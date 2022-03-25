U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,513.97
    -6.19 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,691.99
    -15.95 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,068.30
    -123.54 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,070.12
    -5.33 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.39
    +1.05 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.20
    -6.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    25.64
    -0.28 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0991
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4860
    +0.1450 (+6.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3192
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0210
    -0.2990 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,170.19
    +160.45 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.36
    -2.17 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Global Bottled Water Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bottled Water Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global bottled water market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Bottled water is obtained from various sources, including wells, protected springs or a public water supply, and intended for human consumption. It has high amounts of dissolved minerals or total dissolved solids (TDS) as compared to regular water. The bottles are generally treated with ultraviolet (UV) irradiation before packaging, which prevents the growth of pathogenic organisms during storage or transportation.

After the disinfection process, these bottles are filled with water, labeled and sold in different sizes, ranging from single-serve to large carboys for water coolers. At present, the rising incidences of water-borne diseases and emerging health and wellness trends worldwide are increasing the utilization of bottled water for domestic purposes.

The growing awareness about the disadvantages of sugar and artificial sweeteners present in carbonated drinks, along with the rising health consciousness among individuals, represents one of the key factors bolstering the demand for bottled water. The increasing premiumization of water bottles on account of inflating disposable incomes is also contributing to the market growth. The sales of premium bottled water are also supported by its escalating adoption in hotels and restaurants.

Furthermore, the increasing participation of individuals in outdoor activities is promoting the utilization of small-sized water bottles. Besides this, the easy availability of smart vending machines for bottled water in numerous counties is positively influencing the market growth.

Additionally, the growing focus on introducing lightweight, eco-friendly packaging solutions is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global bottled water market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., Danone S.A., Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG, Nestle S.A., Nongfu Spring (Yangshengtang Co. Ltd.), Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Primo Water Corporation, Tata Consumer Products Limited and The Coca-Cola Company.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global bottled water market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global bottled water market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging type?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global bottled water market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Bottled Water Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Still
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Carbonated
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Flavored
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Mineral
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Convenience Stores
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Direct Sales
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 On-Trade
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Packaging Type
8.1 PET Bottles
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Metal Cans
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Danone S.A.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Nestle S.A.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Nongfu Spring (Yangshengtang Co. Ltd.)
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 PepsiCo Inc.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Primo Water Corporation
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Tata Consumer Products Limited
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.10 The Coca-Cola Company
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w3eba8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-bottled-water-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301510786.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s Why Upstart Holdings (UPST) Landed in Vulcan Value Partners’ Detractor List

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Vulcan Value Partners Large Cap Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 1.2% net return for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the Russell 1000 Value Index and […]

  • Marijuana: Where Congress stands on cannabis legalization, reform efforts

    POLITICO Reporter Natalie Fertig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the recent increase in cannabis stocks as well as where Congress stands on cannabis legalization.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Despite strong quarterly results, some investors got hung up on guidance for first-quarter deliveries.

  • Why Shares of DiDi Global, Alibaba, and JD.com Are Falling Today

    The situation between U.S. and Chinese regulators over Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges continues to evolve.

  • Tilray, Sundial, and Other Cannabis Stocks Buzz. The House Will Consider Decriminalization.

    Shares of major marijuana stocks rise Friday after the House said it would consider a bill to decriminalize cannabis. But the enthusiasm may be unwarranted, analysts warn.

  • Moderna Details Vaccines Progress, but Investors Shrug

    With 31 vaccines under development and 19 in clinical trials, the company is seeking to prove the value of its platform beyond the pandemic.

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

    You can buy pieces of some of the world's most exciting up-and-coming businesses for the price of a large pizza.

  • Bausch Health Spin-Off Plan Slammed as ‘Fraudulent Transfer’

    (Bloomberg) -- Bausch Health Cos.’ plan to spin off a vision-care unit is a “fraudulent transfer” aimed at protecting valuable assets from securities litigation, a group of investors said.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Deepens as Evidence Sugge

  • For Boeing, China Eastern Crash and 737 MAX News Cap a Difficult Week

    A piece of the Boeing 737-800 that crashed in China Monday was found miles from the crash site, according to reports.

  • 12 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss 12 biggest agriculture companies in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the agriculture industry, click 5 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World. Agriculture Industry Dynamics Agriculture has evolved from basic farming practices into a highly diverse sector, with enhanced soil preparation techniques, crop nutrients for […]

  • Google's workers are increasingly critical about how much it's paying them

    At an all-hands meeting, workers pressed the company's executives about the competitiveness of their compensation.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is integrated into so many products and services that we use every day that we hardly notice that it's there. The loan origination business is long overdue for disruption, and Upstart Holdings' (NASDAQ: UPST) AI-based platform is doing just that. The company's AI also makes applying for a loan ridiculously easy, with more than 70% of loans being fully automated.

  • Tesla ‘is entering a new growth phase': Analyst

    "Tesla represents one of the market's best secular growth stories, and that's important at a time where growth is really being hurt by inflationary impacts," CFRA Analyst Garrett Nelson told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Chinese stocks under pressure as Weibo faces delisting possibility

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick examines Chinese stocks after Weibo gets added to a delisting watchlist.

  • These Are 5 of the Fastest-Growing Large-Cap Stocks on the Planet

    These companies have the size for stability and the growth to produce significant gains for investors.

  • A financial shock could wreck retirees' or pre-retirees' finances. Here's how to be ready.

    When financial catastrophes happen in retirement, it's harder to recover without a payday. Here's how to get yourself prepared.

  • Why Okta Stock Keeps Dropping

    Shares of cloud-based cybersecurity company Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) tumbled 2.5% in Thursday afternoon trading (3:25 p.m. EDT) as the news about the company's hack, that first emerged on Tuesday, got even worse today. As you'll recall, the basic story goes something like this: Sometime back in January, bad actors from the Lapsus ransomware group (aka Lapsus$) -- believed to be based in Brazil or some other Latin American country -- was able to compromise the account of a third-party, customer-support engineer. At the time, Reuters reported that "the scope of the hack is unknown," but Okta reassured customers that "there is no evidence of ongoing malicious activity beyond the activity detected in January."

  • Novavax's COVID-19 booster to be evaluated in NIH study

    Novavax Inc. said Friday that its experimental COVID-19 booster is being tested in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial sponsored by the National Institutes of Health. This study is evaluating Novavax's protein-based booster candidate in people who have already received the primary series of shots developed by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. , Johnson & Johnson , or Moderna Inc. . (Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine has not been authorized in the U.S.; it is currently being reviewed by the Food and Drug Administratio

  • Why Alleghany Is the Ideal Buffett Acquisition

    Over the years, Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) have been building up a huge cash balance. Earlier this week, Berkshire Hathaway said it would acquire the insurance giant Alleghany Corp. (NYSE: Y) for $11.6 billion. Berkshire Hathaway's deal is its largest since 2016 when it bought Precision Castparts for $37 billion.