The global bone densitometer market growth is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 4.30% during the forecast period, 2022-2030

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The market growth is attributed to technological advancements like DXA scanners, the rising degenerative joint diseases, the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis, and the growing geriatric population.

New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL BONE DENSITOMETER MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" -


MARKET INSIGHTS
A bone densitometer is an advanced form of X-ray technology that can determine osteoporosis and measure bone loss.The geriatric population is on the surge worldwide.

Given the advancing medical science, the death, infections, and disease rates have decreased with life expectancy increasing.The aging population faces problems like dementia, depression, diabetes, malnutrition, decreased bone density due to low calcium, etc.

In addition, the weaker bones result in the old age population witnessing several types of bone-related problems like Paget’s disease, gout, and rheumatoid arthritis.Besides, the population of older people is set to grow by 14%, as per the World Population Prospects in 2040.

Such aspects drive the global bone densitometer market demands. However, the market growth is hindered by high costs and a lack of awareness.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global bone densitometer market growth assessment includes the evaluation of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World. North America is the major region, with regard to the largest revenue share, attributed to world-class healthcare systems and advanced technologies.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The market is fragmented, with several international and domestic companies operating the market.As a result, the competitive rivalry is estimated to be high.

Some of the eminent firms operating in the market include Echolight Spa, Eurotec Systems Srl, BeamMed Ltd, Diagnostic Medical Systems Group, etc.

Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments

Companies mentioned
1. BEAMMED LTD
2. DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS GROUP
3. ECHOLIGHT SPA
4. EUROTEC SYSTEMS SRL
5. GE HEALTHCARE
6. HOLOGIC INC
7. L’ACN L’ACCESSORIO NUCLEARE SRL
8. MEDILINK
9. MEDONICA CO LTD
10. OSCARE MEDICAL OY
11. OSI SYSTEMS INC
12. OSTEOMETER MEDITECH INC
13. SCANFLEX HEALTHCARE AB
14. SWISSRAY GLOBAL HEALTHCARE HOLDING LTD
15. TRIVITRON HEALTHCARE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05813130/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


