to drain, particularly in Europe, and the multiple causes for this phenomenon are painfully obvious and could have been prevented

  • UK meat industry warns of imminent supply threat from CO2 crisis

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's meat processors will start running out of carbon dioxide (CO2) within five days, forcing them to halt production and impacting supplies to retailers, the industry's lobby group warned on Monday. The CO2 gas is used to stun animals before slaughter, in the vacuum packing of food products to extend their shelf life, and to put the fizz into beer, cider and soft drinks. "My members are saying anything between five, 10 and 15 days supply (remain)," Nick Allen of the British Meat Processors Association told Sky News.

  • Why Rare Earth and Lithium Stocks Crashed Today

    Monday put investors in lithium and rare earth metal stocks on the edge. While Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) and Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) sank 10.7% and 13.3%, respectively, by 2:30 p.m. EDT, rare earth stock MP Materials (NYSE: MP) was down 8.5% by then. With concerning news from China and an electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer slashing its outlook on supply shortages hitting electric-vehicle stocks hard, lithium and rare earth stocks were bound to feel the heat.

  • Average U.S. Retirement Savings By Age: How Do Yours Compare?

    How do your retirement savings compare to savings by other people in your age group? Are you keeping up with the proverbial Jones?

  • Oil Gains With Equities Rebounding, Ida-Hit Output Still Shut

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after a two-day decline with a selloff in global equities easing and some crude output still shut three weeks after Hurricane Ida hit the U.S.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TroveFu

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q4 2021

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Test Key Support as Prices are Oversold

    Silver prices moved lower but bounced off key support levels despite a rally in the dollar. The rise of the greenback on Monday generated headwinds for silver prices as risk-off speed accelerates. Gold prices have failed to become the security of choice during a risk-off period, edged slightly higher, which helped buoy silver.

  • ConocoPhillips to Buy Shell Permian Assets for $9.5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips agreed to acquire Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Permian Basin assets for $9.5 billion in cash, accelerating the consolidation of the largest U.S. oil patch.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Far

  • Twitter to Pay $809.5 Million to Settle Lawsuit Alleging Jack Dorsey, Others Misled Investors

    Twitter disclosed a binding agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit, under which the social network will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading user-engagement info to investors. The original lawsuit, filed in 2016 by a Twitter shareholder, alleged Dorsey and others including former CEO Dick Costolo and board member Evan Williams hid facts […]

  • Will The Infrastructure Bill Force US Crypto Mining Companies To Move Offshore?

    The bipartisan infrastructure bill pushes mining to the edge of extinction even while it seems that the US will remain the undisputed leader in the cryptocurrency mining industry. The Senate initially passed the multi-trillion-dollar bill on August 10 and later approved it by the House in a vote of 220 to 212. The turmoil began when cryptocurrency provisions were added to the bill at the last minute in late July, with the stated goal of raising an estimated $28 billion by closing the crypto tax

  • Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It

    Baby boomers seem to be overestimating how long their retirement savings will last — or maybe underestimating how long they’ll live. New research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that Boomers may be drawing down their … Continue reading → The post Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here’s How To Avoid It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • UK COVID rebound stalls amid recruitment and supply chain issues

    Overall, the haulage driver shortage combined with global supply issues caused UK manufacturing sector lead times to lengthen to the greatest extent since the peak of the pandemic in April 2020.

  • China expert: 'There’s going to be a lot of pain' before Evergrande saga is over

    Markets sold off on Monday amid worries about Chinese property giant Evergrande's massive debt load, and one expert warns that there is more agony coming for anyone connected to Evergrande.

  • 85% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 3 Sectors

    Diversification isn't necessary if you know what you're doing, according to the Oracle of Omaha.

  • Norway promises Europe more gas as prices soar

    Norway agreed on Monday to increase natural gas exports to the rest of Europe as record high wholesale natural gas prices prompted suppliers in Britain to seek state support and raised fears of a food supply crunch. Wholesale gas prices have soared in recent months as economies reopened from COVID-19 lockdowns and high demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia pushed down supplies to Europe, leading to a shortage of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the food industry. Britain's biggest energy companies have asked the government for support to help cover the cost of taking on customers from firms that have gone bust due to soaring wholesale gas prices, sources in the companies said.

  • America’s policy toward China is misdirected, because it would actually strengthen China and weaken the United States

    China's industrial policy is a weakness, so why should the U.S. copy it or demand that Beijing abandon it?

  • U.K. Warns of Challenging Few Days as Energy Crisis Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TroveU.K. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng warned the next few days will be challenging as the energy crisis deepens, and meat producers struggle with a crun

  • Bzaar bags $4M to enable US retailers to source home, lifestyle products from India

    Small businesses in the U.S. now have a new way to source home and lifestyle goods from new manufacturers. Bzaar, a business-to-business cross-border marketplace, is connecting retailers with over 50 export-ready manufacturers in India. The U.S.-based company announced Monday that it raised $4 million in seed funding, led by Canaan Partners, and including angel investors Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, PhonePe founders Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari, Addition founder Lee Fixel and Helion Ventures co-founder Ashish Gupta.

  • Generational and Racial Wealth Gaps Point to Retirement Struggles for Many Americans

    The National Institute on Retirement Security, using the Fed's Survey of Consumer Finances, found "stark inequality" in intragenerational ownership of financial assets and among racial cohorts within the three generations studied.