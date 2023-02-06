Global Boron Nitride Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Global Market Estimates

3M Company, Saint-Gobain, Ceradyne, Inc., Momentive, H.C.Starck, UK Abrasives, Denka, Henze, Showa Denko Group, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Xinfukang, Qingzhou Fangyuan, DCEI, and Zibo Jonye Ceramic Technologies among others, are some of the key players in the global boron nitride market.

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Boron Nitride Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2028.



The increasing demand for high thermal conductivity and low electrical conductivity material, rising demand from electrical and electronics sectors for boron nitride, and demand from the personal care sector and skin care products are expected to support the growth of the boron nitride market.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Boron Nitride Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the hexagonal boron nitride (HBN) segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global boron nitride market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application mode, the aerospace & defense segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global boron nitride market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN)

Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)

Wurtzite Boron Nitride (WBN)



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Lubricant

Abrasive

Semiconductor Devices

Plastic Additive

Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Others



By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

