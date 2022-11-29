U.S. markets open in 4 hours 17 minutes

Global Botulinum Toxin Market Is Expected to Reach $13.1 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Increase in geriatric population, rise in the number of botulinum toxin procedures, and surge in self-awareness among people regarding aesthetic appearance drive the growth of the global botulinum market. By end-user, the specialty and dermatology clinics segment held the major share in 2021, By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Portland, OR, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Botulinum Toxin Market was estimated at $5.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $13.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12300

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$5.8 Billion

Market Size in 2031

$13.1 Billion

CAGR

8.6%

No. of Pages in Report

215

Segments Covered

Application, Product, End-user, and Region.

Drivers

Increase in geriatric population, rise in the number of botulinum toxin procedures, and surge in self-awareness among people regarding aesthetic appearance

Restraints

Certain side-effects associated with the botox procedure

Opportunities

Growth potential of emerging economies


Covid-19 scenario-

  • The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to cancellation of several non-essential procedures, which impacted the global botulinum toxin market negatively.

  • However, the market has now got back on track.

The global botulinum toxin market is analyzed across application, product, end user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By application, the therapeutic segment held more than half of the global botulinum toxin market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The aesthetic segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.3% throughout the forecast period.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12300

By product, the botulinum toxin type A segment garnered more than 90% of the global botulinum toxin market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The botulinum toxin type B segment, simultaneously, would project the fastest CAGR of 9.9% throughout the forecast period.

By end-user, the specialty and dermatology clinics segment held more than half of the global botulinum toxin market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 9.3% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America generated nearly two-fifths of the global botulinum toxin market share in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global botulinum toxin market report include Merz Pharma GmbH And Co. Kgaa , Us Worldmed, Llc, Abbvie Inc (Allergan), Ipsen Group , Revance Therapeutics Inc, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Medy-Tox, Inc., Hugel, Inc., Galderma, and Evolus Inc.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.


Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

mHealth Market by Type (mHealth Devices and mHealth Services), Stakeholders (Mobile Operators, Device Vendors, Healthcare Providers, and Content Players), and Application (Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Respiratory diseases, Neurological Disorders, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Oncology-Cancer Drugs Market By Drug Class Type (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy), and Hormonal Therapy), By Indication (Lung Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, Esophagus Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Bladder Cancer, and Other Cancers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Asthma and COPD Drugs Market by Diseases (Asthma and COPD) and Medication Class (Combination Drugs, Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS), Short Acting Beta Agonists (SABA), Long Acting Beta Agonists (LABA), Leukotriene Antagonists (LTA), Anticholinergics, and Others.): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Breast Pumps Market by Product Type (Closed System Breast Pumps, Open System Breast Pumps), by Technology (Manual Breast Pumps, Electric Breast Pumps), by Application (Personal Use Pumps, Hospital Grade Pumps): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Advanced Wound Care Market by Product (Infection Management, Exudate Management, Active Wound Care, and Therapy Devices), Application (Chronic Wounds and Acute Wounds), and End User (Hospitals and Community Health Service Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com


