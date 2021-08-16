Global Brachytherapy Market Report 2021-2027: Increase in Diagnosed Cases of Cancer - A Major Growth Driver
Global Brachytherapy Market to Reach $413.7 Million by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Brachytherapy estimated at US$330 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$413.7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the period 2020-2027.
High Dose Rate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.5% CAGR and reach US$241.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Low Dose Rate segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $89.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Brachytherapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$89.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$85.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Brachytherapy - A Prelude
Technological Advances to Boost Brachytherapy Uptake
Recent Market Activity
Growing Cancer Cases in Developing Countries Bode Well for the Brachytherapy Market
Cost Effectiveness - A Major Benefit of Brachytherapy
Competitive Landscape - An Overview
Key Market Statistics
The US Leads the Brachytherapy Devices Market Developing Regions to Spearhead Growth
Brachytherapy Provides More Hope for Cancer Patients, Compared to EBRT
Comparison of Brachytherapy Over EBRT in Prostate Cancer Treatment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 29 Featured):
Bard Medical Division
Best Medical International, Inc.
Best Vascular, Inc.
Boston Scientific Corporation
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Elekta AB
Sirtex Medical Limited
Sun Nuclear Corporation
Theragenics Corporation
Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
Xoft, Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increase in Diagnosed Cases of Cancer - A Major Growth Driver
Cancer Prone Sites based on Age
Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Rising Healthcare Needs of Aging Global Population Drives Brachytherapy
Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets
Scientific Evidence Continues to Support Brachytherapy in Prostate Cancer Treatment
Macular Degeneration - An Emerging Brachytherapy Application
APBI Therapy Rise in Popularity
IORT: Attractive Alternative to Traditional Radiation Treatment
Balloon Brachytherapy Gains Prominence
Growing Prominence of Imaging Techniques in Brachytherapy
Radiosensitizers - An Emerging Option to Improve Dose Delivery
Radiation Safety - An Important Issue in Brachytherapy Treatment
Residency Training on Brachytherapy - A Way to Improve Clinical Use
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 29
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/722fld
