Global Bottled Water Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.7% Through 2030, Fueled by Rising Health Awareness and Convenient Packaging

IndexBox, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has published a new report on the global bottled water market . The report, which can be accessed on the IndexBox website, provides a comprehensive analysis of the market size, trends, and insights for the period of 2023-2030.



Trial access to market data is available on the IndexBox platform, which provides users with valuable information on the global bottled water market. According to the report, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The growth is attributed to the increasing health awareness among consumers, the availability of convenient and portable packaging, and the rise in demand for flavored and functional water.

Key growth drivers include the increasing consumer demand for healthy and safe drinking water, the growing trend of on-the-go hydration, and the expanding distribution channels for bottled water. However, the market also faces challenges such as the negative environmental impact of plastic bottles and the rising competition from other beverages.

Factors affecting demand in the global bottled water market include changes in lifestyle patterns, urbanization, and the increasing preference for healthy beverages. The major consuming industries include the retail sector, the hospitality industry, and the healthcare sector.

The industry is segmented by product type, end-user, and region.

Segmentation by Product Type:

The global bottled water market is segmented by product type, including still water, carbonated water, flavored water, and functional water. Still water is the largest segment, accounting for the majority of the market share due to its popularity as a basic source of hydration. Carbonated water is gaining popularity due to its bubbly texture, while flavored and functional water are increasingly in demand for their added health benefits and unique taste profiles.

Segmentation by End-User:

The bottled water market is also segmented by end-user, including retail, hospitality, and healthcare sectors. The retail sector is the largest end-user segment, accounting for the majority of the market share due to the widespread availability of bottled water in supermarkets, convenience stores, and online platforms. The hospitality sector is also a significant end-user, as hotels, restaurants, and cafes increasingly offer bottled water as a premium alternative to tap water.

Story continues

Segmentation by Region:

The global bottled water market is segmented by region, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is the largest market for bottled water, with significant growth in countries such as China and India due to a rise in health awareness and the increasing demand for on-the-go hydration. North America and Europe also account for a significant share of the market due to their established bottled water industries and health-conscious consumers. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are emerging markets for bottled water, with a rising demand for safe drinking water and improved sanitation facilities.

The top 10 largest manufacturers in the industry are Nestle S.A., Danone S.A., PepsiCo Inc., Coca-Cola Company, Mountain Valley Spring Company LLC, Nongfu Spring Co. Ltd., Unicer-Bebidas SA, CG Roxane LLC, Voss of Norway ASA, and Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.

For more information, please visit https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-bottled-waters-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

Keywords: Bottled water, Market Analysis, Forecast, Trends, Insights.



CONTACT: contact Mekhrona Dzhuraeva, Editor at media@indexbox.io.



