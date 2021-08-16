U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

Global Brachytherapy Market Report 2021-2027: Increase in Diagnosed Cases of Cancer - A Major Growth Driver

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brachytherapy - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Brachytherapy Market to Reach $413.7 Million by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Brachytherapy estimated at US$330 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$413.7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the period 2020-2027.

High Dose Rate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.5% CAGR and reach US$241.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Low Dose Rate segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $89.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR

The Brachytherapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$89.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$85.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Brachytherapy - A Prelude

  • Technological Advances to Boost Brachytherapy Uptake

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Growing Cancer Cases in Developing Countries Bode Well for the Brachytherapy Market

  • Cost Effectiveness - A Major Benefit of Brachytherapy

  • Competitive Landscape - An Overview

  • Key Market Statistics

  • The US Leads the Brachytherapy Devices Market Developing Regions to Spearhead Growth

  • Brachytherapy Provides More Hope for Cancer Patients, Compared to EBRT

  • Comparison of Brachytherapy Over EBRT in Prostate Cancer Treatment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 29 Featured):

  • Bard Medical Division

  • Best Medical International, Inc.

  • Best Vascular, Inc.

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

  • Elekta AB

  • Sirtex Medical Limited

  • Sun Nuclear Corporation

  • Theragenics Corporation

  • Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

  • Xoft, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Increase in Diagnosed Cases of Cancer - A Major Growth Driver

  • Cancer Prone Sites based on Age

  • Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

  • Rising Healthcare Needs of Aging Global Population Drives Brachytherapy

  • Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets

  • Scientific Evidence Continues to Support Brachytherapy in Prostate Cancer Treatment

  • Macular Degeneration - An Emerging Brachytherapy Application

  • APBI Therapy Rise in Popularity

  • IORT: Attractive Alternative to Traditional Radiation Treatment

  • Balloon Brachytherapy Gains Prominence

  • Growing Prominence of Imaging Techniques in Brachytherapy

  • Radiosensitizers - An Emerging Option to Improve Dose Delivery

  • Radiation Safety - An Important Issue in Brachytherapy Treatment

  • Residency Training on Brachytherapy - A Way to Improve Clinical Use

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES

  • CANADA

  • JAPAN

  • CHINA

  • EUROPE

  • FRANCE

  • GERMANY

  • ITALY

  • UNITED KINGDOM

  • SPAIN

  • RUSSIA

  • REST OF EUROPE

  • ASIA-PACIFIC

  • AUSTRALIA

  • INDIA

  • SOUTH KOREA

  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

  • LATIN AMERICA

  • ARGENTINA

  • BRAZIL

  • MEXICO

  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA

  • MIDDLE EAST

  • IRAN

  • ISRAEL

  • SAUDI ARABIA

  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST

  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 29

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/722fld

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-brachytherapy-market-report-2021-2027-increase-in-diagnosed-cases-of-cancer---a-major-growth-driver-301355887.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

