Global Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Amgen, AstraZeneca and NextSource Among Others

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market (2021-2026) by Therapy Type, Indication, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market is estimated to be USD 2.89 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.70 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%.

Market Dynamics

The rapidly increasing prevalence of neurological disorders are identified in adults and children is augmenting the market growth. Brain disorders, which comprise an amalgamation of psychiatric, developmental, and neurodegenerative diseases, are a rising cause of morbidity globally. The market's growth is rising incidences of brain cancer and other neurological disorders, rising need for tests detecting the presence of tumors, and research activities in molecular diagnostics. The market may face possible challenges in the growth due to side effects associated with brain tumor therapeutics.

The growing use of targeted therapies will act as a major restraining factor. High costs associated with the diagnosis and treatment may affect the market growth. The market is expected to showcase opportunities such as rising healthcare expenditure and favorable reimbursement policies, growing healthcare awareness about brain tumor management and therapies, and government initiatives for cancer awareness.

The Global Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market is segmented based on Therapy Type, Indication, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Amgen, Novartis, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants, Infogence's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Incidences of Brain Cancer and Other Neurological Disorders
4.1.2 Rising Need for Tests Detecting the Presence Of Tumor
4.1.3 Research Activities in the Molecular Diagnostics
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost Associated with the Diagnosis and Treatment
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Rising Healthcare Expenditure & the Favourable Reimbursement Policies
4.3.2 Growing Healthcare Awareness About the Management and Therapies of Brain Tumor
4.3.3 Government Initiatives of Cancer Awareness
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Side Effects Associated with Brain Tumor Therapeutics

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market, By Therapy Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Chemotherapy
6.3 Immunotherapy
6.4 Targeted Therapy
6.5 Others

7 Global Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market, By Indication
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Meningioma
7.3 Pituitary Tumors
7.4 Glioblastoma
7.5 Others

8 Global Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market, By Distribution Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hospital Pharmacy
8.3 Retail Pharmacy

9 Global Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market, By Geography

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Strategic Initiatives
10.3.1 M&A and Investments
10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Amgen Inc.
11.2 AstraZeneca PLC
11.3 Bayer AG
11.4 Bristol -Myers Squibb Co
11.5 Eisai Inc
11.6 Emcure Pharmaceutics
11.7 F. Hoffmann-La Rosche Ltd.
11.8 Genentech, Inc.
11.9 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
11.10 Johnson & Johnson
11.11 Merck & Co. Inc.
11.12 NextSource
11.13 Novartis AG
11.14 Pfizer Inc.
11.15 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5fwko7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-brain-tumor-therapeutics-market-2021-to-2026---featuring-amgen-astrazeneca-and-nextsource-among-others-301485865.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

