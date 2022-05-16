U.S. markets open in 6 hours 9 minutes

Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market Is Expected to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

·4 min read
Rise in the geriatric population, increase in incidences of fracture and accidents, rise in prevalence of arthritis, and surge in cases of diabetes and other medical conditions drive the growth of the global bone growth stimulators market. Based on region, North America contributed the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share.

Portland, OR, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Bone Growth Stimulators Market generated $2.0 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.3 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6430

Rise in geriatric population, increase in incidences of fracture and accidents, rise in prevalence of arthritis surge in cases of diabetes and other medical conditions such as obesity, vascular disease, and renal disorders, and rise in inclination of patients toward minimally invasive & non-invasive surgical treatments drive the growth of the global bone growth stimulators market. However, stringent approval processes and limited medical reimbursement policies for bone stimulation products restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, rise in platelet-rich plasma and bone morphogenetic proteins and availability of cost-effective bone growth stimulation devices present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to a global lockdown and the temporary closure of a number of orthopedic clinics, thereby affecting the overall growth of the global bone growth stimulators market.

  • It further disrupted the whole supply chain, delayed or canceled elective surgeries, and restricted non-essential care across hospitals, which in turn, hampered the market growth.

  • However, the market is expected to recover soon as COVID-19 vaccination has been given in various economies across the globe.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global bone growth stimulators market based on product, application, distribution channel, and region.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6430

Based on application, the spinal fusion surgeries segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on distribution channel, the hospitals & clinincs segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Leading players in the global bone growth stimulators market analyzed in the research include 3M Company, Ambu A/S, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cognionics, Inc., ConMed, The Cooper Companies, Inc., DyMedix, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Plc., and Natus Medical Inc.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Optical Imaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Telemedicine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

DNA Vaccines Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Enteric Softgel Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Eye Drops and Lubricants Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Allergy Treatment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

U.S. Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/


