The global bone densitometer market growth is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 4.30% during the forecast period, 2022-2030

The market growth is attributed to technological advancements like DXA scanners, the rising degenerative joint diseases, the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis, and the growing geriatric population.

MARKET INSIGHTS

A bone densitometer is an advanced form of X-ray technology that can determine osteoporosis and measure bone loss.The geriatric population is on the surge worldwide.



Given the advancing medical science, the death, infections, and disease rates have decreased with life expectancy increasing.The aging population faces problems like dementia, depression, diabetes, malnutrition, decreased bone density due to low calcium, etc.



In addition, the weaker bones result in the old age population witnessing several types of bone-related problems like Paget’s disease, gout, and rheumatoid arthritis.Besides, the population of older people is set to grow by 14%, as per the World Population Prospects in 2040.



Such aspects drive the global bone densitometer market demands. However, the market growth is hindered by high costs and a lack of awareness.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global bone densitometer market growth assessment includes the evaluation of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World. North America is the major region, with regard to the largest revenue share, attributed to world-class healthcare systems and advanced technologies.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The market is fragmented, with several international and domestic companies operating the market.As a result, the competitive rivalry is estimated to be high.



Some of the eminent firms operating in the market include Echolight Spa, Eurotec Systems Srl, BeamMed Ltd, Diagnostic Medical Systems Group, etc.



