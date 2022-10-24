U.S. markets close in 2 hours

  • S&P 500

    3,783.24
    +30.49 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,426.47
    +343.91 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,880.40
    +20.69 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,741.55
    -0.69 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.70
    -0.35 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.10
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    +0.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9874
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2190
    +0.0060 (+0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1282
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8870
    +1.2570 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,291.77
    -141.64 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.03
    -1.33 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

Global Bovine Serum Albumin Market Size to grow USD 22 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 16.5%; Spherical Insights & Consulting

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
·5 min read
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP
SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Global Bovine Serum Albumin Market Size was valued at USD 5.58 billion in 2021 and the worldwide bovine serum albumin market is expected to reach USD 22.0 billion by 2030. Companies Covered:Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (U.S.), Merck KGAA (Germany), Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc (Japan), Proliant Biologicals (U.S.), Kraeber & Co Gmbh (Germany), Rockland Immunochemicals Inc (U.S.), Rocky mountain biologicals (U.S.), BelHealth investment partners, LLC (U.S.), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.), Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd (Israel), LGC Group (U.K.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Biological Industries (Israel), Serion GmbH (Germany) and other Prominent Key Players.

New York, United States , Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global Bovine Serum Albumin Market Size to grow from USD 5.58 billion in 2021 to USD 22.0 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.5% during the forecast period.  The bovine serum albumin market has grown due to the novel product introduction in the bovine serum albumin field. Additionally, increasing the serum in a dietary whey protein enhances market growth. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1239

View a detailed Table of Content Here–

The COVID-19 pandemic has made an adverse impact on credit portfolios. There has been an unprecedented rise in unemployment and disruption in economic activity, putting a strain on the solvency of customers and companies. Central banks have taken a proactive approach by injecting liquidity into the market by lowering interest rates and asset purchase programs. Managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets were hard enough with ongoing geopolitical tensions, international trade wars, and the occasional hurricanes and earthquakes. The current pandemic situation has forced chief risk officers and their teams to recalibrate old assumptions and models used to manage and monitor risk. COVID-19’s global impact has shown that interconnectedness plays an important role in international cooperation. As a result, many governments started rushing toward identifying, evaluating, and procuring reliable solutions powered by AI.

The human serum albumin segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the product, the global Bovine serum albumin market is categorized into Human Serum Albumin, Bovine Albumin, and Recombinant Serum Albumin. The human serum albumin segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. Using human serum albumin (HSA) as the main protein in the development and improvement of molecular imaging has a lot of good qualities. Also, the release of brand-new products that fit into the market will help the market grow. In November of 2021, for example, Grifols showed off their most recent albumin portfolio innovation. The product was sold under the brand name ALBUTEIN FlexBag (Albumin (Human) U.S.P., and it came in concentrations of 5% and 25%.

Browse key industry insights spread across 240 pages with 183 market data tables and figures & charts from the report "Global Bovine Serum Albumin Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Human Serum Albumin, Bovine Albumin, and Recombinant Serum Albumin), By Application (Therapeutic, Drug Delivery, Culture Media, Vaccine Ingredient, and Others) , and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030." in detail along with the table of contents

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1239  

The drug delivery segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the Bovine serum albumin market is categorized into Therapeutic, Drug Delivery, Culture Media, Vaccine Ingredient, and Others. The drug delivery segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. Bovine serum albumin, also known as BSA, was employed to generate nanoparticles for use in a drug delivery system. Laser light scanning was used to measure the size of the manufactured nano-particles.

North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2021.

The Global bovine serum albumin market has been segmented into five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. North America is expected to be the largest market. Because of the high demand for albumin in research and development activities, the rising production of immunoglobulins, the growing non-therapeutic applications of albumin, and the rise in plasma collection in the North American region, it is anticipated that the North American region will dominate the market. It is anticipated that the United States would have the majority share of market growth. This is because the United States is home to a very large number of companies that are involved in the biopharmaceutical industry. For instance, as of June 2020, clinicaltrials.gov reports that there are around 107 current clinical studies connected to albumin in the United States. These trials are at various levels of development and are being conducted for a variety of different reasons. Asia-Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1239  

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global bovine serum albumin market include ,Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (U.S.), Merck KGAA (Germany), Itoham Yonekyu Holdings Inc (Japan), Proliant Biologicals (U.S.),Kraeber & Co Gmbh (Germany), Rockland Immunochemicals Inc (U.S.), Rocky mountain biologicals (U.S.), BelHealth investment partners, LLC (U.S.), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.), Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd (Israel), LGC Group (U.K.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Biological Industries (Israel), Serion GmbH (Germany).

