Global Boron Nitride Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Global Market Estimates
·2 min read
Global Market Estimates
Global Market Estimates

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Boron Nitride Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The increasing demand for high thermal conductivity and low electrical conductivity material, rising demand from electrical and electronics sectors for boron nitride, and demand from the personal care sector and skin care products are expected to support the growth of the boron nitride market.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Boron Nitride Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, the hexagonal boron nitride (HBN) segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global boron nitride market from 2023 to 2028

  • As per the application mode, the aerospace & defense segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global boron nitride market from 2023 to 2028

  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

  • North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period

  • 3M Company, Saint-Gobain, Ceradyne, Inc., Momentive, H.C.Starck, UK Abrasives, Denka, Henze, Showa Denko Group, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Xinfukang, Qingzhou Fangyuan, DCEI, and Zibo Jonye Ceramic Technologies among others, are some of the key players in the global boron nitride market

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/boron-nitride-market-3929

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN)

  • Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)

  • Wurtzite Boron Nitride (WBN)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Lubricant

  • Abrasive

  • Semiconductor Devices

  • Plastic Additive

  • Electronics

  • Aerospace & Defense

  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Netherlands

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Thailand

  • Indonesia

  • Malaysia

  • Singapore

  • Vietnam

  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Chile

  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Israel

  • South Africa

  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

