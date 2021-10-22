U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

Global Boning Rod Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2016-2026 Segmented By Type, By Application, By End Use, By Region

ReportLinker
·6 min read

This report is 90% complete and will include the latest impact analysis of Covid-19 along with updated quarterly market data for the year 2021 (estimated). This report will be delivered within three working days post order confirmation.

New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Boning Rod Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2016-2026 Segmented By Type, By Application, By End Use, By Region" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177437/?utm_source=GNW


Global Boning Rod Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2016-2026
Segmented By Type (Foresight, Traveller, Backsight), By Application (Horizontal Lines, Slopes), By End Use (Canal Excavation, Road Construction, Dyke Construction), By Region

Global boning rod market is expected to register a brisk growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2016-2026 on the account of surging demand from the construction industry.Rapidly increasing canal construction is further driving the growth of the global boning rod market in the upcoming five years.

Rail lines that are constructed via excavated lands along with rapidly increasing demands for the same to expand the horizons of traveling is further supporting the growth of the global boning rod market in the next five years.Demand for the construction of the roads in the rural areas as well as hilly & mountain areas is further aiding the growth of the global boning rods market in the future five years.

Boning rods are also utilized for the monitoring of the excavation sights thereby supporting the growth of the global boning rod market in the forecast years. Also, increased surveys to learn conditions of the constructed roads, excavated lands, canal constructing sites, along with the increase in dyke construction sites, is substantiating the growth of the global boning rod market in the forecast period, until 2026.
The boning rods are a set of three T-shaped, wooden-block equipment that is utilized for measuring and monitoring the level of the trench that is often dug throughout its growth. It is manufactured of light-strong timber and all the three pieces have same length to monitor the passage dug through a canal or excavated sight is formulated and even of same height to avoid any future case of unexpected landslides due to lack of space or irregular passageway.
The global boning rod market is segmented by type, application, end use, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.Based on type, the market is further bifurcated into foresight, traveler, and backsight.

All the three types of boning rods are often used together to measure the depth of excavated sights.The ’kit’ consists of typically identical boning rods, although when ’fixed’ sight rails are used, the ’traveller’ may be constructed to a specified length.

The foresight and backsight boning rods are set up at a specified height and held by an operative.These boning rods are set such that the set up is perfectly in a straight line and horizontal and then the third boning rod known as traveller is used between the two rods to establish the similarity in heights.

An operative at one of the established levels then sights through over the traveller to the backsight rod and instructs the operative holding the Traveller to raise or lower it accordingly until it ’bones-in’ between the foresight and backsight.
Holding the major shares of the global boning rod market are Sun Labtek, Golden Engineering Corporation, MY Construction, Jiangsu Hengshun Tai Steel Co., Ltd., PEAKEDNESS, M.A. Zavery & Company, Anyang Daguan Metal Material Co. Ltd., Elite Construction Machine and Testing Lab, Anhui Anlu Aluminum Industry Co., Ltd., Shanghai Zenith Mining & Construction Machinery Co Ltd., among others. Market players are actively involved in the research and technological development in the product developments. The advanced technology has made it possible for the industry to provide excellent services through boning rod. Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years. New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016 – 2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022 – 2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global boning rod market from 2016 to 2019.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global boning rod market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
• To classify and forecast global boning rod market based on type, application, end user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global boning rod market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global boning rod market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global boning rod market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global boning rod market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global boning rod market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the country.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures and service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.
The analyst calculated the market size of global boning rod market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Manufacturers, service providers, end users, and other stakeholders
• Distributors and suppliers of products & services and other stakeholders
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to boning rod
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, service providers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global boning rod market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Boning Rod Market, By Type:
o Foresight
o Traveller
o Backsight
• Boning Rod Market, By Application:
o Horizontal Lines
o Slopes
• Boning Rod Market, By End Use:
o Canal Excavation
o Road Construction
o Dyke Construction
• Boning Rod Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Poland
Denmark
o Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Iraq
Turkey
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Peru
Chile

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global boning rod market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177437/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


