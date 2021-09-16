U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

Global Botanical Supplements Market Report 2021: Powder, Liquid, Tablets, Capsules, Gummies - Market is Expected to Reach $48.75 Billion by 2028

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Botanical Supplements Markets 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global botanical supplements market size is expected to reach USD 48.75 billion by 2028

As per the survey done by Nutritional Outlook, it is being found that prevention and immunity are the most important purchase drivers in the market for botanical supplements. In 2019, immunity positioned fifth in the list of consumer market demands, and moved to third place, following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 61% of the respondents in the US said that they increased supplement consumption to invigorate immunity.

Moreover, the market survey also revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged dietary changes, with botanical supplements accounted for over 44% of consumers in the country. It is being stated that the shift was primarily to promote sound immune heath.

Moreover, according to the statistics published by the American Botanical Council, in 2018, the sale of ashwagandha increased exponentially and was one of the 40 top-selling ingredients in both herbal and natural retail stores. The global health and nutrition industry is flooded with natural ingredients that can induce athletic performance in an individual. The shift is more towards plant-based botanical supplements.

In 2020, the North America botanical supplements industry accounted for over 30% of the global market. Region's dominance is due to rising consumer awareness regarding the potential benefits of the health supplements coupled with growing interest in natural products. Moreover, the rising rate of obese population in the US and the increase in vegan population also propelled the region's market growth for botanical supplements.

Companies operating in the market for botanical supplements Dabur India, Nutraceutical International Company, NBTY Inc., Mondelez International, The Himalaya Drug Company, Ricola AG., Procter and Gamble, BASF SE, and Blackmores Limited.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Highlights

3. Research Methodology

4. Botanical Supplements Market Insights
4.1. Botanical Supplements - Industry snapshot
4.2. Botanical Supplements Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. Rising heath consciousness
4.2.1.2. Innovations in botanical supplements
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. Limited food supply
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Botanical Supplements Market Industry trends

5. Botanical Supplements Market Assessment by Form
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Introduction
5.2.1. Global Botanical Supplements Market, By Form, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3. Powder
5.4. Liquid
5.5. Tablets
5.6. Capsules
5.7. Gummies

6. Global Botanical Supplements Market, by End Use
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Introduction
6.2.1. Global Botanical Supplements Market, By End Use, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.3. OTC
6.4. Prescribed

7. Global Botanical Supplements Market, by Source
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Introduction
7.2.1. Global Botanical Supplements Market, By Source, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.3. Herbs
7.4. Leaves
7.5. Spices
7.6. Flowers

8. Botanical Supplements Market Assessment by Application
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. Introduction
8.2.1. Global Botanical Supplements Market, By Application, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.3. Energy & Weight Management
8.4. General Health
8.5. Bone & Joint Health
8.6. Gastrointestinal Health
8.7. Immunity
8.8. Cardiac Health
8.9. Diabetes
8.10. Anti-cancer

9. Botanical Supplements Market Assessment by Geography
9.1. Key findings
9.2. Introduction

10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
10.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions

11. Company Profiles

  • Dabur India

  • Nutraceutical International Company

  • NBTY Inc.

  • Mondelez International

  • The Himalaya Drug Company

  • Ricola AG.

  • Procter and Gamble

  • BASF SE

  • Blackmores Limited.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iwh5ue

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


