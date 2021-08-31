U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

Global Bone Void Fillers Market, By Material, By Form, By Procedure, By End User, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

ReportLinker
·5 min read

Global Bone Void Fillers Market, By Material (Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM), Calcium Sulphate, Tri-Calcium Phosphate, Others), By Form (Gel, Granules, Paste, Others), By Procedure (Spine Fusion, Interbody Fusion, Oral Surgeries, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others), By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bone Void Fillers Market, By Material, By Form, By Procedure, By End User, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131076/?utm_source=GNW

Global bone void fillers market will grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.Increasing prevalence of bone-associated diseases is expected to be the major driver for the forecast period.

Bone void fillers are in high demand especially the synthetic bone void filler due to its associated advantages including infinite supply of raw materials, sterility, and decreased risk of infections.Launch of new products along with regulatory approvals is expected to foster the market growth.

Increase in the number of clinical studies with desired outcomes and high-end investments by the market players for research and development activities is boosting the demand for bone void fillers.Surge in adoption of antibiotic eluting bone void fillers due to its associated benefits is creating lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Material which is used to make the bone void fillers is mixed with antibiotics to increase the treatment efficiency. These products are mainly used in treating various bone related infections such as diabetic foot infections and osteomyelitis, bone tumors and diabetic foot ulcers. Increase in incidences resulting in trauma or fractures require the bone void fillers for treatment purposes is expected to accelerate the growth of the bone void fillers market.
Global bone void fillers market is segmented into material, form, procedure, end user, regional distribution, and company.On the basis of regional analysis, North America is expected to account for major market share for the next five years.

Strong prevalence of bone related diseases and high adoption of technologically advanced products is expected to fuel the market demand of bone void fillers. Strong economic position and presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure is further influencing the market growth.
The major players operating in the global bone void fillers market are BoneSupport AB, Wright Medical Group N.V., Arthrex Inc., Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Collagen Matrix Inc., Smith & Nephew plc (Graftys), NuVasive, Inc., among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022–2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global bone void fillers market from 2016 to 2019.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global bone void fillers market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
• To classify and forecast global bone void fillers market based on material, form, procedure, end user, regional distribution, and company.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global bone void fillers market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global bone void fillers market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global bone void fillers market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global bone void fillers market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global bone void fillers market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of global bone void fillers market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Bone void fillers manufacturing companies
• Market research and consulting firms
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to bone void fillers market
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global bone void fillers market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Global Bone Void Fillers Market, By Material:
o Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)
o Calcium Sulphate
o Tri-Calcium Phosphate
o Others
• Global Bone Void Fillers Market, By Form:
o Gel
o Granules
o Paste
o Others
• Global Bone Void Fillers Market, By Procedure:
o Spine Fusion
o Interbody Fusion
o Oral Surgeries
o Others
• Global Bone Void Fillers Market, By End User:
o Hospitals
o Specialty Clinics
o Others
• Global Bone Void Fillers Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global bone void fillers market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131076/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


