U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0810
    -0.0022 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3067
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.4400
    +0.5500 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,299.29
    -723.26 (-1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.33
    -24.10 (-2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

Global Bone Growth Products Market Outlook & Forecast Report: Compound Annual Growth of 3.6% Forecast During 2022-2027

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Bone Growth Products Market

Global Bone Growth Products Market
Global Bone Growth Products Market

Dublin, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bone Growth Products Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bone growth products market is majorly driven by the rising incidence of bone and joint disorders, growing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive treatment options for people suffering from various orthopedic disorders, and the growing elderly population.

The bone growth products market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3.60% during the period 2022-2027.

The bone growth stimulator devices segment dominates the global bone growth products market, accounting for a share of 51.12%, followed by bone morphogenetic protein with 39.15% in 2021.

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, specialty orthopedic and spine centers, and ASCs. Hospitals & clinics segment is dominating in the market whereas, specialty orthopedic & spine centers is growing at 4.47% CAGR as patients increasingly prefer specialty spine care centers over multi-specialty hospitals.

The Report Includes:

  • The analysis of the global Bone Growth Products market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

  • It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global Bone Growth Products market.

  • The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

  • It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global Bone Growth Products market.

  • The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Market Segmentation by Product Type

  • Bone Growth Stimulator Device

  • Bone Morphogenic Protein

  • Platelet Rich Plasma

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Spinal Fusion Surgeries

  • Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeries

  • Delayed Union and Non-Union Bone Fracture

  • Others

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Hospitals and Clinic

  • Specialty Orthopaedic and Spine Center

  • Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Global players in the market are adopting acquisition strategies to remain competitive and extend their presence across geographies for higher market share. In addition, the competition among tier II and III players is high, with many regional and local players offering a diverse range of bone growth products.

Prominent Vendors

  • Bioventus

  • DJO

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Medtronic

  • Orthofix Medical

  • Stryker

  • Zimmer Biomet

Other Prominent Vendors

  • BTT Health

  • Elizur

  • Fintek Bio-Electric

  • Isto Biologics

  • ITO

  • Kinex Medical Company

  • Ossatec Benelux

  • Osteotec

  • Paragon 28

  • Royal Biologics

  • Stimulate Health

  • Smith+Nephew

  • SpineVision

  • VQ OrthoCare

Geographical Analysis

In 2021, North America accounted for a revenue share of 41.45% in the global bone growth products market. The regional market is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period and is likely to grow at a lesser CAGR than APAC as it has reached maturity.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2nt9ya

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are Hours for Good Friday.

    The stock market has taken a hit this year. Stocks slipped this week, too: The dropped 0.8%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.1% and 2.6%, respectively. Bond yields, however, ripped higher this week, denting the stock market.

  • Alibaba Seems Attractive Following Sell-Off

    The stock's butchering creates an attractive entry point

  • Putin tells Europe: You still need Russian gas but we're turning east

    Russia supplies around 40% of the EU's natural gas, and western sanctions over what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine have hit its energy exports by complicating the financing and logistics of existing deals. While the EU debates whether to slap sanctions on Russian gas and oil and member states seek supplies from elsewhere, the Kremlin has been forging closer ties with China, the world's top energy consumer, and other Asian countries. "The so-called partners from unfriendly countries concede themselves that they won't be able to make do without Russian energy resources, including without natural gas, for example," Putin told a televised government meeting.

  • Peloton Stock Halted, Tumbles After Surprise U.S. Membership Price Hike

    Peloton will boost the price of its all-access membership for U.S. customers to $44 starting on June 1.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Fascinating Tech Stock, More Biotech

    Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Tuesday continued her recent patterns, buying biotechnology stocks, a spectrometry stock, a 3D printer maker and a robotics-software stock.

  • Bank of America details 3 ways Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover bid may end, and one is terrible for shareholders

    “Mr. Musk has indicated that the $54.20 bid is final, but the board has a duty to explore all options for getting a higher price. Other social media or tech companies could be interested in Twitter,” the BofA analysts wrote.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.

  • Is Amazon Stock A Buy Now That It Plans A 20-For-1 Split And Buyback?

    Is Amazon stock a buy now that it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, its first in more than 20 years, along with a $10 billion stock buyback plan?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Everyone is in the investing game to see strong returns - the bigger, the better. However, the prospect of pocketing huge gains usually comes with a caveat; the potential for higher returns is accompanied by added risk, that is just the natural order of things. For those wishing to venture onto risker paths, penny stocks are one route to go down. These are usually considered equities selling for less than $5, and as such, any small share gains can result in outsized returns. That said, there is

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 50% From Current Levels

    When it comes to the market’s wild swings, is the glass half empty or half full? Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus is taking the latter view. Despite the volatility that has ruled the market this year, Stoltzfus describes a situation that nevertheless still brings high potential for investors willing to shoulder the risk. He writes: “While conditions are likely to remain somewhat unstable near term we’d expect investable opportunities to surface whenever ‘babies are thrown

  • Recession is now the ‘most likely’ outcome for the U.S. economy, not a soft landing, Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers tells Bloomberg Economics that the Federal Reserve "is going to have to keep going until we see disinflation."

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Keeps Sliding, 5 Stocks Near Buy Points, Tesla Earnings Loom

    The market rally is weak and divided. Here are five strong stocks and a game plan. Tesla headlines a big week of earnings.

  • Doug Kass: How Did Bank Stock Investors Get So Clueless?

    The share price of the largest and most popular money center bank extant, JPMorgan Chase , has fallen from $170 to $127. Among the better-performing large money banks, even Bank of America ($50 to $39) and Wells Fargo ($60 to $48) have performed poorly. I attribute the mistaken and almost universal optimism towards bank stocks as a singular reflection of the superficiality of investors today (the near universal mantra that "rates rise and so will bank stocks") and the mindless and wrong-footed logic and poor (company-specific and industry) analysis.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is The Stock Market Open On Good Friday?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Columbus Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Investors turn to defensive stocks as economic concerns grow

    U.S. stock investors worried geopolitical uncertainty and the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation could dent economic growth are heading for defensive sectors they believe can better weather turbulent times and tend to offer strong dividends. The healthcare, utilities, consumer staples and real estate sectors have posted gains so far in April even as the broader market has fallen, continuing a trend that has seen them outperform the S&P 500 this year. Their appeal has been particularly strong in recent months, as investors worry the Fed will choke the U.S. economy as it aggressively tightens policy to combat surging consumer prices.

  • Worried About a Recession? Buy IBM Stock, Morgan Stanley Says.

    Morgan Stanley's Erik Woodring boosted his rating on IBM to Overweight from Equal Weight, and increased his price target to $150, from $147.

  • Inflation is raging, but these 16 companies have pricing power

    High inflation threatens to end a decade of improving profitability for U.S. companies, but these companies are bucking the trend.

  • Elon Musk Needs ‘Massive Loan’ or Big Tesla Stock Sale to Buy Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- Even for the world’s richest person, $43 billion is a steep price.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks; U.S. Eyes Envoy to KyivUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedElon Musk’s proposed all-cash offer to buy Twitter Inc. represents about one-sixth

  • Top Dividend Stocks for April 2022

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for April.

  • Twitter Is Weighing a Poison Pill Defense to Thwart Elon Musk’s Takeover Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s board is considering adopting a measure that would protect the company from hostile acquisition bids, according to people with knowledge of the matter, following billionaire Elon Musk’s unwelcome offer to take the company private.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItUkraine Update: Russian