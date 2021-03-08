The Global Bottled Water Market Size & Share Predicted to Reach USD 400 Billion by 2026: FnF Research

[175+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent analysis research report; the global Bottled Water Market in 2019 was approximately USD 230 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% and is anticipated to reach around USD 400 Billion by 2026. Top market players are Nestlé S.A., Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG, Tata Global Beverages, PepsiCo, Inc., RHODIUS Mineral Springs and others.

New York, NY, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Bottled Water Market By Type (Still bottled water, Carbonated bottled water, Flavoured bottled water, and Functional bottled water) and By End-Use (Packaging, Consumer goods, and Agriculture): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026".

“According to the research report, the global Bottled Water Market was estimated at USD 230 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 400 Billion by 2026. The global Bottled Water Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% from 2019 to 2027”.

The bottled water industry is growing steadily. The industry under review is well known and develops at a reasonable rate. The risk of disease due to drinking polluted tap water, preference for consumers for clean drinking water, and easy portability and convenience provided by bottled water can be attributed to this. However, market growth prospects can be achieved by the introduction of environmentally friendly packaging and aromatic water with regulated components. The bottled water market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years as shifts in customer life become readier to save time from the most convenient water and food sources.

Throughout our research report, we have encompassed all the proven models and tools of industry analysis and extensively illustrated all the key business strategies and business models adopted in the Bottled Water industry. The report provides an all-inclusive and detailed competitive landscape prevalent in the Bottled Water market.

The report utilizes established industry analysis tools and models such as Porter’s Five Forces framework to analyze and recognize critical business strategies adopted by various stakeholders involved in the entire value chain of the Bottled Water industry. The Bottled Water market report additionally employs SWOT analysis and PESTLE analysis models for further in-depth analysis.

Nonetheless, strict regulations on the authorization of bottled water and tap water quality at a lower price are important variables hindering the growth of the industry. The most popular source of water is bottled water because it can be easily transported in many convenient packets. These bottles of water are useful on the go. These are also easy to access in the supermarket and departmental shops to support the development of the water bottling industry. However, the stringent government rules regarding the use of plastic bottles might hinder the market’s growth over the forecast period.

Industry Major Market Players

Nestlé S.A.

Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG

Tata Global Beverages

Pepsi Co Inc

RHODIUS Mineral Springs and Beverages GmbH & Co. KG

Gerolsteiner

Danone Waters of America Inc.

Bisleri Ltd.

Spring of Nongfu

Coca-Cola

As of 2019, the still bottled water segment was accounted for USD 177 billion. This segment is likely to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, providing more than 75% of the overall demand for the global bottled water industry. This growth is primarily owed to the huge consumer base of this segment. Based on the end-use segment, packaging held the majority of shares in 2019, primarily attributable to the huge presence of the beverage and drinks industry across the globe.

The demand for bottled water is projected at USD 230 billion in 2019 and is expected to record an 8 percent CAGR in the forecast timeframe. Governments that limit the use of plastics in tandem with increasing public awareness of the negative effects of plastic waste are among the key factors that drive demand growth. In addition, increased use of bottled water in packaging and agriculture is expected to complement the growth of the segment.

In addition to raising awareness of the rising water consumption in rich regions around the world, the bottled water sector is gaining momentum from the increasing popularity of carbonated water. Companies working on the bottled water market and ensuring proper recycling are developing environmentally friendly packaging materials. Mushrooming of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) also increases the demand for big bottled water. On the other hand, the environmental impact of plastic bottles and the strict environmental legislation are some of the restrictions that prohibit the bottled water industry from developing at a higher level.

Based on the region, North America held dominated the global market in 2019; this region was accounted for nearly USD $42 billion. The North American region is anticipated to dominate over the forecast period owing to the rise in demand for packaged drinks in this region.

Browse the full “Bottled Water Market By Type (Still bottled water, Carbonated bottled water, Flavoured bottled water, and Functional bottled water) and By End-Use (Packaging, Consumer goods, and Agriculture): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/bottled-water-market-by-type-still-bottled-water-713

This report segments the Bottled Water market as follows:

Global Bottled Water Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Still bottled water

Carbonated bottled water

Flavoured bottled water

Functional bottled water

Global Bottled Water Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Packaging

Consumer goods

Agriculture