Browse Related Reports

Global Bovine Mastitis Market Size, Share, and COVID-15.5 Impact Analysis By Type (Clinical and Sub-Clinical), By Product (Antibiotics, Surgery, Vaccines, Pain Killers, and Others), By Route of Administration (Intra-Mammary and Systemic), By Therapy (Lactating Period and Dry Period), By End Users (Hospitals, Veterinary Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/bovine-mastitis-market

Global Wagyu Beef Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Product Type (Japanese Breed, Australian Breed, Cross Breed, and Others), By Applications (Direct To Human Use and Industrial Use), By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By Distribution Channels (Online delivery and Store-based Retail), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/wagyu-beef-market

Global Alcohol Ingredients Market Size, Share & Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report, By Ingredient (Yeast, Enzymes, Colorants, Flavors & salts & Others), By Beverage (Beer, Spirits, Wine, Whisky & Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/alcohol-ingredients-market

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us               

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba, the FXI ETF, and the Risk to Chinese Stocks

    The reaction to President Xi's new power has been swift but I don't think it'll be discounted in one trading session.

  • Why Nio and More Chinese EV Stocks Crashed Monday

    Shares of many Chinese companies are getting hit hard today, including several of China's electric vehicle (EV) makers. Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), XPeng (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) all plunged by double digits Monday morning. As of 10:53 a.m. ET, Nio shares were down 20.6%, XPeng was lower by 18.8%, and Li Auto had plunged 24.1%.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying

    These passive income-generating stocks offer yields ranging from 11.3% to 18.6% right now, and billionaire money managers keep buying them hand over fist.

  • 10 Most Undervalued Value Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 10 most undervalued value stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Most Undervalued Value Stocks To Buy Now. 2022 has been an unfavorable year for stocks so far due to rampant inflation and high interest […]

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Sinking Today

    Wall Street's skepticism continues to feed Main Street's fears about this growth stock's prospects.

  • Why Baidu, Dingdong, and Pinduoduo Stocks Crashed on Monday

    Chinese President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term as leader of the People's Republic on Sunday -- and U.S.-listed Chinese tech stocks promptly fell off a cliff as a result. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, shares of internet search giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) are down 16.6%, while e-commerce platforms Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) have fallen 18.9% and 28.8%, respectively. What does a continuation -- not even a change -- in the leadership structure of the Chinese government have to do with the price of Chinese tech stocks, you ask?

  • Alibaba, Tencent, and Other Chinese Stocks Are in Free Fall. It’s About Xi Jinping.

    A consolidation of power by President Xi alarms investors that have already faced down years of political and regulatory risk from China.

  • Top Analyst Reports for Salesforce, UPS, Devon Energy & Others

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Salesforce, Inc. (CRM), United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and Devon Energy Corporation (DVN).

  • Why Shopify Stock Got Clobbered Early Monday

    KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck lowered his price target on Shopify from $50 to $45 while simultaneously maintaining his overweight (buy) rating on the stock, according to The Fly. The analyst has been reading the digital tea leaves and studying various proxies for Shopify's gross merchandise volume (GMV) and gross payment volume (GPV) -- the most widely followed measures of the company's success. While Shopify's growth is certainly worth watching, it's best if we wait to hear the actual number from the company rather than relying on estimates.

  • IBM (NYSE:IBM): A Cash Generating Machine Showing Tentative Signs of Growth

    Investors have been waiting for 10 years for IBM’s turnaround strategy to show up as actual revenue growth. During that decade, annual revenue dwindled from $100 billion to $54 billion in 2020. It’s understandable that investors have become skeptical of a few good quarters of improving growth. Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that trailing 12-month revenue has now increased for four consecutive quarters.

  • NIO's Near-Term Outlook Remains Stressed

    The Chinese auto-maker is executing well during challenging times, but external factors are pressuring the stock

  • Biden Pitches Plan to Refill Oil Reserves, but Producers Are Skeptical

    The administration is offering to buy oil at fixed future prices, but U.S. oil companies are wary of boosting output.

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Dividend Is Being Reduced To $0.90

    Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to $0.90 on the 7th of...

  • Can Energy Transfer LP (ET) Climb 27% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 27.4% in Energy Transfer LP (ET). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, JD.Com, and TAL Education Group Crashed Today

    Chinese stocks fell hard this morning after China's President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term, which will last for the next five years. For many decades now, Chinese presidents have been limited to two terms. Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) traded roughly 18.5% lower at 10:23 a.m. ET today.

  • China’s Billion-Dollar Cash-for-Copper Trade Grinds to a Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past 15 years, the center of gravity of the global copper market has been a row of warehouses in Shanghai’s free-trade zone where the Yangtze River meets the Pacific.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Ph

  • Tech giants set to report earnings this week: Google, Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the earnings expectations for Tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Meta.

  • Forget Timing the Market Bottom, These 3 Tech Stocks Are a Fantastic Deal

    The bear market has been brutal this year even as businesses have continued to report higher revenue and earnings. Many investors specifically are looking for this Fed pivot as a sign of a market bottom, holding off on making stock purchases until that happens. If this is the case for you, three Fool.com contributors think The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are fantastic deals right now.

  • 11 Best Low Risk Stocks To Buy In 2022

    In this article, we discuss 11 best low risk stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Low Risk Stocks To Buy In 2022. Amid the volatile market environment, investors are scurrying to pull out their investments and sit on cash stockpiles, or at […]