Global Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Amgen, AstraZeneca and NextSource Among Others

The Global Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market is estimated to be USD 2.89 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.70 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%.



Market Dynamics

The rapidly increasing prevalence of neurological disorders are identified in adults and children is augmenting the market growth. Brain disorders, which comprise an amalgamation of psychiatric, developmental, and neurodegenerative diseases, are a rising cause of morbidity globally. The market's growth is rising incidences of brain cancer and other neurological disorders, rising need for tests detecting the presence of tumors, and research activities in molecular diagnostics. The market may face possible challenges in the growth due to side effects associated with brain tumor therapeutics.

The growing use of targeted therapies will act as a major restraining factor. High costs associated with the diagnosis and treatment may affect the market growth. The market is expected to showcase opportunities such as rising healthcare expenditure and favorable reimbursement policies, growing healthcare awareness about brain tumor management and therapies, and government initiatives for cancer awareness.



The Global Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market is segmented based on Therapy Type, Indication, Distribution Channel, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Amgen, Novartis, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



